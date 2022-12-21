Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area.

Closings and Cancellations

The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23.

State office buildings in Shawnee County will be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County. The declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. During the period of Inclement Weather, essential employees are required to report to work as normal.

Cottonwood Incorporated's Day services and offices in Lawrence will be closed December 22 and 23, 2022. Cottonwood will reopen on Tuesday, December 27th.

Lawrence Transit bus service is cancelled for Thursday, December 22. Bus service is tentatively scheduled to resume at noon on Friday, December 23. Visit lawrencetransit.org for more detailed information.

Warming Centers

City of Lawrence: The Winter Emergency Shelter (115 E. 11th St. in Lawrence ) will be open from 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.

Junction City: The Geary County Public Health Department (1212 W. Ash St. in Junction City) will be open as a 24-hour warming shelter from 8 a.m., Thursday, December 22 until noon, Friday, December 23.