Celebrate 70 Years with Kansas Public Radio!

SEPTEMBER 15 - LIVE DAY

It’s Kansas Public Radio’s 70th birthday! Help us celebrate with a day of live music performances at the Lawrence Public Library, all broadcast on KPR. Featuring a special performance by Destiny Ann Mermagen at the Lied Center Pavilion, as well as a pre-show reception.

SEPTEMBER 23-30 - FALL FANFARE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Support Kansas Public Radio during our annual Fall Fanfare Membership Drive.

NOVEMBER 4 - THE MOTH

NPR’s award-winning radio program “The Moth” is coming to the Lied Center, featuring a night of stories you won’t want to miss.

DECEMBER 1 & 2 - SOCKTACULAR MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Support Kansas Public Radio during our third annual Socktacular Winter Membership Drive.

DECEMBER 10 - BIG BAND CHRISTMAS

KPR is thrilled to welcome back our Big Band Christmas concert! Celebrate the season and dance the night away with KPR hosts and staff at Liberty Hall.

DECEMBER 16 - CINEMA A GO-GO

Cinema a Go-Go returns to Liberty Hall for a night of outrageous films!

FEBRUARY 21, 2023 - AN EVENING WITH NPR HOST JUANA SUMMERS

Join KPR at the Dole Institute of Politics for an evening of insightful discussion with NPR's All Things Considered host Juana Summers.

MARCH 3, 2023 - ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Enjoy an evening of classical music with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra at the Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center.

SPRING 2023 - CLASSICAL TOP 70

Count down KPR listeners’ top 70 classical music pieces! Voting via kansaspublicradio.org.

APRIL 14 - 21, 2023 - SPRING MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Support Kansas Public Radio during our Campaign for Excellence Membership Drive.

MAY 4, 2023 - TRAIL MIX CONCERT

Enjoy a concert featuring Ordinary Elephant and Joy Zimmerman with Trail Mix host Bob McWilliams and KPR staff at the Lied Center Pavilion.

Some dates and details subject to change. More information on the year of events coming soon!

Check out our collection of 70th Anniversary commemorative merchandise at the link here.