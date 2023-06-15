KPR Summer Quiet Drive - Help Us End Our Fiscal Year Strong!
KPR's fiscal year is coming to a close at the end of June and we have a problem: we are ~ $20,000 shy of our membership goal. Fortunately, there is still time for you to help your community radio station.
No matter what challenges we'll all face in the coming months, you know that you can count on the unbiased journalism and the outstanding classical, jazz, folk, and incredibly strange music programming you hear on KPR every day.
Because providing the essential programs on KPR each day is not free, our community shares in both vital support for KPR and in its wide-ranging benefits.
We're in this together, so please consider making a pledge today to help us finish out this fiscal year securely. KPR is a listener-supported public radio station. Listeners help pay for the thought-provoking, well-crafted and informative programs. Listeners also pay for transmitters, computers, electricity - everything it takes to bring you those programs.
Join us starting Tuesday, June 20, when your pledge will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a group* of generous donors who have pledged $20,000. Donate online or give us a call at 888-577-5268. And thank you for your support of KPR!
*Many Thanks to our challenge donors for the Quiet Drive:
Nancy Peterson
Garry Harter
Marylee Southard
Melodie Woerman
Tana and Mike Ahlen
Ben and Judy Coates
Paul Baker
Chris Palmer
Kimberly Kreicker and Arla Jones
Andrea and David Baloga
Chuck and Dee Blaser
Anonymous Chicago Donor