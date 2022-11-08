Turn Your Old Car Into the Programs You Love Today

You may have many things to be thankful for, including that old family car. It's gotten you where you've needed to go, but if now's time for a change, you can let it help one more time by donating it to the KPR vehicle donation program. You can feel good knowing that the proceeds fund the quality programming you depend on every day.

Your donation could mean hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars in support of public radio in your community, but there’s no cost to you. We pick up your vehicle for free and provide you with the paperwork for a tax deduction.

Here’s how it works:





Complete the online donation form or call 877-308-2408. Our vehicle donation support team is available seven days a week and will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Schedule your pick-up. Our partner - Vehicles for Charity - arranges to have a licensed tow company pick up your car at a convenient time and at no cost to you. We also gladly accept trucks, vans, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, dirt bikes, tractors, boats and more! There are tax benefits, to boot! Your vehicle goes to auction and KPR receives 80% of the net proceeds. You’ll be mailed a thank-you letter after it's sold, which also serves as a donation tax receipt.

Kansas Public Radio has teamed up with Vehicles for Charity since 2003, raising more than $605,000 in donations of cars, trucks, RVs and motorcycles – regardless of age or condition.

So if you’re tired of your Ferrari or Porsche, Kansas Public Radio can help. We accept all vehicles – not just European luxury models. So dust off the Rolls-Royce or the Pontiac and turn your Dodge into a deduction or your Chevy into savings. Thank you for your support!