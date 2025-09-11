Headlines for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Man Charged With Fatal Lawrence Stabbing Makes Court Appearance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The man accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Lawrence woman to death last month made another court appearance on Wednesday. Sixty-three-year-old Aaron Blake Wright is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jina Reyes. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Wright also faces charges in two other cases, including battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Wednesday’s session was held to schedule a hearing for his multiple criminal cases. That hearing was scheduled for November 19.

Kansas Ban on Using Food Assistance for Candy, Soda Stalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (LT) — Kansas lawmakers have yet to enact a promised ban on the purchase of candy and soft drinks with food assistance money. The Lawrence Times reports eight other states have already enacted similar bans, which will go into effect next year. State lawmakers in Kansas are struggling to come up with acceptable definitions for “candy” and “soft drink.” Supporters of the measure say it will reduce obesity rates for people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill banning such purchases in April. But Republican lawmakers worked around that by inserting the measure into the state budget bill.

Solar Farm Developer Wants to Start Work Despite Lawsuit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The company developing a $234 million solar farm near Lawrence wants to begin preliminary work on the project, which has been suspended pending a lawsuit. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the developers of the Kansas Sky Energy Center in northern Douglas County want to begin testing soil at the site, anticipating they will eventually win the case. Neighbors who oppose the project object, saying such testing would disturb the land. A Douglas County District Court judge will decide whether the testing can proceed.

Big 12 Officials Suspended for Mistake in KU-Mizzou Game

UNDATED (WKCH) — The officiating crew that worked last weekend’s Border Showdown between KU and Mizzou won’t be working this weekend. The crew has been suspended for a week due to an officiating error during the game. After Missouri received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a touchdown, the Tigers were forced back to their own 20-yard line for the ensuing kickoff. But instead of kicking off a tee, the Tigers were allowed to punt the ball back to the Jayhawks. That’s a violation of NCAA rules. KWCH reports the entire officiating crew has been removed from its next assignment, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

Kansas Governor Declares Flooding Emergency for Parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency due to flooding in parts of north-central and south-central Kansas. The declaration allows state resources to be used in the affected areas. In Ottawa County, about 50 residents in the town of Tescott evacuated their homes due to rising flood waters. As much as 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Kansas Monday night. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to monitor flooding and coordinate resources.

State Health Officials: 12 Confirmed Cases of West Nile Virus So Far this Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — At least one person in Kansas has died from West Nile Virus. That's according to state health officials who say several others remain ill. So far this year, at least 12 cases of the virus have been recorded. North-central Kansas is considered at high risk for West Nile. The rest of the state is at moderate risk.

West Nile Virus can cause neurological problems. The disease is typically carried by mosquitos and has about a 10% fatality rate among those infected with the most serious strain of the virus. Most of Kansas is now considered to be at moderate risk for the virus. But north-central Kansas is considered to be in the high risk category.

Galesburg Rancher and Veteran Announces Run for Kansas 2nd Congressional District Seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Don Coover, a Democrat and political newcomer, has announced that he will run for Congress. The southeast Kansas farmer, veterinarian and veteran is challenging Republican Derek Schmidt, who currently holds the 2nd District seat. The Kansas Reflector reports that Coover plans to focus his campaign on economic issues such as agricultural tariffs and the national debt, along with rural health care availability. He is a graduate of West Point, and also earned a degree from the Kansas State University veterinary medicine school. He also served as a U.S. Army military intelligence pilot in Korea. Coover helps run a family business raising beef on a southeast Kansas ranch, and owns a Galesburg-based company offering routine veterinary and health management services for cattle. His campaign office is headquartered in Pittsburg, according to federal campaign filing records.

State Education Commissioner Announces Retirement

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement Wednesday. The Kansas News Service reports that Watson told the State Board of Education at the close of its two-day meeting in Topeka that he plans to remain in the post until his successor is named, saying that “...you’ll work with that person, when they can come onboard, and I will be happy then to step aside at whatever time that is and serve you in any capacity until that time.” Watson was appointed Education Commissioner in 2014. He previously served as superintendent of the McPherson school district. As commissioner, Watson pushed for Kansas students to learn workplace skills in addition to traditional academics. In 2022, Watson was suspended for 30 days after he made a comment about Native Americans that some people criticized as racially insensitive.

Kansas Education Commissioner Proposes Statewide Summer School Project for K-Through-2nd Grade Students

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas education leaders say young students need more time in school to make up for learning gaps, and they wonder whether summer school might help. Education Commissioner Randy Watson has proposed a statewide summer school project focused on kids in kindergarten, first and second grades. He wants to have it up and running in several school districts by next summer. Watson asked State Board of Education members this week for tentative approval to plan the three-year project. “We’d use the results to inform statewide: What does a good summer school look like? What is the amount of time you’re probably gonna need to move the needle?,” he said. The project would involve urban and rural districts across the state. Watson says it would focus on young students who score below grade level on reading and math tests.

IRS to Hold Hiring Event for Over 200 KCK-Based Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is holding a hiring event to fill more than 220 vacancies at its Kansas City, Kansas, service center. WDAF-TV reports that the event is open to the public. The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City at Briarcliff (4000 N. Mulberry Drive in Kansas City, Missouri). The IRS said it is looking to hire seasonal contact representatives. The IRS recommends applying via the USAJOBS job announcement board prior to the event.

Full Size Liberty Bell Replica Back on Display in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Ever seen the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia? If not, you might want to check out an exact replica of it on display now in Topeka. After sitting in storage for two decades, the state's Liberty Bell replica is back on public display. You'll find it at the Docking State Office Building, on the east plaza (at the corner of SW 9th and Harrison streets) in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the full-size Liberty Bell replica is one of 57 made for a 1950s savings bond campaign, but it was moved into storage when the Kansas Statehouse was being renovated.

Lawrence City Commissioners Approve Funding for First Steps in North Lawrence Corridor Plan

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday approved a $400,000 contract for the first phase of a “North Lawrence Comprehensive Corridor Plan,” as well as the general makeup of an 11-member task force that will be responsible for providing input to the plan and moving it forward. The Lawrence Times reports that Vice Mayor Brad Finkeldei says the plan will offer suggestions for transportation and area "placemaking," adding that the committee is likely to spend more time on the issues of railroads, walkability, and traffic than zoning and related issues. Staff members for the city say they anticipate the first meeting to be scheduled by the end of October. Kansas City, Missouri-based HNTB Corporation has been awarded the contract for implementing the first phase of the study.

World Cup Tickets Go on Sale This Week

UNDATED (KCUR) — The first World Cup ticket sales will begin this week for soccer fans in Kansas City and worldwide. KCUR reports that between September 10th and 19th, Visa cardholders can enter a lottery for the chance to buy tickets starting October first. That will include tickets for all 104 World Cup matches and includes the six at Arrowhead Stadium. Team match-ups will be announced in December. Prices will start at 60 dollars for group stage games and rise for later matches. And, many outlets, including ESPN, report that FIFA will use dynamic pricing, meaning ticket costs could fluctuate over time. Additional lotteries are also planned, and exclusive “hospitality packages” are already available.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).