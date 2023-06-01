KPR Invites Listeners to the Historic Kansas City Jazz Scene with New Program

In the spirit of Kansas City's historic connection to jazz, Kansas Public Radio is proud to introduce a new way to experience the rich tradition of music and performance at one of the city's premier jazz venues.

Live at Green Lady Lounge features music directly from the Green Lady Lounge stage, which hosts Kansas City jazz musicians who only play original compositions in the Kansas City tradition. In addition, KPR will be drawing upon recordings from the two other Green Lady Lounge-associated venues - the Black Dolphin Lounge and the Orion Room. Located on Grand Boulevard in KCMO, Green Lady Lounge is home to live jazz 365 days a year.

Featuring KPR’s David Basse as host, along with production by Program Director Darrell Brogdon and Sound Engineer Chuck Smith.

Live at Green Lady Lounge will air Saturdays for an hour of jazz at 6 p.m., starting July 1, with an encore broadcast Sundays at 9 p.m., starting July 2.

Brian Turner / Green Lady Lounge Green Lady Lounge aims to transport guests back in time to the golden age of jazz in Kansas City; the venue is complete with red velvet walls and mid-century furnishings.

About the Green Lady Lounge

"Kansas City Jazz has a rich and real history there is no doubt. As important, Kansas City Jazz is alive, thriving and still growing. The sheer number of amazingly talented musicians in Kansas City is beyond comparison... especially for the size of our wonderful city.

Green Lady Lounge is proud and honored to be able to feature live performances by some of the best Jazz musicians in the world.

Brian Turner / Green Lady Lounge Green Lady Lounge is home to a Hammond B-3 organ, pictured above.

The walls are painted velvet red and covered with vintage oil paintings. A variety of mid-century hanging lamps light the bar… just barely. A TV would be very out of place in this elegant, yet casual environment. Entering the Green Lady Lounge is like stepping back in time into a real cocktail lounge, a retro cocktail lounge, if you like. The staff is dressed up in suits and ties and cocktail dresses. A Hammond B-3 organ and a drum set take up residence on the main floor stage. Having the instruments always in place allows the bands to do their shows with a minimum of disruption to themselves and the patrons."

Biography courtesy of Green Lady Lounge.

Stay tuned for the premiere of Live at Green Lady Lounge Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m.

