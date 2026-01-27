Headlines for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Defendant in Lawrence Shooting Claims Immunity on Self-Defense Grounds

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — One of the defendants in a fatal shooting outside a Lawrence bar this month is claiming immunity from prosecution on the grounds that he was acting in self-defense. Daitron Daniels Strickland, 18, is one of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of Aiden Knowles, 18, and the wounding of another teen on January 17. In a written motion, Daniels Strickland’s lawyer says his client was within his rights to draw a gun and begin shooting when he heard “multiple gunshots in close proximity to him.”

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the motion was filed in Douglas County District Court. A judge is expected to rule on the motion next month. Under Kansas law, the use of deadly force can be justified if necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

Haskell U. Gets New Interim President

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Haskell Indian Nations University has a new temporary president. Alex Red Corn will hold the position until it can be filled permanently. Red Corn is a citizen of the Osage Nation. He currently serves as director and associate professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Kansas. In a press release , the Bureau of Indian Affairs says Red Corn “brings a wealth of experience in Indigenous education, leadership, and advocacy.” Red Corn is Haskell’s second interim president since the June 2025 resignation of Frank Arpan. No timetable for naming a permanent president has been announced.

Kansas Lawmakers Again Consider Making Ministers “Mandatory Reporters”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — For the fourth year in a row, Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would make ordained ministers “mandatory reporters.” That means they would be required to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement. The bill includes an exception for private confession. Supporters say the bill would protect children while respecting the rights of clergy. KWCH reports the bill is before the House Judiciary Committee, which must decide whether to send it to the full House for a vote.

Manhattan Agro-Defense Facility Exempted from Hiring Freeze

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, has been exempted from the federal government’s hiring freeze. The facility is a high-security research center managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It serves as the nation's primary defense against biological threats that could harm the food supply, agricultural economy, and public health. Kansas senator Jerry Moran announced the exemption . He says it will allow the facility to expedite hiring and strengthen national food and agriculture security.

Another KU Alum Blasts Off into Space

UNDATED (KPR) — Another alum from the University of Kansas has flown into space. Last week, Dr. Laura Stiles launched into space on Blue Origin's suborbital NS-38 mission. She is the fifth KU alum to travel to space. Stiles has worked at Blue Origin for the past 13 years in a variety of roles. She graduated from KU in 2008 with a degree in engineering physics. While in school, Stiles participated in internships at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Air Force Research Lab, Raytheon Aircraft, and CERN. (Read more.)

Kansas Hospital Staffing Shortages Particularly Affecting Rural Areas

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas hospitals are short on nursing staff. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortages disproportionately impact rural areas. Data from the Kansas Hospital Association shows hospital staffing levels haven’t recovered from the pandemic. Many hospitals, especially in rural areas like southwest Kansas, struggle to employ and keep registered nurses and nursing assistants. Rosemarie Aznavorian of MedPro Healthcare Staffing says it can be harder to access care in rural communities, which, in turn, makes the need for nursing staff greater. “Because the sicker you are, the more nursing care that you need. And the hospitals in general tend to struggle to provide the significant amount of nursing staffing that they need,” she explained. Aznavorian says the Rural Health Transformation Fund from the Trump administration might help short-staffed hospitals in Kansas.

Lawrence Reconsidering Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The city of Lawrence is reconsidering its ambitious renewable energy goals. In 2020, the city set a goal of having municipal operations fully powered by renewables by 2025. That goal has been missed. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the amount of clean energy powering the city’s facilities currently amounts to about 3%. Some city officials say the 2020 goals were unrealistic and they want the city to rescind or revise them.

Kansas K-12 School Cell Phone Ban Stalls in Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A bill to ban students in K through 12 from using cell phones in school is hitting a roadblock in the Kansas legislature. Some Republican lawmakers want the bill to apply to public schools only—not private schools. They say statewide mandates should not apply to private entities. Democratic House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard told KSNT it’s “ironic” that Republicans want to “hyper regulate” public schools, but not private schools. The bill is currently stuck in committee.

Court-Martial: Kansas Airman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (Hays Post) — A General Court-Martial is underway at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, where an airman is accused of child sex crimes. The Hays Post reports that Senior Airman Randall Moore (22nd Maintenance Squadron) is charged with the sexual abuse of a child, producing child pornography and obstructing justice. If convicted of all charges, Moore faces multiple years in prison, loss of rank and a dishonorable discharge.

Fort Riley Unveils New Drone Unit

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Fort Riley has announced the activation of a new drone unit. KSNT reports the drones will be used to protect helicopters flying into combat zones and on other dangerous missions. Military officials say the drone unit adds to the Army’s “war-fighting readiness.”

