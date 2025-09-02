Headlines for Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Hundreds Rally Against Trump at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the state capitol in Topeka on Labor Day to protest the Trump administration’s policies. The event was organized by the group 50501 . KSNT reported turnout to be around 500 to 600. Demonstrators called for an end to cuts in Medicaid and other social programs, for fully funding schools and housing programs, and for an end to the administration’s draconian immigration policy.

==========

Lawrence Seeks Public Input on 2026 Budget

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — The public is getting a chance to weigh in on the city of Lawrence’s proposed 2026 budget. The budget would increase taxes for most property owners, due to a rise in assessed valuations. The city commission will accept public comments at its meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. The Lawrence Times reports the commission will consider the budget for final approval at its meeting on September 16.

==========

Octogenarian Charged in Fatal Wichita Crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — An 80-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after a fatal crash in Wichita left two people dead Saturday night. The woman was driving a truck that crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Central and Webb. Two women in one of the cars that was hit were killed. KWCH reports the two women were a mother and her adult daughter. Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

==========

Republican-Led States Hit Hard by Cancellation of Federal Health Grants

UNDATED (KNS) — Red states like Kansas have lost more of their federal health grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic than blue states have. The Kansas News Service reports that the Trump administration says the grants aren’t needed anymore because the pandemic is over. It axed about 700 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grants - billions of dollars for vaccination programs, community health workers and more. Kansas lost about $12.5 million. A new analysis from KFF News finds the cuts are hitting red states like Kansas harder than blue ones. That’s because the red states didn’t sue, whereas two dozen blue states saw much of their funding restored after a court injunction.

==========

Federal Crackdown on Ticket Scalping Linked to Law Sponsored by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

UNDATED (KNS) — Federal regulators are cracking down on ticket scalping to big time events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, thanks to a law from a Kansas senator. The Federal Trade Commission recently filed a lawsuit against a ticket broker accused of illegally buying and reselling tickets at an inflated price. Republican U.S. Senator Jerry Moran sponsored the 2016 law. It prohibits people from circumventing purchasing rules, like limits on how many tickets someone can buy. Moran says he’s happy to see the FTC tackling the issue. “They found some culprits. And I hope we return to the days when the price on a ticket is the price you pay,” he said. The broker allegedly bought hundreds of thousands of tickets to resell for millions of dollars in profits.

==========

Weed Control Field Day Highlights Non-Chemical Methods for Weed Management

UNDATED (HPM) — Farmers spend a lot of time trying to control weeds, and many of those who don’t use chemicals - or are trying to use less - see potential with new tools. Harvest Public Media reports that the Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day is an event designed to raise awareness about some of these new approaches to the problem of weed control. Sam Oschwald Tilton is the founder and lead organizer of the annual event, which was in-person in Iowa for the first time. He estimates half of the nearly 200 attendees use organic methods, whether they are certified or not. “But there's plenty of farmers that have issues with herbicide resistance. And so one thing I love about this event, it brings together all type of farmers, different scales, different crops and different growing philosophies,” he explained. Throughout the event, farmers gathered in demonstration fields to see different types of equipment in action, including simple tools on two wheels, a propane-powdered flame weeder, and multi-row tractor attachments. The Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day rotates to a new state each year. (Read more.)

==========

Restored Constitution Hall in Topeka to Reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Topeka’s historic Constitution Hall will reopen next month after years of restoration. The Shawnee County Historical Society says the official re-opening will take place on September 27 with a program about the underground railroad. Constitution Hall is one of the state’s most historically significant buildings. The simple, two-story structure was built in 1855. It’s where the Topeka Constitutional Convention was held and later served as the temporary state capitol. A $3.7 million grant in 2022 helped pay for the restoration.

==========

Annual Pooch Plunge Event Scheduled for Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — On Tuesday, the City of Lawrence will hold its annual dogs-only pool party at the city's Outdoor Aquatic Center. The Pooch Plunge is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 2 at the Outdoor Aquatic Center (727 Kentucky Street). The pool closes to humans after Monday, September 1. The Lawrence Times reports that the water will be treated to make it safe for dogs to swim. Entry is $5.00 per dog. Proof of rabies and Bordetella vaccinations is required. For more information, visit the Pooch Plunge Facebook page.

==========

