Headlines for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Hays Officer Killed in the Line of Duty Identified

HAYS, Kan. (KPR) — The Hays police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday has been identified . Sgt. Scott Heimann was a nine-year-veteran of the force. The officer was struck by a bullet fired from inside a house. The suspected shooter was later found dead inside, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot. Sgt. Heimann is the fourth officer in Kansas to be killed in the line of duty in just the past four months.

==========

Kansas Farmers Concerned as Farm Bill Set To Expire

UNDATED (KSN) — Unless President Trump and congressional leaders reach an agreement, the farm bill will expire at midnight on Tuesday night, and the Kansas Farmers Union is warning that would affect not just farmers, but nearly every household in the state. The farm bill covers crop insurance, something Kansas farmers rely on to manage risk. But it also covers food assistance programs. In fact, the Farmers Union told KSN nearly 80% of the farm bill goes to nutrition assistance.

The farm bill comes up for renewal at a time when many Kansas farmers are already dealing with uncertainty around the Trump administration’s trade policies. For example, China, usually the country’s biggest customer for sorghum, has not placed any orders for this year’s crop.

==========

Why Is the Health of Kansans Getting Worse?

UNDATED (KPR) — What happened to health in Kansas? That’s the question a new report from the Kansas Health Institute tries to answer. Kansas has experienced one of the steepest long-term declines in health ranking in the nation. In 1991, the state was ranked eighth in America’s Health Rankings. By 2024, it had fallen to 28th. The report attributes the decline to numerous factors, including the closure of rural hospitals and health care services, the failure to expand Medicaid, and the limited availability of mental health services. The report was based on surveys of more than 100 health leaders and experts.

==========

Sierra Club Report Card Gives Evergy an ‘F’

UNDATED (Lawrence Times) — The Sierra Club has given the power company Evergy an “F” for its failure to meet minimum climate targets. In a report, the Sierra Club cited the company’s “multi-year backslide” from renewable investments for the failing grade. The report grades 75 utilities nationwide on plans to retire coal plants, stop building new gas plants, and transition to clean energy. Evergy has delayed the closure of a coal-burning plant and recently announced plans to build two new gas-burning plants. An Evergy spokesperson told the Lawrence Times the utility is delaying its expectations of a 70% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.

==========

Evergy Lineman Electrocuted, Critically Injured

WICHITA, Kan. KWCH — Evergy is investigating an incident in which a lineman was electrocuted and nearly died last week while working to repair an outage near Kingman. Evergy told KWCH the lineman, Brandon Kaufmann, remains in critical condition in a Wichita hospital. Evergy declined to provide further details about the incident. A GoFundMe campaign created to help support the lineman, his wife, and their three children has so far raised more than $130,000.

==========

Small Fire at Lawrence High School Forces Evacuation, No Injuries Reported

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — Students at Lawrence High School were evacuated yesterday when a small fire was reported in the girls’ locker room. A district spokesperson says the fire was discovered shortly before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched, and students and staff were evacuated. There were no injuries. But some parents told the Lawrence Times they were unhappy with the way the incident was communicated to them. Administrators did not send a message to parents fully explaining the situation until more than two hours after firefighters were called.

==========

Sedgwick County Teacher Charged With Child Endangerment

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) — A Derby High School English teacher has been arrested for crimes involving children. The Sedgwick County school says the first-year teacher, Caleb Thornton, faces charges including contributing to child misconduct, child endangerment, and possession of marijuana. KWCH reports Thornton was arrested Monday. The Derby High principal says the teacher is on immediate suspension and the district “is working closely with the Derby Police Department regarding this matter.”

==========

Abortion Providers Go to Court in Challenge of Kansas Abortion Restrictions

UNDATED (KNS) — A trial underway in Johnson County will determine whether some Kansas abortion restrictions are overturned. The Kansas News Service reports that abortion providers took the stand first. Many of the laws under scrutiny during the first day of deliberation surround the information that must be disclosed before an abortion. Two Kansas providers took the stand, focusing on the potential risks, like delaying care.

Attorneys for the state questioned the expertise of the providers. Objections during testimony were frequent and just as frequently batted aside by the district court judge overseeing the trial.

The case continues this week (Sept. 29-Oct.3, 2025) before a two-week pause.

==========

KU Study Urges More Transparency in State Disability Services Waitlist

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — A University of Kansas study says the state needs to be more transparent about the waitlist for disability services. The Kansas News Service reports that the study aims to develop ways to shorten the wait. Kansans who need intellectual or developmental disability aid can wait for nearly 10 years for services like overnight care or residential treatment. More than 4,900 Kansans are currently waiting for services. That’s 600 more than at the end of 2024. Evan Dean of the KU Center on Disabilities told lawmakers that the state needs a public dashboard with important information about the waitlist. “We can monitor both the overall numbers and geographical regions and demographic information so we can monitor the performance of the system,” Dean said. The study also recommends boosting the workforce that cares for people with disabilities.

==========

USDA Cancels Food Access Survey

UNDATED (HPM) — The Trump administration is ending a survey that tracks food access across the country. Harvest Public Media reports that anti-hunger advocates say less information means it will be difficult to know what is working to address food insecurity. Federal officials are scrapping the Household Food Security Reports, saying they are "redundant, costly, politicized and extraneous studies.” Gina Plata-Nino with the national advocacy group Food Research and Action Center says the survey is the main source for understanding how people are experiencing food insecurity across the country. “It's difficult for advocates, for policymakers to understand or to be able to say what is working. If you don't have the data to support whatever point or analysis you wanted to make,” she added. She says the cancellation is even more concerning on top of the administration’s recent cuts to federal food benefits.

==========

Kansas Farm Bureau Addresses Rural Attorney Shortage

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Farm Bureau wants to address the rural attorney shortage directly — by providing grants to recent law school graduates if they come to rural counties. The Kansas News Service reports that farmers living in rural communities can lack some major resources like legal advice and representation. Farmer advocacy groups like the Kansas Farm Bureau are using grants to attract new attorneys and help them get a practice up and running. The attorneys will receive more than $16,000 over three years to nudge them toward a rural practice. Greg Doering with the Kansas Farm Bureau says this program has already made an impact. “We've got 11 attorneys now in rural areas, in 10 counties that may not have otherwise been there, except without these grants,” he explained. The Bureau awards grants to three recipients each year.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.)

Best radio and multimedia news job in Kansas? Maybe. Must apply online.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).