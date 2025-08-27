Headlines for Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Kansas Overpays Schools $11 Million, Wants It Back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN) — The state of Kansas says it mistakenly overpaid local school districts millions of dollars—and it wants the money back. At a legislative budget meeting Tuesday it was revealed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been overpaying districts for Medicaid reimbursement costs. State officials blame a simple accounting error. In all they say $11 million was overpaid, and they’re asking districts to return the money to the state. The state reimburses districts for providing Medicaid services to students, such as counseling and mental health services. KSN reports the Wichita school district is being asked to return more than $3 million, the Kansas City district $800,000, and the Topeka and Manhattan districts about $400,000 each.

==========

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Some Douglas County Residents

UNDATED (KPE) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for some customers in Douglas County. The advisory covers part of the City of Edgerton’s public water supply system. Health officials issued the advisory due a loss of pressure related to water tower maintenance. That can cause bacterial contamination. The advisory affects southeastern Douglas County residents outside the center of Edgerton. Water should be boiled at least one minute before being used for drinking, cooking or food preparation.

==========

Wyandotte County Mourns Fallen Officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was killed after he was hit by a car during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it was around 12:30 am that KCK officers were dispatched to a scene (near the 7700 block of Everett Ave) regarding shots being fired. About 10 minutes later, officers located an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a truck. As officers approached the driver, he woke up and fled the scene. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Dennis Mitchell III, of Kansas City, was pursued by police. He abandoned the truck, entered another vehicle, and continued fleeing from officers. During the pursuit, two KCK officers exited their vehicle to lay down stop sticks (in the 7200 block of State Avenue). Police say Mitchell then drove toward an officer, striking him before continuing to flee the area. The officer, identified as 26-year-old Hunter Simoncic, was struck and later died the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Mitchell later wrecked the truck (near the 6400 block of Kaw Drive). He was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital where he was treated, released and transported to the Wyandotte County Jail. It was later determined that both trucks had been reported stolen.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, fleeing the scene and attempting to elude a police officer. He's also charged with theft, criminal possession of a firearm and other crimes.

(Read more on this story elsewhere on the KPR website.)

==========

Senator Roger Marshall Speaks at Wichita Chamber of Commerce Event

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall spoke Tuesday at an event hosted by the Wichita Chamber of Commerce. KMUW reports that Marshall spoke about President Donald Trump’s recent budget reconciliation bill, immigration and ongoing U.S. trade discussions. He also described what he sees as the two biggest challenges for Kansas in the next century. “Water issues – quality as well as quantity – and then beyond that is a lack of people for the jobs that we do have,” he pointed out. The junior senator from Kansas is in his first term and will be up for re-election in November 2026. Three Democrats have launched bids to challenge him. Protesters rallied outside the event to criticize Marshall for his support of President Trump’s agenda. Demonstrators also plan to protest Republican Congressman Ron Estes’s visit to Wichita on Thursday of this week.

==========

Kobach to Announce Re-Election Campaign

UNDATED (KMUW) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will formally kick off his reelection campaign next week in Wichita. Kobach will hold a rally September 3rd at the headquarters of the Sedgwick County Republican Party on South Webb Road. The event begins at 6 p.m. Kobach won a close race for attorney general in 2022 over Democrat Chris Mann. It was a political comeback for Kobach. He had lost his previous two campaigns, including the governor's race in 2018 against Laura Kelly. Mann also says he plans to run for attorney general again.

==========

KU Report: Opioid Settlement Money Could Help Address Substance Use Disorder Issues in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — Substance use is more prevalent in Kansas than previously thought but a national settlement offers a path toward addressing the issue. The Kansas News Service reports that a University of Kansas study shows nearly 1 in 5 Kansas adults has a diagnosable substance use disorder, and that accessing initial treatment is difficult. Services that help people who are getting treatment stay employed, housed and healthy are even trickier to find. KU researcher Janine Hron says part of the focus of the report was to bring behavioral health experts together to help find solutions. “We really wanted to help people think about ‘oh yeah, I do know something about this,’ you know, recognize their capacity,” she explained. Kansas is expected to receive approximately $5.7 million in national opioid settlement funds. The study suggests using the money to improve treatment collaboration.

==========

Lawrence School Board Hits Pause on E-Sports Proposal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence school board is putting plans to offer e-sports as an extracurricular activity on hold. The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted last spring to sanction competitive video gaming as an interscholastic activity. But at Monday night’s meeting, Lawrence school board members expressed concerns about the cost of allowing the district’s middle and high schools to establish their own e-sports teams. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the board tabled the measure.

==========

Salina OKs Open Containers Downtown

SALINA, Kan. (KSN) — You’ll soon be able to walk around downtown Salina with a beer in your hand. The city is establishing a “common consumption area” beginning September 1. Adults 21 and over will be able to openly carry and consume alcoholic beverages within that area. City officials hope it encourages people to spend more time downtown. KSN reports the common consumption area will be in effect from 9 a.m. to midnight. The city is installing signs to indicate the boundaries of the area.

==========

Smithsonian Exhibition Opens Kansas Tour in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A new traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian kicked off its tour of Kansas at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence on Saturday. " Americans " examines how Native Americans have been portrayed in popular culture. “Native American people are a part of American culture,” explains Watkins director Steve Nowak, “and they are intertwined in the lives we live everyday.”

"Americans" will be on display at the Watkins Museum through October 5. It then continues its Kansas tour with stops in Highland, Wichita, Mayetta, Salina, Liberal, and Bonner Springs.

==========

