Darrell Brogdon Ends Decades-Long Legacy at KPR; Will Keep "Incredibly Strange" Music Spinning

After over forty faithful years as Program Director at Kansas Public Radio, Darrell Brogdon is taking a step back to settle into retirement. During his time at the station, he has ushered in programming innovation for countless listeners and provided leadership to staff as KPR has navigated funding cuts, a pandemic, and other challenges. KPR is grateful for his many years of service.

He assures listeners that Retro Cocktail Hour is not going anywhere, and that he will continue programming weekly episodes of the show for the foreseeable future.

Darrell's first job was DJ-ing at KERV-AM, the only radio station in his hometown of Kerrville, Texas. After getting his speech and drama degree at North Texas State University, Darrell kicked around the dial before landing at KANU in 1982.

In addition to his role as Program Director, he has produced just about every kind of show imaginable at KANU/KPR — quiz shows, radio dramas, concert broadcasts, arts magazines, and record shows.

Kansas Public Radio Darrell Brogdon greets the audience at a live broadcast of The Imagination Workshop.

Darrell created The Imagination Workshop (later known as Right Between the Ears) in 1983. Originally a radio drama series, the show morphed into a sketch comedy show in 1990 and received numerous broadcasting awards. RBTE was broadcast nationally on NPR stations, and at times also on BBC Radio 4, Sirius Satellite Radio, and the in-flight programming service of Delta Airlines, before performing for the last time in 2017.

Kansas Public Radio Lucha libre film fans and Darrell pose at Cinema a Go-Go, KPR's long-running "bad movie" series.

Since 1996, Darrell has also hosted The Retro Cocktail Hour, a weekly serving of “incredibly strange music.” The program has kept thousands of listeners enthralled for over 30 years and is broadcast on over 100 stations across the country.

"43 years?!" Brogdon said. "It certainly doesn't seem like it's been that long. But, when I think back to all the talented folks with whom I've had the opportunity to work at Kansas Public Radio, I feel the passage of time. I'm forever grateful to have landed at KPR, and I look forward to continuing to contribute through The Retro Cocktail Hour and Live at Green Lady Lounge. I may even fill in occasionally on-air!"

Kansas Public Radio Darrell and voice of Retro Cocktail Hour, Roberta Soloman, at the program's 1,000th episode party.

Darrell's final day at the station will be Friday, March 6. He will continue to host KPR's Live at Green Lady Lounge and occasional Cinema a Go-Go movie nights. KPR's Jeff Watson will take over for Darrell as host of Film Music Friday in March.

Want to celebrate Darrell's 40+ years in radio with us? Check out tickets to our Retro Cocktail Hour 30th Anniversary weekend, including a cocktail party, concerts, and more, on Feb. 27 & 28.

GET TICKETS

