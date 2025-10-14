Headlines for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Redistricting Proposal Draws Republican Support, Voter Concerns

UNDATED (TCJ/KNS) — Kansas lawmakers have approved more than $400,000 in spending for a special legislative session to redraw the state’s congressional map and unseat its lone Democratic member of Congress. Legislative leaders okayed $400,000 for a four-day session and $60,000 for other expenses associated with redistricting. The goal of the session is a new map that would eliminate the seat held by Democratic congresswoman Sharice Davids.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a petition circulating among Republican lawmakers calls for the special session to begin November 7. It’s still not clear Republicans have enough votes to override an expected veto by Democratic governor Laura Kelly.

Meanwhile, the possibility of eliminating Davids’ seat by splitting up Johnson County into multiple congressional districts drew concern from residents at a town hall in Lenexa on Monday night. “I want to be represented fairly,” Toni Woods, a pharmacy technician who lives in Lenexa, told the Kansas News Service. “It should be done according to the census, and let’s not monkey around with it when it’s not time.” Woods says state lawmakers should follow the standard process and redistrict every ten years.

==========

Coffeyville Fertilizer Plant Leaks Ammonia

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KOAM) — Several people have been affected by an ammonia leak at a fertilizer factory in Coffeyville. The leak occurred Saturday around 4:00 p.m. The company that owns the factory, CVR Energy , told KOAM that, after the leak, “several individuals were transported offsite for evaluation.” The company released no information about the condition of the individuals. CVR also says it’s investigating what happened to cause the leak. First responders from across Montgomery County responded to the incident.

==========

Tennessee Hunter Admits to Kansas Poaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A Tennessee man has been fined more than $9,000 for poaching a deer in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the man killed the deer in Miami County, Kansas, and later tagged it in Missouri. WIBW-TV reports game wardens obtained a warrant for the suspect’s phone records, which confirmed he was in Kansas when the deer was killed in 2023. The man admitted to killing the deer in Kansas with a rifle and without a valid permit. He was fined $5,000 and must also pay more than $4,000 in restitution and court costs.

==========

Salina OKs More Money for Log Jam Removal

SALINA, Kan. (KSN) — The city of Salina has approved spending another $750,000 to remove a massive log jam on the Smoky Hill River in Bill Burke Park. The city originally agreed to pay a contractor $450,000 to remove the jam in July. But since then the obstruction has grown even larger, leading to higher costs for removal. KSN reports the city hopes state disaster funds will cover half the cost.

==========

Police Seek Help Locating Woman Who Was Forcibly Abducted in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Police are asking for the public’s help after a disturbing video surfaced depicting a woman being forcibly abducted from in front of a Wichita home. The video from a home surveillance camera was released Monday afternoon. It shows a woman approaching the home when a man grabs her from behind and forcibly walks her back to the street. KWCH reports the homeowners say they don’t know who the woman is. The incident occurred around two o’clock Sunday morning.

==========

Shutdown Threatens WIC Program Funding

UNDATED (HPM) — Funding for a national food aid program for pregnant women and children could run dry this fall depending how long the federal government shutdown lasts. Harvest Public Media reports that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, hasn’t yet been funded in this new fiscal year. The potential funding shortfall for WIC would impact almost 7 million people. The program’s contingency fund has already been doled out and administering agencies vary on how long the money will last. Shelley Schneider, the WIC program director for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Oklahoma, says it still has benefits available. Some of the nation’s WIC funding was still left from the previous fiscal year. But she says that money will run out later this fall. “The delayed funding jeopardizes our most precious resources, which is our infants and our children because they are our future.” White House officials announced tariff revenue will be used to temporarily support the program, potentially through October.

==========

Area Nonprofit Hopes Ceasefire Will Allow Medical Aid to Flow to Gaza

UNDATED (KCUR) — The leaders of a health care nonprofit based in Johnson County hope the recent ceasefire in Gaza means they can start sending medical aid into areas affected by the conflict. Heart to Heart International’s director of disaster response, J.P. Fisher, says the aid group is ready to send medical supplies and medicine into Gaza, depending on how soon the border opens to humanitarian groups. Fisher told KCUR that many hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed, and the rest are only partially functioning. “This is what we're seeing. It's a very dire situation, and we know that this is going to be a long term response and recovery process,” Fisher said, adding that more than 15,000 patients in Gaza — including nearly 4,000 children — need medical evacuation. Heart to Heart International is also providing aid in Sudan.

==========

Startup Proposes Underground Nuclear Reactor in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — A startup wants to put a nuclear reactor one mile underground in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Deep Fission’s idea is to drill a 30-inch borehole 1 mile deep and put a small nuclear reactor into it. It says this design could fuel energy-hungry AI data centers with what the company calls discreet and bespoke nuclear installations. It has signed a letter of intent with a partner for a site in Kansas. The company isn’t disclosing the partner and site at this time. This is the second nuclear company to reveal plans related to Kansas in the past month. The other, TerraPower, wants to build a utility scale-nuclear plant in Evergy’s service area. (Read more.)

==========

Report: Kansas Homelessness Numbers Drop for 2025

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas saw a decrease of more than 150 people experiencing homelessness this year. The Kansas News Service reports that advocates fear the count may not be accurate in the future. A new report shows more than 2,600 homeless people were counted across Kansas during a single night in January. That’s 5% less than last year. But the Trump administration recently ordered withholding federal funding for housing-first initiatives that provide shelter for homeless people before they get treatment for issues like drug use. Shanae Eggert of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition said in August that turning away some homeless people from shelters will make it harder to count them. “If we put forth any barriers to program enrollment…the data will be skewed,” she explained. More than 60% of the state’s homeless population reside in either the Lawrence or Wichita areas.

==========

Asian Longhorned Tick Found in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — Kansas health officials say an Asian longhorned tick has been found in the state for the first time. A surveillance program has been established to track the spread of the tick. The Asian longhorned tick was first seen in the U.S. in 2017 in New Jersey. It’s now in 21 states. It reached Missouri in 2021 and this month it turned up on a dog in Franklin County, Kansas. Kansas officials are notifying veterinarians around the state - and want the public to know that this tick can affect pets, livestock and humans. The species can transmit Bourbon virus and ehrlichiosis, both of which can hospitalize people. These illnesses had so far only been transmitted in Kansas by the Lone Star Tick.

==========

Technology Could Change Fencing Issues in Midwest and Great Plains

UNDATED (HPM) – The future of ranching and conservation may be fenceless with high-tech cattle collars. Harvest Public Media reports that ranchers, conservationists and researchers have been exploring the potential of “virtual fencing” across the Midwest and Great Plains. Virtual fencing uses GPS collars, sounds and electrical cues to move cattle away from certain areas and into others. Daniel Mushrush, a rancher in the Flint Hills of eastern Kansas, is part of a 5-year project testing the technology. He says virtual fencing saves him time and provides more flexibility. Mushrush can change the fence line and move cattle from an app on his phone. “Say that you want to go to your kid’s concert, you could move them from the concert, or you can just schedule it to move it eight o'clock at night,” he explained. More precise control over where cattle graze can also help diversify habitat for grassland birds and protect sensitive nesting sites during specific times of the year. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas School Districts Under Federal Scrutiny Deny Need for Investigation

UNDATED (KNS) — Four Kansas school districts say they have not received any formal complaints about their policies for accommodating transgender students. The Kansas News Service reports that the U.S. Department of Education is investigating them anyway.

The investigation began in August. A conservative nonprofit had accused the districts of allowing transgender students to use restrooms that match their gender identity and hiding their transgender status from parents. The districts are asking for clarification from the department, which has threatened to withhold federal funding. Rachel Perera, who studies education policy at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, says the combative nature of this type of investigation is unprecedented. “This idea that we're going to withhold federal funding if you don't give us this information is completely divorced from the way OCR is mandated to operate,” she argues. The districts have partially fulfilled a data request and asked to meet with federal officials. (Read more.)

==========

When Will Peak Fall Colors Arrive in Kansas? Soon!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Autumn is here and trees are starting to change colors to match the season. While Kansas is known for its wide open spaces and grasslands, it also has a fair number of trees that shift in color every year. KSNT reports that reds, golds and other impressive colors can be spotted across the Sunflower State to mark the arrival of autumn. According to the Kansas Forest Service, people in northeast Kansas should start heading out in late October and early November to catch sight of the trees before they shed their leaves.

Explore Fall is a website dedicated to fall foliage and maintains a map that displays when and where people can expect to see the best fall colors. According to the Explore Fall website, the majority of Kansas will reach its peak fall color season from around October 25 to October 28. By November 10, the entire state will be beyond the peak color season. Kansas Tourism also has some recommendations for places to visit.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.) Must apply online.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).