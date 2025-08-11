© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Virtual Cinema a Go-Go Has Been Invaded!

Kansas Public Radio
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:46 PM CDT
Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965)
Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965)

Earth is being invaded once again by aliens at KPR's next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go! Join us for a double bill guaranteed to make you say, "Someone actually made this?" on Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m.

First up is Terror From the Year 5,000 (1958) in which a couple of scientists - who should know better - build some kind of wacky time machine (though it looks like a water heater). Before long, they're exchanging artifacts with some future civilization. The loonier of the two scientists gets drunk and runs the machine at full power, bringing forth a humanoid female from the future.

This lady wears a spangly outfit, hypnotizes people with her sparkly fingernails, and has a face like a fallen soufflé. She's here to find suitable males to take back to the radiation-poisoned future, there to breed with other fallen soufflé-faced women and save civilization.

Terror From the Year 5,000 (1958)
Terror From the Year 5,000 (1958)

Also on the bill, Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965), an unbelievably awful romp in which "Frankenstein" - actually a robot astronaut named "Frank" (get the connection?) - gets horribly burned when a moonshot goes wrong.

Coincidentally, a bunch of Martian invaders have landed their spacecraft nearby, there to kidnap as many females as possible so that Mars can - wait for it - repopulate their dying planet.

If you like your movies so bad they're good, this Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is for you! Plus, it's absolutely FREE to attend, although you'll need to register for access credentials.

CLAIM YOUR FREE VIRTUAL TICKET

We'll see you soon at a screen very near you!
