Headlines for Monday, September 22, 2025

Man Arrested for Threatening to Burn Down Apartment Building in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A man is in custody after threatening to burn down an apartment building in Topeka on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told WIBW-TV the man poured gasoline on the steps inside the building on NE Wabash Avenue and threatened to set it on fire. Tenants evacuated the building before police went inside and arrested the man. No injuries were reported and no fire was started. The suspect faces charges of attempted aggravated arson.

==========

Demonstrators Supporting Jimmy Kimmel Protest Outside Wichita ABC Affiliate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Demonstrators picketed outside Wichita’s ABC affiliate on Sunday to protest the network’s suspension of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The affiliate, KAKE, carried the program but is not owned by ABC and was not involved in the decision. One of the protesters told KWCH the network was “caving into pressure by our government.” Some protesters carried signs reading: “ABC: Always Be Constitutional.” Kimmel was suspended by ABC and its parent company Disney after pressure from the FCC following comments he made on-air about the death of Charlie Kirk. The event was one of several nationwide protests against Disney.

==========

Historic 141-Year-Old Salina Mansion Now for Sale

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — A landmark in Salina is up for sale. The Prescott-Foley Mansion on West Prescott Avenue is a 45-hundred square foot home that was built in 1884. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The dark-red mansion has six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on just over one acre. KWCH reports the mansion has been owned by the Foley family since the 1950s. The listing price: $444,000.

==========

Kansas Officials: Watch Out for Snakes

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas officials say rattlesnakes and other venomous snakes could be more visible at areas like lakes and state parks due to heavy rains and flooding this year. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says flooding can push some of the vipers out of their usual habitats. Most snakes in Kansas are nonvenomous, and officials say snakebites are rarely fatal with proper treatment. Charlie Cope, a KDWP wildlife biologist, says anyone who gets bit should call 911 right away. “Don’t cut it,” he advises. “You know, don’t put a tourniquet around it, anything tight around it. You may want to wrap it lightly, cover it lightly. And if you can wash it off with soap and water.” Cope also told the Kansas News Service those who get bit should stay calm to slow the spread of venom and avoid driving themselves if possible.

==========

Underwater Dredging Tests Scheduled for Tuttle Creek Lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — Mud is swallowing Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing underwater dredging. The Tuttle dam was completed in 1962. Since then, mud from upstream has eaten up half of the lake’s water storage capacity. That storage is critical to northeast Kansas communities in drought years. The Corps of Engineers is using water jets to loosen mud on the bottom of Tuttle reservoir. This method has never been tried on a lake. The Kansas News Service reports engineers hope the mud will slide along the lakebed and out of the dam’s gates. They’re conducting a 10-day pilot run, and will test the method again next spring and summer.

==========

K-State Considers 'Reduced Credit Bachelor’s Degree' Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University is asking the Board of Regents for permission to implement a new Reduced Credit Bachelor’s Degree program. It would allow K-State to award degrees to students who complete 90 credit hours instead of the usual 120. It would be the first such program in the state. KSNT reports that about 60 colleges nationwide have implemented reduced credit programs. Supporters say they are a less expensive option for students. Critics say it would give students an incomplete education.

==========

Lawmaker Proposes Elimination of State Property and Income Taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas lawmaker is pitching an idea that he says could eliminate state property and income taxes over time without cutting services. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican Representative Blake Carpenter of Derby has proposed a citizens board that would review and eliminate some sales tax exemptions. Up to $2 billion a year collected from those taxes would go into an investment fund, and the state would use the interest to fund public services. It's a long-term strategy similar to Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which earns interest from oil and gas revenues. Carpenter says Kansas should regularly review sales tax exemptions. "When a tax exemption goes on, and it's not given a sunset, I mean, that's as good as being immortal almost, because it's going to last on the books for a very, very long time," he explained. His proposal would require a ballot measure to amend the state constitution.

==========

Pioneer Communications Ending Email Service for Western Kansas Customers

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A rural telecommunications company in western Kansas will discontinue the email many farmers and businesses use. The Kansas News Service reports that the move marks the end of an era for many rural Kansans. Pioneer Communications is a local company in western Kansas that provides internet, TV and phone services in the rural area. The company said in a news release that it will no longer support its email service for customers because it’s increasingly challenging to maintain. That leaves many farmers and rural residents looking for a new and non-local email service. The company is reminding rural users their email is likely connected to their banks, healthcare portals and workplaces. Users will have until next June to transfer their emails.

==========

Audit Shows Kansas Affordable Housing Tax Incentive Could Cost up to $1 Billion

UNDATED (KNS) — A new audit shows a Kansas tax incentive for affordable housing could cost the state up to $1 billion by 2040. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers approved the tax credit in 2022 to incentivize building more rental units for low-income residents. The audit shows the state can award up to $100 million of tax credits until 2028. Those credits can then be claimed annually for 10 years, for a total of $1 billion over that time. The audit appeared to confirm some lawmakers’ concerns that it cost the state too much. Some lawmakers were also surprised that the credit is only for building rentals. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson says that was not clear. “When the legislation was debated and passed, it was not mentioned that it was rental either,” she added. Lawmakers pared down the incentives earlier this year because they were too costly.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections.

(Click here for more details.)

Best radio and multimedia news job in Kansas? Maybe. Must apply online.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

