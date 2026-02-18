Headlines for Wednesday, February 18, 2026

ICE Activity Reported in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — There were multiple reports of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents operating in Lawrence on Tuesday. Sanctuary Alliance is a group that monitors ICE activity. It says agents were spotted in at least five locations in the city. In a message posted to social media , Sanctuary Alliance says at least two people were detained. A video posted online appears to show agents arresting a man at 25th and Iowa. These reports have not been independently verified by Kansas Public Radio. The Lawrence Police Department says it is aware of the reports of ICE activity but has not been contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and has not provided any assistance.

==========

Topeka Moves to Increase Housing Options

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Officials in Topeka hope a new ordinance will increase housing options in the capital city. KSNT reports the ordinance approved by the city council on Tuesday will loosen restrictions on certain multi-family housing units. For example, it will allow residential units on the ground floor of buildings in commercial and mixed-use areas. Until now, residential units were not permitted on the ground floor in those areas. The ordinance will also loosen zoning restrictions on the construction of duplexes in commercial zones.

=========

Another Kansas School District Cancels Classes Due to Illnesses

SEDAN, Kan. (KSN) — Another Kansas school district has been forced to cancel classes due to student and staff illnesses. USD 286 in Chautauqua County says schools will be closed Wednesday. In a Facebook post , the district says the decision was “made out of an abundance of caution to allow students and staff time to recover and to help prevent further spread of illness.” Cases of the flu have been widespread in Kansas in recent weeks. KSN reports USD 286 is the third district in the state to cancel classes due to illnesses this month. Earlier this month, Centre USD 397 and Attica Public Schools closed due to illnesses.

==========

Kansas Senate Votes to Override Governor's Veto of Transgender Bathroom Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Senate voted Tuesday to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that bans transgender people from using government building bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. They’ll be required to use restrooms that match their sex assigned at birth. The Kansas News Service reports that critics of the bill say it’s not something lawmakers should be working on. They argue controversial bills like this make it harder to attract economic development to the state.

Republican Senator Kellie Warren rejected that view, and the bill is focused on privacy in places like bathrooms. “This bill is a needed bill. It will help protect Kansans and it applies to everyone the same,” she said.

The bill now heads to the Kansas House, where it will need a two-thirds majority to override the governor’s veto and become law.

==========

Legislative Committee Advances Bill Changing Mandatory School Attendance Age

UNDATED (KMUW) — Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would require children to attend school starting at age 6. KMUW reports that parents can enroll their children in school starting at age 5 in Kansas, but it’s not required until they turn 7. Republican Representative Susan Estes chairs the House Education Committee. She says she was surprised by current state law. “Even though it may not be a common practice, I just think that is too late, and there is too much essential education that is missed at a younger age,” she said.

Children are required to attend school by age 6 in at least 39 other states and Washington, D.C. Committee members supported passing the bill. It now awaits a vote on the House floor.

==========

Three Kansas Towns Evacuated Due to Wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE / NWS) — Several Kansas towns have been evacuated due to wildfires in western Kansas. According to the National Weather Service, the town of Herndon, in northwest Kansas, has been placed under an evacuation order due to a nearby wildfire. In southwest Kansas, the towns of Ashland and Englewood were also evacuated. KAKE TV in Wichita reports that wind gusts in western Kansas are up to 60 mph or higher. The high winds will linger and likely not drop below 50 mph until sunset.

==========

Kansas Drivers Among Most-Insured in the Nation

UNDATED (KNS) — Just 8% of Kansas drivers were uninsured in 2023, according to the latest numbers from U.S. News and World Report. That’s one of the better rates in the country. U.S. News reporter Rachael Brennan covers the insurance industry. She told the Kansas News Service, “There are a number of factors that contribute to how many uninsured drivers there are in a state: there’s stagnant minimum wages, high unemployment rates, high cost of living."

Brennan says it can be tempting to drop auto insurance to save money, but the consequences can be high. She also says drivers can purchase special coverage that offers protection if you're hit by someone without car insurance. Missouri was ranked among the states with the most uninsured drivers. In 2023, about 20% of the drivers there were uninsured.

==========

Kansas Senate Committee Advances Correctional Group Homes Bill

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas Senate advanced a bill on Tuesday that brings back correctional group homes that were discontinued 10 years ago. The Kansas News service reports that Republican lawmakers say residential facilities are needed to keep some juvenile offenders out of foster care.

Critics argue that the bill would roll back juvenile justice reforms that ended the use of group homes. Critics said they were ineffective. But supporters contend their removal left a gap in state law for detaining children who commit crimes. Republican Senator Kellie Warren says that led to the state placing some juvenile offenders in foster care because their crimes didn’t warrant incarceration or it was unsafe to send them home. She says that’s hurting the foster care system. “As a result, many very experienced long serving foster families have quit,” Warren added. The senate is expected to take a final vote on the bill this week.

==========

World Cup Fan Festival Details Announced for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — Key details for the free celebration and festival that’s planned alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City were announced Tuesday. KCUR reports that Kansas City’s World Cup soccer party, known as the FIFA Fan Festival, will be open at least 18 days in June and July. That includes all Kansas City match days, every U.S. Men’s National Team match day, and July Fourth, according to a press release from KC2026. General admission will be first-come, and guests will need to register to get in. The event will be held on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, with themed events to show off Kansas City’s sports culture. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Racer Wins 2026 International Pancake Day Race

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A small southwest Kansas town continued its tradition Tuesday of bringing the community together to watch women racing while flipping pancakes. This year, a racer in Liberal won the International Pancake Day race.

Women dressed in aprons and headscarves while holding frying pans sprinted through downtown Liberal for the annual International Pancake Day race. The town of Liberal has grown famous for the novel holiday. They have celebrated and competed with the town of Olney, England, for 77 years. Liberal’s Hannah McCarter crossed the finish line with a time of one minute and three seconds, beating England by two seconds. “I didn’t think I could finish, so, I heard my dad screaming at me, so I just gave it all I had,” McCarter told the Kansas News Service. The tradition is based on the story of a woman in England who was late to church, so she ran down the street clutching a pan with a pancake.

==========

K-State Wins First Game After Coach’s Firing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — In Kansas State’s first game since firing men’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang, the Wildcats soundly beat Baylor Tuesday night, 90-74. It was the Wildcats’ first game under interim coach Matthew Driscoll. But after Tang’s firing over the weekend, Driscoll says he’s just being a good soldier for the rest of the season. “There’s no joy in [being appointed interim head coach] because of why I’m doing it,” he said.

There has been no reported settlement over the $18 million that Tang feels he’s entitled to according to his contract. K-State takes the position of firing Tang for “just cause” after critical remarks toward the Wildcat players last week in a postgame news conference.

==========

