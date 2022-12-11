Headlines for Sunday, December 11, 2022



Soccer Journalist, KC Native, Dies While Covering World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - Grant Wahl, one of the country's best-known soccer writers, died Saturday while covering the World Cup. Wahl was a native of Mission, Kansas, and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School. Reporters seated near him said Wahl collapsed during extra time of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup.

==========

Dense Fog Blankets NE Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Dense fog covered much of northeast and east central Kansas and western Missouri Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the area Sunday morning, as dense fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less. The National Weather Service warned that dense fog, combined with freezing temperatures, could create slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

==========

Health Department Seeks Kansans Input on Pandemic Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is asking for the public's input as they prepare for the next pandemic or outbreak of highly infectious disease. KDHE is hosting a public comment period through January 9, 2023, for the Kansas Highly Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan. In cooperation with local and state partners, KDHE has developed strategies to reduce highly infectious disease or pandemic-related morbidity, mortality, and social disruption in Kansas, which can be viewed at the KDHE website. The plan combines the former Kansas Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan, Kansas Pandemic Influenza Plan, and other pandemic response planning strategies.