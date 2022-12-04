Headlines for Sunday, December 4, 2022

KSU Wins Big 12 Football Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas State Wildcats won the Big 12 football championsip with a 31-28 win in overtime against previously unbeaten TCU. Ty Zentner, a senior from Shawnee Heights High School, kicked the game-winning field goal from 31 years out. Bowl game invitations will be officially extended Sunday and the Wildcats are likely headed to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. In the Live United bowl, Emporia State beat Southeastern Oklahoma, 48-27. The Hornets finished their season 9-3.

Kansas AG Sues Insulin Manufacturers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit against some leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging them of charging excessive prices for insulin. According to a press release, Schmidt filed the lawsuit Friday in Shawnee County District Court, saying that "one in four Kansas diabetics could no longer afford their insulin and are forced to either ration their medicine or go without." Insulin that costs manufacturers less than $5 to produce and used to be priced at $20, now ranges between $300 and $700 in Kansas. The lawsuit arises from an investigation started in 2020, and accuses the companies of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Nemaha County Sheriff Investigates Possible Drowning

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) - The Nemaha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. KSNT reports that the Sabetha Fire Department was called to an active drowning at Centralia Lake Friday afternoon. Deputies closed the lake and reported that one person had died. The victim's name has not been released. The Nemaha County Sheriff's office says that Centralia Lake has since been reopened and more information will be released Monday.

KC Man Pleads Guilty for Shooting Death of Child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 4-year-old boy, whose death led to a federal anti-crime task force. 24-year-old Ryson Ellis pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of LeGend Taliferro in June 2020. Ellis was sentenced to 22 years in prison. LeGend was killed by a bullet fired into his father's apartment while he slept. Shortly after his death, the Trump administration launched a nationwide crackdown on violetn crime and named in Operation LeGend to honor the boy. Federal agents were sent to Kansas City and other U.S. cities to help investigate violent crimes.

State Launches Temporary Website for Kansas Judiciary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The state of Kansas launched a temporary judicial branch website Friday after the website for the state's court system went down last weekend. A statement from the Kansas court system says the server hosting the site was compromised and code inserted that caused the site to crash. No personal information was stored on the webiste, so there is no risk of identity theft. A website vendor is working to restore the site and check for vulnerabilities with security audits.