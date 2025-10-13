Retro Cocktail Hour Is Going Nutty For Its 30th Anniversary

Retro Cocktail Hour is turning 30 in January, and we're whipping up an "incredibly strange" weekend to celebrate! Join us in Lawrence, Kan. on Feb. 27 & 28 for mid-century music, space-age style, and plenty of cocktails.

VIP tickets on sale now for KPR Members! Check your email inbox for access or become a member today.

VIP general public access available starting Monday, Nov. 3.

Photo courtesy of Nutty Los Angeles-based group, Nutty, presents classic rock and jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind.

Experience the Retro Cocktail Hour like a true fan with the 30th Anniversary VIP experience. Gain access to:

Welcome Cocktail Party | Friday, Feb. 27 | 7 - 9 p.m. | Maceli's



Enjoy space-age libations and hors d'oeuvres over music with local group, Exotica Cocktail. Includes 2 complimentary cocktails and a Retro Cocktail Hour stemless martini glass.

Mid-Century Mixology | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 12 p.m. | Cider Gallery

Please note: this event is an add-on and not included in standard VIP tickets. Please select the add-on when purchasing.



Try out mid-century inspired cocktails during a live mixology demonstration with NYC-based mixologist Tyson Buhler. Includes cocktail tastings.

Exotica 101 with Darrell Brogdon | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 2 p.m. | Cider Gallery



Learn the history behind the music of the Retro Cocktail Hour with a presentation by host Darrell Brogdon.

VIP Pre-Show | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 6:30 p.m. | Liberty Hall



Claim your seat early and hang with host Darrell Brogdon before the big show. Includes 1 complimentary cocktail. This is a VIP ticket holder exclusive event.

30th Anniversary Concert with Nutty | Saturday, Feb. 28 | 8 p.m. | Liberty Hall



Cap off the anniversary weekend in style with Los Angeles-based music group, Nutty. Featuring seamless classic rock/jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind. Your VIP ticket gets you up close to the action: all VIP tickets guaranteed a tabled seat at the front of the theatre.

Please note: tables will not be individually assigned and will be claimed on a first come, first served basis when you arrive to the VIP Pre-Show. For reference when purchasing multiple tickets, tables are arranged as 4-tops at Liberty Hall.

All events held locally in Lawrence, Kansas. Event details subject to change.

Individual event tickets available soon. Watch this space for updates or follow the Retro Cocktail Hour on Facebook.

Questions? Email KPR Events Coordinator, Emily DeMarchi, at emdemarchi@ku.edu.