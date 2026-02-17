Kansas City’s free World Cup fan festival just announced its dates. Here’s what to know

Kansas City’s FIFA World Cup soccer party starts in a few months, and the local group planning for the tournament has announced dates and key details about the FIFA Fan Festival that will take over the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

KC2026 announced Tuesday the festival will be open at least 18 days in June and July, including all Kansas City match days, every U.S. Men’s National Team match day, and July 4 — America’s 250th anniversary.

“The FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City is being designed so everyone can see themselves in the experience — from lifelong global soccer fans to those who are simply curious and want to be part of history in Kansas City,” said KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer in a press release. “With free admission, people can come together, celebrate, and create memories that last well beyond the final whistle.”

The venue will be closed for several days to encourage visitors and residents to explore the broader Kansas City area, according to KC2026.

KC2026 The KC Heart Gateway will serve as the entrance to the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s south lawn.

General admission at the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and is subject to a capacity limit of 25,000 people. All guests must register and secure a digital pass for entry through the Kansas City section of the FIFA smartphone app, available for iOS and Android.

Registered fans can also sign up to get updates on entertainment programming, operating hours and other event details.

KC2026 said themed events during the festival aim to create experiences for visitors while showcasing the region on the world stage. So far, they include:



Heartland Hello , June 11-14, 16

A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions.

, June 11-14, 16 A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions. Sports Town USA , June 19-21

This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shoes fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game.

, June 19-21 This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shoes fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game. The World’s Game , June 24-27

From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world.

, June 24-27 From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world. Home Team , July 3-5

This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view.

, July 3-5 This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view. KC Creates, July 9-11

This showcase highlights local artists, musicians, designers, and innovators alongside worldwide influences, revealing how ideas made in Kansas City contribute to global culture.

KC2026 A rendering of the fan festival showcases the live main stage, where fans can gather to watch soccer matches on several screens.

The ultimate fan experience

The massive festival concepts were designed by Populous, a global design firm based in the Kansas City metro.

Early renderings unveiled in October show the KC Heart Gateway, a 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance to the festivities that references the KC Heart symbol and the “Heartland of the Midwest” moniker.

Fans attending the event can expect live watch parties for FIFA World Cup matches, performances across two large stages and nearly 4,500 square feet of video boards.

Cooling stations with shaded zones and fan walls will be available, along with merch, trophy displays, skills challenges, games and fan competitions.

For a bit more money, attendees can get elevated hospitality services, VIP watch parties, and business and celebrity experiences.

Limited premium passes will be available for purchase in the coming weeks for fans who want to guarantee attendance on a specific day, according to KC 2026. Perks will include guaranteed entrance, exclusive shaded viewing zone, private bar, additional food options and limited access merchandise.

“Across more than 18 festival days and a wide range of themed programming,” said Kramer in the press release, “the FIFA Fan Festival is meant to be experienced again and again, with something new to discover each time.”