Headlines for Monday, August 25, 2025

Pilot Killed in Small Plane Crash in Cloud County

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — One person was killed when a small plane crashed Sunday evening in Cloud County, in north central Kansas. The crash was reported around 7:30 near the town of Concordia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the single-engine plane had just taken off from the Concordia airport when a possible mechanical issue occurred. WIBW-TV reports the plane lost altitude and crashed into the ground. The pilot, 76-year-old David Kadel of Concordia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

==========

KCK Pharma CEO on Leave After Domestic Violence Accusations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — The CEO of a Kansas City, Kansas-based pharmaceutical company has been placed on leave after being accused of domestic violence. Shane Schaffer is the CEO of Cingulate , a company that develops treatments for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. Court documents say Schaffer is accused of strangling and hitting a woman he was in a relationship with earlier this month. Schaffer is 51. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a felony, in Johnson County District Court. The Kansas City Star reports Shaffer was allegedly involved in another domestic violence incident with the same woman last September.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Upholds Manhattan Man's Murder Conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (Manhattan Mercury) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man from Manhattan, Kansas, who was found guilty of murdering his wife. The Riley County District Court convicted Kamahl Bobian in November 2023 of premeditated first-degree murder and other counts. Although the high court agreed that the district court made errors in giving jury instructions, the justices ruled the errors were not sufficient to warrant a new trial. The Manhattan Mercury reports the supreme court ordered the case back to the district court for sentencing. Bobian had argued that he had been drinking for hours and had “blacked out” prior to the killing.

==========

Lawrence Schools Weigh Adding E-Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Students in the Lawrence school district may soon be able to sign up for competitive video gaming as an extracurricular activity. The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted last spring to sanction e-sports as an interscholastic activity beginning this fall. The Lawrence School Board will meet Monday to consider allowing the district’s middle and high schools to establish their own e-sports teams. The Lawrence Journal-World reports most schools in the district are already equipped with computer labs or classrooms that could support e-sports with only minor upgrades. According to the Interstate Scholastic E-Sports Alliance , over 65,000 students at 2,000 schools in K through 12 nationwide play competitive e-sports.

==========

Black Hills Energy Plans To Merge With Another Power Company

UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) — Black Hills Energy has announced plans to merge with NorthWestern Energy. Black Hills is a natural gas utility that serves southwestern and south-central Kansas. NorthWestern is an electric and natural gas company with customers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana. The merger requires approval from multiple regulators. The Kansas Reflector reports the merged company will have a new name and trade under a new stock ticker. The company will be headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, where Black Hills’ head office is currently located.

==========

Topeka Zoo Mourns Death of Giraffe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its giraffes. The zoo posted on social media that the giraffe, named Liz, died Saturday night. Liz was born at the zoo in 2018. KSNT reports the cause of the animal’s death is unknown, pending test results.

==========

Smithsonian Exhibition Opens Kansas Tour in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A new traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian kicked off its tour of Kansas at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence on Saturday. " Americans " examines how Native Americans have been portrayed in popular culture. “Native American people are a part of American culture,” explains Watkins director Steve Nowak, “and they are intertwined in the lives we live everyday.”

"Americans" will be on display at the Watkins Museum through October 5. It then continues its Kansas tour with stops in Highland, Wichita, Mayetta, Salina, Liberal, and Bonner Springs.

==========

Kansas Congressional Delegation Supports Governor's Aid Request

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNS) — The Kansas congressional delegation is asking President Trump to offer federal help after severe storms hit the state in June. The storms brought hail, tornadoes, and flooding that damaged roads, bridges and utilities in sixteen counties, mostly in eastern and south-central Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly is asking Trump for a disaster declaration that would open the door to federal resources. The full congressional delegation is supporting her request and says Kansas could qualify for $7.5 million in funding. Kelly’s office is also working on a similar request related to the torrential rain that battered northeast Kansas in July.

==========

Drones Now Aid Farmers with Monitoring Corn Crop

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — Drones flying over corn fields are helping older Kansas farmers keep a closer eye on the health of their crops. The Kansas News Service reports that the average age of farmers in Kansas is almost 60, and the average farm is 800 acres. It can be hard for aging farmers to keep up with the workload. The drones can help monitor the health of their crops through thermal or infrared imagery. Deepak Joshi has studied this as the Precision Ag Specialist for K-State Research and Extension, and says drone use “...can help ease of the grower to do any task very quickly, so it will be less time consuming. Like we don't need to go walk into the field.” Around this time of year, farmers can use drones to check cornfields for pests, weeds or water stress.

==========

Kansas City-Area Teacher Admits to Producing Sexually-Explicit Videos of Children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A Kansas City-area elementary school teacher has admitted to producing sexually-explicit videos of minors - as recently as last month - at an area elementary school. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Dennis Hernandez has been charged with creating and possessing child pornography.

KSHB TV reports that Hernandez was a first-grade teacher at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence, Missouri. He was also a substitute teacher in the North Kansas City School District. According to a LinkedIn profile for Hernandez, he had been working as an educator since at least 2021 at Guadalupe Center Schools and North Kansas City in 2024.

Federal investigators conducted a search warrant Wednesday morning, after which Hernandez was arrested. During an interview with detectives, Hernandez admitted to recording minor victims who were "in his care at multiple local elementary schools and locker rooms for the past few years."

Hernandez also admitted to working as a counselor (at Camp Takajo) a summer camp for boys in Maine. He told detectives that's where his "sexual attraction" to minors began.

The North Kansas City School District distributed a letter to families Thursday, in which it said Hernandez worked at several elementary schools in the district, including Crestview, Fox Hill, Nashua and the EEC. He also worked in the summer school-age child care programs at Chapel Hill, Meadowbrook and Oakwood Manor. Meadowbrook and Chapel Hill are both in Gladstone.

The FBI is seeking to identify any potential victims of Hernandez. Anyone who has information or could be a victim is asked to call 1800-CALL-FBI.

==========

Pittsburg State University to Host Dyslexia Conference

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KRPS) — The Learning Disabilities Association of America says one in five school children nationally has a learning disability like dyslexia. KRPS reports that conference coming to Pittsburg, Kansas, is focused on the learning disability. Pittsburg State University is hosting the Missouri-Kansas branch of the International Dyslexia Association Conference in September. The two-day event will bring together families, educators and school leaders to explore structured literacy and dyslexia awareness. Jane Hayes, Vice President of the International Dyslexia Association, says the learning disability is genetic. "If it is dyslexia, then we also know that we probably have a brother, a sister, an aunt and uncle, Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, somebody else in that child's history...may or may not have been diagnosed with dyslexia," she noted. September’s conference will be at the Bicknell Center for Performing Arts and will include researchers and experts on the learning disability.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.