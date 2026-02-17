Headlines for Tuesday, February 17, 2026

War of Words Between Fired Coach and K-State Heating Up

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR/ESPN) — The battle over fired Kansas State University head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s $18 million buyout is turning contentious. On Sunday the school fired Tang for cause, saying comments he made about the team after a blowout loss to Cincinnati embarrassed the university. And, by embarrassing the university “nationally and locally,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor says Tang violated his contract.

But Tang is fighting back. In comments reported by ESPN , his lawyer Tom Mars warned, “If K-State’s President and AD really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that’s nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience.” Mars says he plans to file a lawsuit, but first he will “give K-State’s President and AD a few days to regain their senses before we pull the trigger.”

Concordia Police Say Alleged Child Sex Predator May Have More Victims

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KPR) — Police in Cloud County in north central Kansas have arrested a man in connection with crimes against children, and they say there may be more victims. Concordia Police arrested 21-year-old David Lucas Brown, who also goes by Axel Brown, last Friday. Brown faces multiple charges including rape and indecent liberties with a child. He’s also been charged with drug possession. In a social media post , the Concordia Police Department is asking parents to speak with their children to see if they have had any contact with Brown. If they have, the parents are asked to contact Concordia police.

Kansas Senate Committee Considers Kratom Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/WIBW-TV) — A Kansas Senate committee heard testimony Monday on a bill that would classify kratom as a Schedule 1 drug. The synthetic drug is currently legal and widely available in gas stations and smoke shops. It can give users an opioid-like high. KCTV reports the bill would also impose stiff penalties for manufacturing or selling the drug. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has reported 21 deaths from kratom or related substances in 2023 and 12 in 2024. WIBW-TV reports the committee did not act on the bill on Monday. A House committee is considering a similar bill.

Salina Animal Shelter Fails State Inspection

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors have failed the Salina Animal Shelter in their latest report. WIBW-TV reports the shelter was found to be non-compliant in a number of areas, including euthanization. WIBW-TV reports inspectors found animals were being euthanized without sedation. And the procedure was being performed by employees with no training or certification in euthanasia. In a statement posted on social media , the shelter says it takes compliance seriously and has “already implemented multiple corrections.” At least 61 animals have been euthanized at the Salina shelter since last October 1.

Kansas Governor Appoints New Adjutant General

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas has a new adjutant general. Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Brigadier General Paul W. Schneider on Monday. Schneider will replace Michael Venerdi, who is retiring. The adjutant general is the commander of the Kansas National Guard, which includes both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard. Schneider has served as the director of the Joint Staff for the Kansas National Guard since April 2023. He earned awards for his service in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Spartan Shield, earning the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star.

Falling Aquifer Levels Could Force Kansas Water Cuts

UNDATED (KSN) — Officials say water levels in parts of the massive Ogallala Aquifer are dropping at an alarming rate, and many Kansas farmers could soon face major water cuts as a result. Groundwater Management District 3, which covers southwest Kansas, says parts of the aquifer are dropping two to four feet a year. KSN reports the district has proposed reducing irrigation water use by nearly a third over 25 years. Farmers would see gradual cuts of four to six percent at a time. If nothing is done, officials say the state may step in and impose even more drastic cuts. Community meetings on the issue will be held in Garden City on Wednesday and in Johnson City on Thursday.

Farmers React to U.S. House Vote on Canadian Tariff Repeal

UNDATED (HPM) — The U.S. House recently voted to repeal President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, one of the country’s largest and most important trade partners. Even if the bill made it to President Trump’s desk, it would almost certainly be vetoed. Still, Pam Johnson, past president of the National Corn Growers Association, says her reaction to the House vote was “jubilation.” Earlier this month, she sent a letter with other former heads of farm groups and senior USDA officials to the House and Senate ag committees.

“We want the administration and Congress to do their jobs, and what does that mean for us?” she said to Harvest Public Media. “It means that we want them to listen to their constituents and care about the issues that affect our daily lives and our kids’ futures.” The letter recommends nine actions for Congress, which Johnson says could help the U.S. avoid a farm crisis. This includes a repeal of tariffs disrupting agricultural export markets.

Report: Forests Rapidly Overwhelming Kansas Prairie

UNDATED (KSNT) — A new report finds forests are swallowing up Kansas prairies at an alarming rate. The report comes from the State department of agriculture. KSNT reports many ranchers are stunned by how quickly the trees are taking over. Officials say the loss of prairie has widespread effects far beyond ranching. Trees use up much more groundwater than grasslands. They can also be a greater fire hazard.

Lawrence Shelter Sees Spike in Pet Surrenders from Worried Immigrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — The Lawrence Humane Society says it’s seen an uptick in animals being surrendered to the shelter due to their owners’ fears of being deported. So far this year three dogs have been dropped off by people who say they were worried they might be arrested by immigration agents. The shelter tells the Lawrence Times it’s also received “at least three or four phone inquiries” from people concerned about their immigration status. Humane Society officials say they expect those numbers to grow. In Minneapolis, where immigration enforcement was recently ramped up, shelters have reported a jump in pet surrenders from immigrants.

KDHE Launches Website to Aid Health Care Providers During World Cup 2026

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas health officials are prepping for the more than half a million World Cup visitors coming to the Kansas City area. That huge gathering means it’s an ideal place for diseases to spread. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recently launched a website aimed at helping physicians recognize and stop the spread of infectious disease. State epidemiologist Farah Ahmed says diseases including respiratory illnesses spread quickly in large gatherings. She says they’re training physicians to “Think Travel History.” “Even though it'll be summertime for us, we will have a lot of travelers coming from the southern hemisphere and they will be in their respiratory season, so they'll be bringing those illnesses in,” she cautions. Ahmed says KDHE will also publish weekly domestic and international infectious disease reports, so doctors know what to watch for. (Read more.)

Winters Warming Faster in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (HPM) — In Kansas and Missouri, climate change is particularly affecting temperatures in the winter. The nonprofit organization Climate Central analyzed the weather in about 250 U.S. cities going back to 1970.The four seasons aren’t all getting warmer at the same rate. And the situation is different in different regions. For the cities that Climate Central examined in Kansas and Missouri, winter is the season that has warmed up the most since 1970. Harvest Public Media reports this is the case for many eastern U.S. cities, as well. Many cities in the western U.S. have seen temperatures rise the most in the summer or fall.

