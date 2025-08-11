Virtual Cinema a Go-Go Has Been Invaded!

Earth is being invaded once again by aliens at KPR's next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go! Join us for a double bill guaranteed to make you say, "Someone actually made this?" on Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m.

First up is Terror From the Year 5,000 (1958) in which a couple of scientists - who should know better - build some kind of wacky time machine (though it looks like a water heater). Before long, they're exchanging artifacts with some future civilization. The loonier of the two scientists gets drunk and runs the machine at full power, bringing forth a humanoid female from the future.

This lady wears a spangly outfit, hypnotizes people with her sparkly fingernails, and has a face like a fallen soufflé. She's here to find suitable males to take back to the radiation-poisoned future, there to breed with other fallen soufflé-faced women and save civilization.

Also on the bill, Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965), an unbelievably awful romp in which "Frankenstein" - actually a robot astronaut named "Frank" (get the connection?) - gets horribly burned when a moonshot goes wrong.

Coincidentally, a bunch of Martian invaders have landed their spacecraft nearby, there to kidnap as many females as possible so that Mars can - wait for it - repopulate their dying planet.

If you like your movies so bad they're good, this Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is for you! Plus, it's absolutely FREE to attend, although you'll need to register for access credentials.

