Headlines for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Kansas Governor Declares Flooding Emergency for Parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency due to flooding in parts of north-central and south-central Kansas. The declaration allows state resources to be used in the affected areas. In Ottawa County, about 50 residents in the town of Tescott evacuated their homes due to rising flood waters. As much as 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Kansas Monday night. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to monitor flooding and coordinate resources.

State Health Officials: 12 Confirmed Cases of West Nile Virus So Far this Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - At least one person in Kansas has died from West Nile Virus. That's according to state health officials who say several others remain ill. So far this year, at least 12 cases of the virus have been recorded. North-central Kansas is considered at high risk for West Nile. The rest of the state is at moderate risk.

West Nile Virus can cause neurological problems. The disease is typically carried by mosquitos and has about a 10% fatality rate among those infected with the most serious strain of the virus. Most of Kansas is now considered to be at moderate risk for the virus. But north-central Kansas is considered to be in the high risk category.

12th Annual "Words Save Lives" Event Held in Lawrence on World Suicide Prevention Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Artists will gather to perform in north Lawrence Wednesday night for an event called "Words Save Lives." Organizer Marcia Epstein says the artistic performances - featuring poetry, dance and music - are being held on World Suicide Prevention Day. "Not every performance is a sad performance about suicide and suicide loss or struggles because... we need to laugh," she said. The free event will be held from 6 to 9 pm at the Union Pacific Depot in north Lawrence. The event is intended for mature audiences (adults and older teens). (Learn more.)

Full Size Liberty Bell Replica Back on Display in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Ever seen the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia? If not, you might want to check out an exact replica of it on display now in Topeka. After sitting in storage for two decades, the state's Liberty Bell replica is back on public display. You'll find it at the Docking State Office Building, on the east plaza (at the corner of SW 9th and Harrison streets) in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the full-size Liberty Bell replica is one of 57 made for a 1950s savings bond campaign. but it was moved into storage when the Kansas Statehouse was being renovated.

Planning Commission Delays Vote on KCK Waste Processing Plan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - A planning commission has once again delayed a vote on an industrial waste processing plant project in Kansas City, Kansas. The planning commission for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas already put off the decision once. In August, the commission asked the company behind the project to hold public forums with Armourdale residents. But the New Jersey-based company, Reworld, has yet to hold any public meetings on the proposed plant.

Many residents of the Armourdale neighborhood oppose the plant opening near their homes and an elementary school. Beto Lugo-Martinez of the group Rise for Environmental Justice showed up to the meeting Monday night to raise those concerns. “There was no hearing for it,” Lugo-Martinez said. “They just pushed it over until November.” It’s unclear when Reworld will hold a public meeting

Forbes Names Richest Americans, Including Kansans

UNDATED, (KSNT) - Forbes Magazine has released its annual list of the wealthiest Americans. The latest Forbes 400 ranking shows that the 400 wealthiest people in the country combined are worth a record-setting $6.6 trillion dollars. That's up $1.2 trillion over last year. Elon Musk is at the top of the list with a net worth of more than $400 billion. KSNT TV reports that the richest man in Kansas is on the list. Charles Koch, chairman of Koch, Inc. of Wichita, has an estimated worth of $73.8 billion dollars. Koch Inc. is the second-largest privately held company in the United States.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Drawing Down Water from Central Kansas Lake

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is draining water out of a lake in central Kansas as part of a “drawdown” procedure. The Corps has announced on that it is beginning a lake drawdown at Kanopolis Lake. KSNT TV reports that the procedure is expected to continue through September 30.

Officials at the Kansas City District of the Army Corps of Engineers say the agency is working to drain the lake down from its current elevation of around 1465 feet to 1461 feet, a reduction of about four feet. A spokesman says the drawdown is necessary because the lake is suffering from the effects of erosion and this could hamper the agency’s ability to make regular releases from the lake. Kanopolis Lake will be kept at the adjusted water elevation level until outlet construction on the dam is complete in 2026.

World Cup Tickets Go on Sale This Week

UNDATED (KCUR) — The first World Cup ticket sales will begin this week for soccer fans in Kansas City and worldwide. KCUR reports that between September 10th and 19th, Visa cardholders can enter a lottery for the chance to buy tickets starting October first. That will include tickets for all 104 World Cup matches and includes the six at Arrowhead Stadium. Team match-ups will be announced in December. Prices will start at 60 dollars for group stage games and rise for later matches. And, many outlets, including ESPN, report that FIFA will use dynamic pricing, meaning ticket costs could fluctuate over time. Additional lotteries are also planned, and exclusive “hospitality packages” are already available.

