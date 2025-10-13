© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retro Cocktail Hour Is Going Nutty For Its 30th Anniversary

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour is turning 30 in January, and we're whipping up an "incredibly strange" weekend to celebrate! Join us in Lawrence, Kan. on Feb. 27 & 28 for mid-century music, space-age style, and plenty of cocktails.

VIP tickets on sale now for KPR Members! Check your email inbox for access or become a member today.

VIP general public access available starting Monday, Nov. 3.

Los Angeles-based group, Nutty, presents classic rock and jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind.
Photo courtesy of Nutty
Los Angeles-based group, Nutty, presents classic rock and jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind.

Experience the Retro Cocktail Hour like a true fan with the 30th Anniversary VIP experience. Gain access to:

Welcome Cocktail Party | Friday, Feb. 27 | 7 - 9 p.m. | Maceli's

Mid-Century Mixology | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 12 p.m. | Cider Gallery
Please note: this event is an add-on and not included in standard VIP tickets. Please select the add-on when purchasing.

Exotica 101 with Darrell Brogdon | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 2 p.m. | Cider Gallery

VIP Pre-Show | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 6:30 p.m. | Liberty Hall

30th Anniversary Concert with Nutty | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 8 p.m. | Liberty Hall

Please note: tables will not be individually assigned and will be claimed on a first come, first served basis when you arrive to the VIP Pre-Show. For reference when purchasing multiple tickets, tables are arranged as 4-tops at Liberty Hall.

All events held locally in Lawrence, Kansas. Event details subject to change.

Individual event tickets available soon. Watch this space for updates or follow the Retro Cocktail Hour on Facebook.

Questions? Email KPR Events Coordinator, Emily DeMarchi, at emdemarchi@ku.edu.
Latest Updates from KPR
Related Content