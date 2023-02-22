© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latest Updates from KPR

Celebrate 70 Years with Kansas Public Radio!

Kansas Public Radio | By Emily Fisher
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST
Kansas Public Radio celebrates 70 years on the air.
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio

SEPTEMBER 15 - LIVE DAY
It’s Kansas Public Radio’s 70th birthday! Help us celebrate with a day of live music performances at the Lawrence Public Library, all broadcast on KPR. Featuring a special performance by Destiny Ann Mermagen at the Lied Center Pavilion, as well as a pre-show reception.

SEPTEMBER 23-30 - FALL FANFARE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
Support Kansas Public Radio during our annual Fall Fanfare Membership Drive.

NOVEMBER 4 - THE MOTH
NPR’s award-winning radio program “The Moth” is coming to the Lied Center, featuring a night of stories you won’t want to miss.

DECEMBER 1 & 2 - SOCKTACULAR MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
Support Kansas Public Radio during our third annual Socktacular Winter Membership Drive.

DECEMBER 10 - BIG BAND CHRISTMAS
KPR is thrilled to welcome back our Big Band Christmas concert! Celebrate the season and dance the night away with KPR hosts and staff at Liberty Hall.

DECEMBER 16 - CINEMA A GO-GO 
Cinema a Go-Go returns to Liberty Hall for a night of outrageous films!

FEBRUARY 21, 2023 - AN EVENING WITH NPR HOST JUANA SUMMERS
Join KPR at the Dole Institute of Politics for an evening of insightful discussion with NPR's  All Things Considered host Juana Summers.

MARCH 3, 2023 - ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Enjoy an evening of classical music with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra at the Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center.

SPRING 2023 - CLASSICAL TOP 70
Count down KPR listeners’ top 70 classical music pieces! Voting via kansaspublicradio.org.

APRIL 14 - 21, 2023 - SPRING MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
Support Kansas Public Radio during our Campaign for Excellence Membership Drive.

MAY 4, 2023 - TRAIL MIX CONCERT
Enjoy a concert featuring  Ordinary Elephant and Joy Zimmerman with Trail Mix host Bob McWilliams and KPR staff at the Lied Center Pavilion.

Some dates and details subject to change. More information on the year of events coming soon!

Check out our collection of 70th Anniversary commemorative merchandise at the link here.

70th_Radios_Banner.png

Latest Updates from KPR
Emily Fisher
See stories by Emily Fisher