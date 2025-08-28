Headlines for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Two Shot Dead in Apparent Domestic Dispute Near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Two people are dead after a shooting south of Topeka on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 911 call discovered the bodies in the Montara subdivision around 10 a.m. WIBW-TV reports the shootings are believed to be related to a domestic dispute. The incident prompted several nearby schools to temporarily go into lockdown. But the Shawnee County Sheriff says there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation is continuing.

Funeral Arrangements for Slain KCK Officer Announced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — Officials have finalized funeral services for slain Kansas City, Kansas, police officer Hunter Simoncic. Simoncic was 26. He was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing police on Tuesday. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. next Wednesday, September 3, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The service will be open to the public. The Kansas City Star reports a law enforcement processional will take place after the service.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree has charged Dennis Mitchell III, who was allegedly driving the vehicle that struck Simoncic, with capital murder. Dupree said he hasn't made a decision yet on whether he'll seek the death penalty against Mitchell. Dupree said evidence is still coming in, and his office is still talking to the officer's family.

Kansas Nursing Board Accused of Violating Nurse’s Rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — A Kansas nurse is taking the Kansas State Board of Nursing to court after being accused of practicing without a license, in a case that raises free speech issues. Amy Siple is a nurse who says she had not realized her license had expired when she gave talks on her specialty, dementia, at conferences and senior centers. The state nursing board says those talks amount to practicing nursing. Siple and her attorney argue it’s protected speech. KWCH reports a judge will determine whether Siple violated the terms of her license on September 8. Even if the judge rules in her favor, the nursing board can still pursue its own disciplinary process. The board declined to comment on the case.

KCK Catholic School Closes Due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — A Catholic school in Kansas City, Kansas, has cancelled classes for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Holy Name Catholic School has been closed since Tuesday. School officials say the building will be deep-cleaned. KCTV reports the school hopes to reopen on Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend. Officials hope students and staff will be healthy enough to return to school by then.

Fossils, Meteorite Stolen from Sedgwick County Theme Park

DERBY, Kan. (KSN) — Fossils, a meteorite, and other artifacts have been stolen from a small, science-themed attraction in Sedgwick County. KSN reports the items, described as irreplaceable, were swiped from Field Station: Dinosaurs, a theme park in Derby. In a social media post , the park is appealing to the public for the safe return of the items. The park opened in 2018. It features 44 animatronic dinosaurs.

KU to Re-Dedicate Stadium to First World War Dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas will re-dedicate its newly renovated football stadium to the memory of KU students and staff who lost their lives in the First World War. KU’s chancellor will be joined by service members at the ceremony on Friday. The stadium opened in 1921. It was originally known as Memorial Stadium in honor of the First World War dead. The stadium is now named after a major donor. The ceremony will take place in a new plaza area just outside the stadium’s gates at 11th and Mississippi streets. The plaza features a memorial walk with the names of 130 students and staff who died in the Great War.

Study: Kansas Homeowners Pay More for Home Insurance

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansas homeowners spend almost twice as much of their income on homeowner’s insurance than the average American, according to a new study. KCUR reports that insuring a home in Missouri costs a lot less. A lot of factors influence insurance rates: personal finances, natural disaster risk, and wide swings in how the insurance industry is regulated from state to state. A survey put together by Bankrate shows Kansas homeowners pay, on average, almost $4500 a year, more than 6% of their incomes, to cover their homes. That’s more than Texas, with its hurricane-prone Gulf Coast. Across the state line in Missouri, the cost drops to $2400 a year on average, and about 3.5% of income. The upside for homeowning Kansans is that they don’t get dinged as hard for filing insurance claims. Collect on a fire in Missouri and your premium is likely to jump by about $350. In Kansas, the increase is just $66.

Lawrence School Board Hits Pause on E-Sports Proposal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence school board is putting plans to offer e-sports as an extracurricular activity on hold. The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted last spring to sanction competitive video gaming as an interscholastic activity. But at Monday night’s meeting, Lawrence school board members expressed concerns about the cost of allowing the district’s middle and high schools to establish their own e-sports teams. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the board tabled the measure.

Salina OKs Open Containers Downtown

SALINA, Kan. (KSN) — You’ll soon be able to walk around downtown Salina with a beer in your hand. The city is establishing a “common consumption area” beginning September 1. Adults 21 and over will be able to openly carry and consume alcoholic beverages within that area. City officials hope it encourages people to spend more time downtown. KSN reports the common consumption area will be in effect from 9 a.m. to midnight. The city is installing signs to indicate the boundaries of the area.

Smithsonian Exhibition Opens Kansas Tour in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A new traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian kicked off its tour of Kansas at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence on Saturday. " Americans " examines how Native Americans have been portrayed in popular culture. “Native American people are a part of American culture,” explains Watkins director Steve Nowak, “and they are intertwined in the lives we live everyday.”

"Americans" will be on display at the Watkins Museum through October 5. It then continues its Kansas tour with stops in Highland, Wichita, Mayetta, Salina, Liberal, and Bonner Springs.

