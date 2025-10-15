Headlines for Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wichita Police ID Woman in Abduction Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — Police say they have located the woman whose abduction was caught on a home surveillance video. The video released Monday shows the woman approaching a Wichita home when a man grabs her from behind and walks her back to the street. Police say the woman is now safe and was not injured. KSNT reports she is 35 years old and lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred. Police believe it was a case of domestic violence. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation, domestic simple battery, and criminal restraint.

==========

Lawyer for Accused Killer of Kansas Priest Requests Competency Hearing

SENECA, Kan. (KMBC) — The attorney representing the man accused of murdering a Kansas priest is asking for a hearing to determine whether his client is competent to stand trial. Gary Lee Hermesch is charged with murdering Father Arul Carasala in Seneca last April. KMBC reports Hermesch’s attorney filed the request for a competency hearing Tuesday. According to an affidavit, authorities say Hermesch admitted to shooting the priest at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. After the shooting, Hermesch reportedly went to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, confessed to the crime, and asked to be arrested. A hearing on the motion for a competency hearing has not yet been scheduled.

==========

Topeka Pays $300K to Settle Firefighter’s Discrimination Suit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka has agreed to pay nearly $300,000 to a former firefighter who sued the city for gender discrimination. In the suit, Barbara Hack claimed the city violated her civil rights when it allegedly passed her up for promotions on the basis of her gender. Hack says she applied for multiple promotions during her 24 years with the Topeka Fire Department but was passed over for promotion in favor of less qualified men. KSNT reports the city has agreed to pay Hack $292,500 to settle the lawsuit. Under the terms of the settlement, the city of Topeka does not admit to any wrongdoing.

==========

Chief Justice of Kansas Supreme Court Takes Leave of Absence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court will not be on the bench when the court convenes later this month. Chief Justice Marla Luckert is taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. While she is gone, the next most senior justice, Eric Rosen, will take on the chief justice’s duties. KSNT reports the October docket includes 15 cases that will be heard over four days beginning October 27.

==========

Offensive Leaked Chat Messages Include Comments from Kansas Young Republicans Leaders

UNDATED (KNS) — Group chat messages leaked to Politico show leaders of the Kansas Young Republicans making racist and anti-semitic comments. The Kansas News Service reports that the group chat included leaders of Young Republicans groups in several states, including Alex Dwyer and William Hendrix from Kansas. Politico says Hendrix repeatedly used slurs for gay and Black people. Dwyer repeated a white supremacist slogan. A spokesperson for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach told the Kansas News Service that Hendrix has been terminated as a communications assistant for the office, and called his comments “inexcusable.” Dwyer and Hendrix did not respond to requests for comment. Kansas GOP Chair Danedri Herbert says the Kansas Young Republicans organization is inactive as of Tuesday.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Split on Possible Regulation of AI in Health Care

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers are split on whether they should address concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in health care. The Kansas News Service reports that some providers are concerned children are using AI chatbots during mental health crises. One senator suggested there was little the state government could do to limit AI use for health issues, while others wanted to take a stance against the technology. But Democratic Representative Susan Ruiz says lawmakers need more information from experts before taking any action. “I would love to see an informational hearing because there are a lot of pros and cons to this and I think we could become much more informed," she added. Legislators will take up the matter in the next legislative session. A recent survey by Common Sense Media found 72% of teens have used AI chat services at least once.

==========

Mixed Bag of State Educational Data Shows Some Gains, but Nearly 1 in 5 Kansas Students Chronically Absent

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas high school students are taking more college-level courses than ever before. The Kansas News Service reports that Education Commissioner Randy Watson says more than 40,000 Kansas high school students are taking some type of post-secondary class this year. That's a 25% increase since 2021. A new report from the Kansas Department of Education also shows record-high graduation rates and more students taking AP classes. But Watson says nearly one in five Kansas students is chronically absent. That number peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic but is still well above the rate seven years ago. "While it's coming down, it's not coming down very quickly," Watson said. The percentage of white students in Kansas fell more than 10% since 2012. The number of Hispanic students has risen nearly 28%.

==========

State Board of Education Member Praises, Prays for Charlie Kirk at Board Meeting

UNDATED (KNS) — A member of the Kansas State Board of Education took time during Tuesday's board meeting to praise and pray for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican Debby Potter of Garden Plain left the board table and addressed members during the citizens' open forum. She called Kirk a Biblical prophet and urged the board and others to pray in his memory, saying “Father, please, please bring our nation together. Please use us for good and not for evil. Please bring us into unity under this Constitution that you blessed us with. Amen.” Congress designated Tuesday as a National Day of Remembrance for Kirk, who was killed during a college event last month. It also would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday. Republican board member Dennis Hershberger of Hutchinson stood beside Potter during her address.

==========

Startup Proposes Underground Nuclear Reactor in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — A startup wants to put a nuclear reactor one mile underground in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Deep Fission’s idea is to drill a 30-inch borehole one mile deep and put a small nuclear reactor into it. It says this design could fuel energy-hungry AI data centers with what the company calls discreet and bespoke nuclear installations. It has signed a letter of intent with a partner for a site in Kansas. The company isn’t disclosing the partner and site at this time. This is the second nuclear company to reveal plans related to Kansas in the past month. The other, TerraPower, wants to build a utility-scale nuclear plant in Evergy’s service area. (Read more.)

==========

Report: Kansas Homelessness Numbers Drop for 2025

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas saw a decrease of more than 150 people experiencing homelessness this year. The Kansas News Service reports that advocates fear the count may not be accurate in the future. A new report shows more than 2,600 homeless people were counted across Kansas during a single night in January. That’s 5% less than last year. But the Trump administration recently ordered withholding federal funding for housing-first initiatives that provide shelter for homeless people before they get treatment for issues like drug use. Shanae Eggert of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition said in August that turning away some homeless people from shelters will make it harder to count them. “If we put forth any barriers to program enrollment… the data will be skewed,” she explained. More than 60% of the state’s homeless population reside in either the Lawrence or Wichita areas.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.) Must apply online.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).