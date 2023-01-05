Headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2023

Douglas County DA Halts Prosecution of Eudora Woman Accused in Day Care Death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Citing a lack of evidence, the Douglas County District Attorney’s office has decided to “cease prosecution” of a woman who was accused of killing a baby in 2016 at a Eudora day care where she worked. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced the decision to stop pursuing the case against Carrody Buchhorn in a news release Wednesday evening. Valdez cited a report from a forensic pathologist her office had retained in the case, which she said concluded that the baby, Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz, “died from natural disease and pathophysiologic processes unrelated to child abuse.” "I have concluded that at this time, we do not have sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution of Ms. Buchhorn,” Valdez said in the release.

The 48-year-old Buchhorn was arrested seven months after Ollie’s death in 2016 and has spent the years since in jail, prison or under house arrest. She was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, but her conviction was overturned when the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled that she had received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial. A divided Kansas Supreme Court allowed the appeals court decision to stand.

Buchhorn has always maintained her innocence. In an interview with the Journal-World shortly before Christmas, Buchhorn discussed her harrowing experience throughout the yearslong case, which she estimated cost her family around half a million dollars in legal fees, including the loss of their Eudora home.

==========

TC Energy Diverts Kansas Creek as Oil Spill Clean-Up Continues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy will divert a creek in northern Kansas to help clean up oil that spilled out of the Keystone pipeline last month. TC Energy already installed emergency dams to stop thousands of barrels of oil in Mill Creek from moving downstream. This stops oil that floats on the water’s surface. But the creek continues to flow through large underwater holes in the dams. Scientists warn that the kind of oil released in Washington County gradually sinks and then spreads underwater. TC Energy says it will temporarily divert the stream to bypass a four-mile stretch of oil-filled creek that needs intensive cleanup. The company hasn’t said how long it expects the work to take.

==========

Topeka VA Area Selected for New Kansas Veterans Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Topeka could soon be the site of a new veterans home serving northeast Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that land adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil U.S. Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for the new veterans home. Govenor Laura Kelly announced the news Wednesday. "As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service of Kansas’ veterans and their families," Kelly said.

The veterans home will have 72 private rooms divided into "households" and "neighborhoods" intended to increase community while providing services. One household comprised of 18 beds will be a dedicated memory care unit. Construction of the home is contingent on federal VA funding. The governor's office said it expects to learn this spring whether the VA will fund the project in fiscal year 2024. The cost of the project is estimated at $49 million. The state has already secured $17.2 million in matching funds required by the VA. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran vowed to help secure federal funding. Moran is the top Republican on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committees.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Get Back to Business Next Week with More Money in the Bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers get back to work on Monday. Whatever state lawmakers decide to do this year, they should have more money to do it. Total state tax collections for the month of December came in at $1.1 billion. That's $140 million above expectations. Governor Laura Kelly will outline her budget priorities to state lawmakers next week when she delivers her State of the State address. Kansas Public Radio plans to carry her speech Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

==========

Can Kansas Do More to Ease Teacher Shortage?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - One of the issues lawmakers are expected to consider this session? The state's teacher shortage. This school year, Kansas school districts reported more than 1,600 vacancies.Deans of education at public universities in Kansas say the state could ease the teacher shortage by lowering college costs for people who want to become teachers. A task force created by the Kansas Board of Regents wants to expand a state scholarship program for teachers. The program is currently available only for hard-to-fill positions in parts of the state. Task force chairman Rick Ginsburg is dean of education at the University of Kansas. He says the state should also start paying student teachers. “We are one of the only fields where people do internships that they don’t get paid for, and they actually pay for credit hours to do it," he said. A draft report offers 15 recommendations to reduce the teacher shortage in Kansas. Lawmakers will review the suggestions.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Will Revisit Medical Marijuana in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - State lawmakers in Kansas will try again to bring medical marijuana to the state after attempts failed in recent years. Senator Rob Olson chairs a special committee that looked into the issue in advance of lawmakers returning to the Statehouse next week. His plan will include strict regulations on things like who can grow medical marijuana. “The bill I’m going to write is, I think, going to be fair to the state, very tight, very regulatory," he said. The restrictions could help attract more Republican support. It’s not yet clear if that will be enough to win the support of GOP leaders. One Democratic lawmaker wanted the bill to include changes to criminal justice issues including expunging past marijuana convictions.

==========

Tribe Asks to Take over Former Boarding School in Kansas

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The Shawnee Tribe is asking to take over ownership of a historical site in Kansas that might contain unmarked graves of Native American students. The site, formerly known as the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor School, was one of hundreds of schools run by the government and religious groups in the 1800s and 1900s that removed Indigenous children from their families to assimilate them into white society and Christianity. It is owned by the Kansas Historical Society. The city of Fairway manages daily operations.

In October, state officials announced that they planned to conduct a ground study to search for unmarked graves on the 12-acre site. That process stalled after the Shawnee Tribe said it had not been consulted enough and raised questions about the proposed study. Tribal leaders contend that state and Fairway officials have not properly maintained the site.

The Kansas City Star reports that the tribe released an architectural survey Tuesday that found the three buildings remaining at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway need millions of dollars in repairs.

The Oklahoma-based tribe commissioned the study from Architectural Resources Group last year because leaders are "concerned about the future of this historic site," Chief Ben Barnes said in a statement Tuesday. "Over the last year, we have had numerous conversations with the city and state about the need to save this special place," Barnes said. "When it became clear that there was no plan in place, we began conversations about the possibility of the Shawnee Tribe assuming responsibility for restoring and repairing this site."

Officials with the Kansas Historical Society and the city of Fairway rejected the suggestion that the site be transferred to the tribe. Patrick Zollner, acting executive director of the Historical Society, said the organization has already made several improvements, is planning more restoration work and remains committed to telling the history of the site.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fairway officials questioned whether the tribe had the resources to pay for needed renovations and repairs. They also questioned what the tribe would do with the land, and said the city and state may not have any authority over how the land was used.

Tribal leaders estimate the repairs would cost up to $13 million. If given ownership, the tribe said it would repair the buildings in multiple phases while meeting historical preservation requirements.

==========

These area headlines are curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Kaye McIntyre, and Tom Parkinson. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays, 11 am weekends. This news summary ismade possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

