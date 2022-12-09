Headlines for Friday, December 9, 2022

20-Year Search Continues for "Kansas College Rapist"

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — College students at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University are preparing for finals and the holiday break. Police in both college towns are using the time to remind and warn the public about a series of crimes that have haunted both communities for decades. WDAF TV reports that investigators have been searching for 20 years for a man who either raped, or tried to rape, 14 female college students between 2000 and 2015. While police don’t know his name, he is referred to as the "Kansas College Rapist."

Survivors describe the person as a white man between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall. In July 2015, the most recent case, the man had a medium to thick build, a slight stomach, and noticeable muscle tone in the thigh area. Investigators say the description matches frequently mentioned characteristics from other cases. They believe he is now at least 40 years old. Survivors say the man carried out the assaults in a cold, calm, calculated manner. All of the victims lived off campus in Manhattan or Lawrence. Most of the crimes happened between 2 am and 4:30 am as the victims were sleeping. Detectives say that in most cases the attacker used a handgun and threatened the victims. In all but two cases, investigators say the victim was home alone.

Authorities say there are indications that victims were watched and followed before they were attacked. All of the cases, except for the very first attack, happened during a break in classes at either KU or K-State. The cases remain open, but police have not received the key clue needed to identify the suspect and solve the crimes. Officers are asking all students at the universities to be cautious and report any suspicious activity during the winter break.

Anyone with information about the unsolved crimes is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Text tips are also accepted by sending a text to “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the body of your message with “TIP353.” Online tips can be provided by visiting the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers online. ( Read more.)

==========

Federal Data: Kansas Oil Spill Biggest in Keystone History

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows that a spill dumping almost enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years. It also shows that its operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The Keystone pipeline spill was in a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. U.S. Department of Transportation data shows that it was the biggest in the system’s history. Canada-based operator TC Energy said the spill was about 14,000 barrels, or 588,000 gallons. Both it and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, though cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

(–Earlier reporting–)

Keystone Pipeline Shut Down After Oil Release into Kansas Creek

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy company says it shut down its Keystone pipeline as it responds to an oil release into a Kansas creek. The company says the pipeline leak occurred in Washington County, Kansas, approximately 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska. The Keystone pipeline carries about 622,000 barrels of oil per day. An emergency shutdown and response was initiated around 8 pm Wednesday, after alarms indicated a pressure drop in the system. Company officials say they've mobilized people and equipment in response. The company says the affected segment of pipeline has been isolated, and booms deployed to control downstream migration of the oil release. ( Read more.)

(– AP Version –)

Oil Spill in Rural Kansas Creek Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company did not say in a statement what caused the spill. The county's emergency management director said there were no evacuations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected.

==========

Lawrence Woman, Three Florida Residents Indicted on Medicare Fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare. WIBW TV reports that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging 42-year-old Fawn J. Lickteig, of Lawrence, and three residents of Florida with multiple health care fraud charges, wire fraud and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors say the defendants are also accused of establishing a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy. The defendants allegedly used Freestate Pharmacy to submit false claims to Medicare, so the pharmacy can fill prescription orders for patients that had not spoken to a doctor and had not requested the medications.

==========

Suspect in 1980 Homicide Arrested in Small Kansas Town

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a 1980 homicide has been arrested. KSNW TV reports that Mary Robin Walter was killed on January 24, 1980, and investigators had classified her death as a cold case until Thursday's arrest. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested in Oxford, Kansas, and was in the process of being transferred to Barton County. Hanks is listed as a resident of Burden, Kansas. Further details are pending.

==========

Family Members: Kansas City Woman Fatally Shot Was a Pregnant Mother of Two

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Shayla Curts earlier this week. WDAF TV reports that Emmett Williams was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Family and friends say Curts was a mother of two with one on the way because she was 31 weeks pregnant. According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to a shooting at a house (near E. 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue) on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a bullet wound to the head. She was confirmed dead at the scene. Court documents say Williams called 911 early Wednesday morning to turn himself in. He told detectives that mental health issues and illegal drug use caused him to “snap.” Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 19. ( Read more.)

==========

Inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility Dies

WINFIELD, Kan. (KPR) – An inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) has died. Officials say 31-year-old Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit and died Thursday. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is examined by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Torres was serving a 63-month sentence for drug and DUI convictions in Ford County. He was also serving time for fleeing law enforcement officers and violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The Winfield Correctional Facility provides minimum-security housing for adult male offenders. The facility is located on the north side of Winfield at the site of the former Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. WCF serves a re-entry function designed to provide a smooth transition from an institutional setting to the community for residents expected to be paroled in the near future.

==========

Some Kansas Schools Close Due to Illnesses, Shortage of Substitute Teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some Kansas schools to close this week. Some school leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend to try to recover and curb the absences. KWCH TV reports that one of those schools is Colvin Elementary, where the principal said the closure is due to staffing challenges from illnesses and not enough substitute teachers. That Wichita school is not alone. The Ashland school district closed Thursday due to a high number of student and staff absences from illnesses. Graham County Schools experienced a similar problem, closing Thursday and Friday. Sedgwick County health officials say they’re seeing more kids and adults being hospitalized with COVID, influenza, RSV and other illnesses that are more prevalent this year. Officials say the situation may get worse since the peak of these flu-like illnesses has yet to be reached.

==========

Kansas School's Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior

UNDATED (AP) – Several students at a Kansas high school have been disciplined for their behavior after a coach accused them of making racist and offensive statements to his team. The controversy began after a basketball game December 3 between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School. Topeka coach Coach Geo Lyons accused students from Valley Center of shouting racist and insulting chants at his players. Principals of the two schools said in a joint statement Friday that several Valley Center students have been disciplined but federal laws prevent them from providing details. The principals also said that some reports of what happened at the game were inaccurate or exaggerated, leading to “disappointing” responses from both communities.

(–Related–)

Classes Resume in Valley Center Following Online Threats

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Students returned to class in Valley Center this week, after online threats canceled school Wednesday. The Kansas News Service reports that the threats came after a basketball game during which fans allegedly shouted racial slurs. A statement from Valley Center school officials says the district hasn’t found any evidence of racist remarks during a home game against Topeka High School. But the district is investigating claims that some Valley Center students and fans shouted racial slurs at the visiting Topeka team and waved around a Black baby doll. In a letter to the Topeka district earlier this week, Valley Center school officials said they were embarrassed by some students’ language and behavior, and they promised to keep it from happening again. Police are investigating online threats toward the district and will update parents.

==========

Congress Approves Same Sex Marriage Legislation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) - The U.S. House of Representatives has signed off on a bill that legalizes same-sex and interracial marriage. The Kansas News Service reports that the vote among Kansas lawmakers fell along party lines. Democratic Representative Sharice Davids joined with other Democrats and some Republicans to approve the bill. She was the only lawmaker from Kansas to vote in support of the measure. In a statement, she said she was happy to bring stability to same-sex couples who feared the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn their right to marry. The state’s three Republican congressmen voted against it. The bill already passed the U.S. Senate, where both Kansas Republicans voted no.

==========

Recreational Marijuana Now Legal in Missouri, but You Can't Buy It Yet

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of today (THUR), it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2018, but voters went a step further in November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use. Missouri is the 21st state allowing recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can't yet sell the drug for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won't be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug.

John Mueller, co-founder of Greenlight Dispensaries, said the company's 15 Missouri shops are getting calls from people confused about the new law and why they can't yet buy it from the dispensaries. "I think everybody's anxious and excited about adult use," said Mueller, whose company plans to add 300 jobs at cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary locations for the expected uptick in business. "Every dollar we sell is a dollar that doesn't go to the black market."

Existing medical dispensaries will eventually be allowed to sell to recreational users, but the agency hasn't determined when that will be. John Payne, a leader of the campaign to legalize marijuana, said recreational sales will likely begin in February. The state is expected to issue an additional 144 dispensary licenses by early 2025.

Spokeswoman Lisa Cox of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which regulates marijuana, said personal cultivation application forms will be available January 7 for people who want to grow a limited amount of their own.

Some places will continue to prohibit lighting up. Among them: the four campuses of the University of Missouri System. The system cited two federal laws — the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug-Free Workplace Act — on Wednesday in announcing a continued prohibition of marijuana on campuses and at university-sponsored events. Student violators could face discipline up to expulsion. Legalization is concerning for some in law enforcement who worry it will mean more impaired drivers.

The amendment passed by Missouri voters in November also requires expungement of criminal records for most people incarcerated or on probation for a misdemeanor marijuana offense, a process expected to be completed by mid-2023.

(-Related-)

Lawmaker: Recreational Marijuana Unlikely in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are moving ahead with a plan to legalize "medical" marijuana. But Republican leaders have no interest in pursuing recreational marijuana even as Colorado and Missouri laws change. The Kansas News Service reports that a medical marijuana committee in the Kansas Statehouse is meeting this week for the first time since Missouri voters passed recreational marijuana through a ballot initiative. Senator Rob Olson, the Republican chair of the committee, says cannabis for medical purposes is all that’s possible right now. Recreational marijuana is still too divisive. “It won't pass," Olson said. "I'm just trying to do what I believe the people want. And they might want it recreational but getting it passed - I don't see a way of doing that.” Olson says there are still dozens of questions to work out with proposed medical marijuana legislation, including issues like tax revenue and concerns from law enforcement.

==========

Kansas Man Wanted in Nebraska Woman’s Disappearance Arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Topeka man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. WOWT TV reports that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested in Belize. Douglas County, Nebraska, investigators had been looking for him for 18 days. Sources told WOWT last month that they believed Scott had plans to leave the country, possibly to Mexico. According to a Wednesday news release from the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that Scott had likely traveled by air out of the country while they were in Topeka working with Kansas law enforcement officers. Scott is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony. Scott was arrested around noon Tuesday. Authorities are still working to find Cari Allen. She was last seen Saturday, November 19, near her home in west Omaha. Since that time, authorities have conducted searches at a home in Topeka and at a landfill in Bennington, Nebraska. Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities in Douglas County, Nebraska, at (402) 444-6000. ( Read more.)

==========

Kansas Woman Found Dead After Boyfriend’s Arrest in North Carolina

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSN/KODE) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Chanute woman after a tip lead to the discovery of her body. KSN TV reports that the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from law enforcement in North Carolina Tuesday evening, asking them to do a welfare check on a resident living in Chanute. After searching the area, deputies discovered the body of 47-year-old Elaina Asprea near her house. Local authorities contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, arrested Asprea’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Joseph Deluca, on an unrelated weapons charge. Kansas officials named Deluca as a person of interest in Asprea’s death. The original tip came from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Asprea’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

==========

Kansas Cowboys Help Roundup Cattle After Semi Overturns on Highway 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cowboys and cowgirls in Finney County helped recover cattle after a semi-truck hauling a loaded cattle trailer rolled over on U.S. Highway 50. The crash happened around 8 pm Wednesday. KWCH TV reports that officers found cattle wandering out of the trailer and on the ground. The semi’s driver, 37-year-old Hector Fierro-Acevado, of Garden City, was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Witnesses told police that as the semi turned onto a ramp, the trailer began tipping over and turned the semi truck over with it. Area cowboys and cowgirls were called in to assist in recovery of the cattle. Three animals died and one was injured. Traffic was diverted for approximately six hours.

==========

Town of St. Marys Renews Library Lease



UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas town has renewed the lease for its public library after months of debate over LGBTQ materials. The City Commission in St. Marys, northwest of Topeka, has voted to extend the lease for its regional library for another year. City leaders had threatened not to renew the lease unless the library removed all LGBTQ or socially divisive books from its shelves. One commissioner had also proposed removing any book dealing with critical race theory. Commissioners said an outpouring of community support for the library prompted them to extend the lease.

(-Related-)

ACLU Sues Missouri School District over Book Removal Policy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, library material is removed until a committee evaluates it and the school board votes on whether to keep it. The ACLU argues the policy violates students' First Amendment rights by preventing them from accessing books without prior notice and with no process to appeal. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of four district parents after the school board voted to remove a book from elementary school libraries because it included a nonbinary character. The district said in a statement Wednesday that it stands by the policy, which it said was "thoughtful, well-considered, and calculated to balance and protect the rights of all students and their parents."The district said its policy is nearly identical to policies used by numerous public school districts in Missouri. "The District will vigorously defend against this lawsuit," the statement said. "It is unfortunate that the District will be required to expend taxpayer funds to defend against the ACLU's latest unfounded complaint."

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of four parents in the district, comes after a parent in April challenged the children's book "Cats vs. Robots #1: This Is War" because it includes a nonbinary character. The book was removed from shelves while a committee reviewed it, and the school board then voted to permanently remove it from elementary school libraries. The lawsuit comes as efforts to remove books in school and public libraries increase across the country.

==========

Candlelight Vigil Planned for Daughter, Father Who Died in Shooting Near Baldwin City

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (LJW) - A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday night in memory of two people who died in a shooting Monday near Baldwin City. According to a Facebook post,, the vigil for 13-year-old Hayden Koch, and her father, 55-year-old David M. Koch, will be held at 7 pm Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish (1234 Kentucky St.) in Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Hayden Koch was an eighth-grade student at Bishop Seabury Academy. David Koch was a welder and maintenance worker for the City of Lawrence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the shooting, which took place at the family's rural home near Baldwin City, but officials did say that the wound David Koch died from was self-inflicted.

==========

KPR Still Seeking Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief to Join Station's Award-Winning News Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Public Radio, located at the University of Kansas, is looking for a new Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief to cover all aspects of state government in Topeka for KPR and its statewide reporting partners. This exciting position requires skill, professional experience and curiosity. To apply, log on to: https://employment.ku.edu/staff/23463BR. A review of applications began in October and will continue until a robust pool of qualified applicants is identified.

KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected Veteran status.

==========

Judge Orders Midwest Slaughterhouse Cleaners Not to Hire Minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A federal judge has ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws. Investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas and Minnesota. The company, Packers Sanitation Services, has now entered into an agreement with the Labor Department. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide. As part of the agreement, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants.

==========

Kansas City Man Charged with Helping Cass County Inmates Escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Charges have been filed against a Kansas City man accused of assisting two inmates who escaped from the Cass County, Missouri, jail Monday. KMBC TV reports that 64-year-old Steven Lydell Williams, Sr. has been charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in an escape. The escaped inmates, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks, of Kansas City, and 43-year-old Sergio Perez Martinez, of Panorama City, California, escaped around 10 pm Monday and remain at large. Williams has been taken into custody.

Authorities say Sparks led a $4.1 million criminal drug business. Federal investigators believe his criminal enterprise is also linked to two murders. Little is known about Perez Martinez and any potential connection he has to Williams or Sparks. Perez-Martinez was being held at the jail in Harrisonville for drug possession. The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a $5,000 reward for each individual for tips that lead to their capture. In order to receive the U.S. Marshal’s reward, persons must contact them directly at (816) 512-2000.

==========

Lawrence Democrat Boog Highberger Plans to Leave the Kansas House at End of Current Term

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Kansas Democratic lawmaker Dennis “Boog” Highberger, of Lawrence, does not intend to seek another term in the Kansas House after his current term expires. Highberger, who recently won reelection — unopposed — to the 46th District in the Kansas House, was first elected to that body in 2015, taking over the seat vacated by Paul Davis, who chose to run for governor. Highberger, who will be 65 by the end of this term, said he decided not to run again because he will have been in the Legislature nearly a decade by then. “I think it’s time to step away for a younger generation,” he said. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Highberger, an attorney and former Lawrence mayor, plans to remain in Lawrence and continue working.

==========

Oklahoma Petition to Enshrine Abortion Rights Withdrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the initiative petition notified the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw. The group was led by Roger Coody, a hairstylist from Tulsa with no formal legal training who said he was hoping to protect the rights of women in his state. Messages left Thursday for Coody were not immediately returned.

Supporters of the petition would have had 90 days to gather more than 173,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify the question for the ballot. If approved by voters, it would have enshrined the right to an abortion in the Oklahoma Constitution until fetal viability, which is approximately 24 weeks into a pregnancy, and invalidated any state laws that conflicted. Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature has passed several laws making it illegal to perform an abortion in the state, with exceptions to save the life of the mother.

==========

President Biden Releasing Nearly $36 Billion to Aid Pensions of Union Workers

UNDATED (AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan. The federal aid is intended to stop severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamsters workers and retirees. The Biden administration says it's the largest-ever federal payment to a union pension fund. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said, and comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021. Retirement plans have been under financial pressure because of underfunding and other issues. Without the federal assistance, Teamster members could have seen their benefits reduced by roughly 60%.

The amount going to the Central States Pension Fund represents somewhere between one-third and one-half of the total estimated cost of the federal aid program. The retirement plan has participants in almost every state, with the largest concentration in the Midwest. There are about 40,000 participants in both Michigan and Ohio, nearly 28,000 in Missouri, 25,000 in Illinois and about 22,000 each in Texas and Wisconsin, according to figures provided by the White House.

==========

Jackson County, Missouri, to Pay $5.3 Million for Age Discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Jackson County, Missouri, will pay $5.3 million to a former sheriff's deputy who alleged he was fired because of his age and health conditions. The county legislature voted Monday to settle the lawsuit filed by Doug Caster, who was fired in December 2015. Caster alleged he and other senior deputies were targeted by former Sheriff Mike Sharp and undersheriff Hugh Mills. Caster, who was 59 at the time, said he also was targeted because he had to take sick leave to treat his diabetes. In its response to the lawsuit, the county had denied the allegations and said Caster was fired for rules violations.

==========

Groundbreaking Underway at New Sports Complex in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly has announced the groundbreaking of a multi-sport complex in Overland Park. The Bluhawk Sports Facility is part of a $400 million project funded, in part, by STAR Bonds. The facility will be built in two phases, anchored by a neighborhood shopping center, restaurants, and retail outlets. Officials say the complex will be one of Kansas City's premier indoor, multi-sport complexes. The Bluhawk facility will include basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, as well as an indoor turf field for soccer, baseball, football, rugby and lacrosse. The complex will feature public skating, offering one of the area’s only regulation-size ice rinks.

==========

Undefeated Kansas Women Upset 12th-Ranked Arizona 77-50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks just beat a ranked opponent outside the Big 12 Conference for the first time in eight years. Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles as Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona Thursday 77-50. The Wildcats led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back 3-pointers to close the second quarter, giving the Jayhawks a 28-22 lead at halftime. Then, Kansas outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter. KU kept pouring it on to match their largest win ever over a ranked team. Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds. Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. The still unbeaten Jayhawks will play at home Sunday against Wichita State.

==========

