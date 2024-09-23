Monster Movie Mayhem Rings In Halloween at Cinema a Go-Go

Halloween comes early to Cinema a Go-Go! Join us at Lawrence's Liberty Hall on Friday, October 4 as we ring in the spooky season with two classic chillers from the Golden Age of Horror.

Doctor X (1932) is a rare, pre-Code horror film from Warner Brothers, starring Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray (soon to be seen in King Kong) and Lee Tracy. A series of gruesome murders by scalpel and cannibalism have gripped a city in terror. It's up to sinister Doctor Xavier (Lionel Atwill) to find the killer, with hotshot reporter Lee Taylor (Lee Tracy) not far behind.

This early thriller was shot in two-tone Technicolor and features some bizarre sets designed by Anton Grot. Doctor X was thought lost for many years, until a print was discovered in the private collection of Jack Warner after his death. If you love monster movies, this one's a must-see!

HA.com Doctor X (1932)

Our second feature is Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943), wherein the Monster is resurrected (yet again) and comes face to face with Larry Talbot, the Wolf Man, in a titanic battle in another mad laboratory.

Originally, Lon Chaney, Jr. was set to play both parts, until it was decided this would put too much of a strain on the makeup department. As a result, Bela Lugosi inherited the role of Frankenstein's Monster. The script also called for the Monster to speak, although later all of Lugosi's dialogue was erased from the soundtrack (you can see his lips moving in a few scenes).

Doors open 6:30 p.m., first film screens at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the show. See you there!

