Headlines for Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Three of Four Kansas Catholic Bishops: Treat Migrants Humanely

UNDATED (Catholic Standard) — Amid ongoing immigration raids across the country, three of the four Catholic bishops in Kansas are urging public officials to “treat undocumented migrants humanely.” In a joint pastoral letter on immigration , the bishops say, “Unnecessary raids, mass detentions, and family separations betray the values of our nation and the Gospel.” The letter was reported in the Catholic Standard newspaper. Addressed to “the people of God in Kansas and to all people of good will,” the pastoral was signed by Archbishop Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, as well as the bishops of Wichita and Salina. The state’s fourth Catholic bishop, John Brungardt of Dodge City, did not sign the letter.

Kansas Mental Hospitals Hit Hard by Nursing Shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The nursing shortage has hit mental health hospitals in Kansas especially hard. A special legislative committee met Wednesday in Topeka to discuss the issue. Larned State Hospital says it’s struggled to recruit more than half the 700 staff members it needs to serve 400 mental health patients. Mental health advocates say the shortage is negatively affecting care for those who need it most.

WIBW-TV reports starting pay for a registered nurse at a state hospital is around $40 an hour. To fill the gaps, hospitals must hire contract nurses, who get paid $90, with about $20 going to their agency. Statewide, mental health hospitals spend about $60 million annually on contract nurses.

Topeka Fire Department Proposes Relocating Three Stations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department wants to relocate three firehouses to improve response times. KSNT reports department officials told the city council about the plan Tuesday night. Under the plan, Station One would move first, from North Topeka to Sixth and Fairlawn. Stations Six and Eleven would move later. Fire officials say relocating the three stations would increase the area of the city that firefighters can respond to in four minutes or less from 72% to 77%.

Kansas to USDA on Food Benefit Recipients’ Data: The Answer Is Still No

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department for Children and Families on Monday reiterated its opposition to giving the federal government the Social Security numbers of people who receive food assistance in the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is demanding states supply that information, along with other sensitive data, including recipients’ birthdates and addresses.

In a statement , Kansas DCF secretary Laura Howard said USDA’s request is for the purpose of creating a federal database of information that may be disclosed to third parties. Howard said it’s unclear whether those third parties are legally allowed to access the information. The secretary also pointed out that it would cost the state as much $100,000 to comply with the USDA directive. The USDA has threatened to withhold funding from the state unless it complies.

Several Democrats Seek to Challenge Incumbent Roger Marshall in 2026 U.S. Senate Race

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Democrats are lining up to challenge Republican Roger Marshall for his seat in the U.S. Senate in 2026. The Kansas News Service reports that most recent to file was Cottonwood Falls resident Christy Davis, a former official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She joined Anne Parelkar, a former immigration attorney; and Michael Soetaert, a 2022 U.S. Senate candidate, in the pool of Democrats seeking to replace Marshall. While in office, Marshall has closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump, who won Kansas easily in 2024. Records show his campaign has $2.7 million in the bank, though information for the other candidates is not available yet.

FosterAdopt Connect Cutting Back Services Due to Funding Cuts

UNDATED (KNS) — A nonprofit organization serving thousands of Kansas and Missouri families impacted by foster care is scaling back its services in response to funding cuts by both states. The Kansas News Service reports that FosterAdopt Connect is eliminating 15 staff positions because of the $1.3 million worth of cuts, in addition to cutting back services like behavior intervention. Those funds went toward 300-plus employees serving over 15,000 families. The organization said it is actively working with current and potential funders to stabilize the program.

Wyandotte County DA Confirms Suicide of Disgraced KCK Detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — When disgraced Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski died by suicide on the day his federal trial was to start, many of his victims didn’t believe it. But KCUR reports that Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Tuesday that he was at Golubski’s home on December second of last year and Golubski died by his own hand. “I was there, I saw it, and the evidence was clear, and there is no doubt, and should be no doubt in anyone's mind,” Dupree said. Golubski’s death was ruled a suicide by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He was set to start his federal trial on charges that he violated the civil rights of several women through rape and kidnapping. (Read more.)

Police: Woman Kidnapped at Oklahoma Casino, Sexually Assaulted by 2 Kansas Men

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities in southern Kansas are investigating after a woman said she was kidnapped from a casino in Oklahoma and sexually assaulted by two men. The Arkansas City Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a reported kidnapping. Officers discovered an SUV with a woman and two men inside. The woman told police she had been taken against her will from the First Council Casino in Newkirk, Oklahoma, and that both had sexually assaulted her. The two Ark City men, ages 35 and 24, were arrested and taken to the Cowley County Jail.

KSNW TV reports that both men are facing several charges including kidnapping and rape. One of the men is also subject to an immigration detainer from the Department of Homeland Security. The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

Kansas City Man, Woman Arrested for Murder in 3-Year-Old’s Fentanyl-Related Death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) — Officials have arrested two Kansas City area people in connection with a toddler who died of acute fentanyl toxicity earlier this year. On Friday, the Leavenworth Police Department arrested 40-year-old Tara Huerta. Days later, the Kansas City Police Department arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Hedgecock in Clay County, Missouri.

KCTV reports that their arrests come months after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a Leavenworth apartment. In late March, paramedics brought the child to a nearby hospital, but the child did not survive. An autopsy report later revealed the toddler died of acute fentanyl toxicity. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation further confirmed that methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl were all present in the apartment.

The Leavenworth County Prosecutor’s Office has now charged the woman with first-degree murder and various drug crimes. She's booked in the Leavenworth County Jail. Hedgecock was arrested and booked into jail in Clay County, Missouri. He's also facing murder and drug charges.

Frontenac Police Find Stolen Safe in Middle of the Road

FRONTENAC, Kan. (KSNT) — Police in Frontenac, Kansas, were surprised late Monday night when a caller reported a large object in the middle of the road. KSNT reports the object turned out to be a one-ton safe stolen from a business in Pittsburg, Kansas. A criminal investigation is underway. The safe will be returned to its owner.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.