Kansas Public Radio is proud to present eight weeks of memorable performances from the historic BBC Proms, featuring music from some of the most esteemed musicians in the world. Tune in from 7 - 9 p.m. beginning Friday, August 9.

Please note, coverage of the BBC Proms will take the place of Film Music Friday during this eight week span.

AUGUST 9: FIRST NIGHT OF THE PROMS

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Elim Chan, conductor

HANDEL (arr. Mackerras): Music for the Royal Fireworks – Overture

BRUCKNER: Psalm 150

C. SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto

NOBUTO: Hallelujah Sim.

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5

AUGUST 16

Hallé Children’s Choir

Hallé Youth Choir

Hallé Choir

Hallé

Sir Mark Elder, conductor

MACMILLAN: Timotheus, Bacchus, and Cecilia

MAHLER: Symphony No. 5

AUGUST 23

The Swingles

Steven Osbourne, piano; Cynthia Milla, ondes martenot

BBC Philharmonic

Nicholas Collon, conductor

CLYNE: The Gorgeous Nothings

MESSIAEN: Turangalîla Symphony

AUGUST 30

Tobias Feldmann, violin

BBC Philharmonic

Anja Bihlmaier, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto in D major

GIBSON: beyond the beyond

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 4 in E minor

SEPTEMBER 6

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Daniel Barenboim, conductor

BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in D major

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C major, ‘Great’

SEPTEMBER 13

Anthony McGill, clarinet

NYCOS Chamber Choir

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Gemma New, conductor

BONIS: Salomé

MOZART: Clarinet Concerto in A major

MENDELSSOHN: A Midsummer Night’s Dream – incidental music

SEPTEMBER 20

Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Orchestre de Paris

Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

DEBUSSY: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune

STRAVINSKY: Petrushka (1947 version)

BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique

SEPTEMBER 27

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves’

SCHOENBERG: Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in D minor

OCTOBER 4: LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS

Angel Blue, soprano

Sir Stephen Hough, piano

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Sakari Orama, conductor

CHAPÍ: Las hijas del Zebedeo – ‘Al pensar en el dueño de mis amores’ (Carceleras)

FAURÉ: Pavane

IVES: Yale–Princeton Football Game

PUCCINI: Gianni Schicchi – ‘O mio babbino caro’/Madam Butterfly – Humming Chorus

SAINT-SAËNS: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major, ‘Egyptian’ – Andante

SIMON: TBD

WOOD (Arranger): Fantasia on British SeaSongs

ARNE (Arr. Sargent): Rule, Britannia!

ELGAR: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

PARRY (Orch. Elgar): Jerusalem

BRITTEN (Arranger): The National Anthem

TRADITIONAL (Arr. Campbell): Auld lang syne