Headlines for Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Feds Pull Loan for Green-Energy Transmission Line in Kansas

UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) — The Trump administration has cancelled a promised $5 billion loan for a green-energy transmission line across Kansas and several other states. The Grain Belt Express is an 800-mile, 5,000-megawatt transmission line intended to carry solar- and wind-generated power from Kansas to Indiana. The Kansas Reflector reports the U.S. Department of Energy has yanked the loan, saying “it is not critical for the federal government to have a role in supporting this project.” Activists say the termination of the loan is a direct shot at green energy. The company building the line, Chicago-based Invenergy, did not comment.

==========

Candidates Advance in Local Mayoral Races

UNDATED (KPR) — The two top finishers in Tuesday’s primary election for mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, were Rose Mulvany Henry and Christal Watson. They will now face off in the general election in November.

In Topeka, Spencer Duncan and Henry McClure were the top two finishers in the city’s mayoral primary and move on to the November election. Election officials in Topeka say turnout for the vote was less than 10 percent.

==========

Nurses: Kansas Board Is “Ruining Lives”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some Kansas nurses say the state’s nursing board is “ruining lives” by wrongly accusing some nurses of “unprofessional conduct.” KSNT reports several nurses registered complaints about the board at a recent hearing of the state Government Oversight Committee. One nurse says she was accused of unprofessional conduct after forgetting to renew her nursing license in a timely manner. At the time, she says she was caring for her husband, who had cancer. Nurses say unfair accusations of unprofessional conduct make it hard for them to find work. The Kansas Board of Nursing declined to comment.

==========

More Earthquakes Reported in Central Kansas

UNDATED (KWCH) — At least eight small earthquakes have been detected in central Kansas this week. Most of the quakes were centered in Saline County. The Kansas Geological Survey says three of the quakes registered over 3.0 on the Richter scale. The Geological Survey told KWCH the recent increase in earthquakes is likely due to companies injecting wastewater deep underground. This creates pressure on the surface, which can lead to earthquakes.

==========

Data Shows Birth Costs in Kansas Remain Steep

UNDATED (KNS) — People giving birth in Kansas typically face lower total costs than the rest of the country. The Kansas News Service reports that new data from FAIR Health shows births are still costly. The average in-network total cost is about $12,000 in Kansas, while the cost without insurance is close to $29,000. That’s $3,000 less than the national average for both in-network and out-of-network care. But Sapphire Garcia of the Kansas Birth Justice Society says Black, Indigenous and rural Kansans face steeper financial hurdles. She noted that one example would be the costs incurred by Black mothers, whose children are more likely to be born early because of complications, and then face burdensome costs. “When you’re starting out parenthood with bills that are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, that really handicaps people,” Garcia says. She adds that a doula or midwife can help prevent these complications.

==========

Transcontinental Train Route Proposed to Cut Through Kansas

UNDATED (KSNT) — A new coast-to-coast train service is being proposed that would run through the Sunflower State and give passengers a new way to see the continental United States. In partnership with Amtrak, AmeriStarRail has proposed a new passenger train route called “The Transcontinental Chief” to operate between Los Angeles and New York.

KSNT reports that the Transcontinental Chief plans to carry passengers, truck drivers and their tractor trailers coast-to-coast in less than 72 hours. In Kansas, the proposed route would stop through Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Newton, Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City on its trip across the nation.

The proposed launch date for The Transcontinental Chief is on National Train Day, May 10, 2026. The launch would coincide with celebrations for America’s 250th birthday and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The proposal was recently shared with President Trump, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Federal Railroad Administration and members of Congress. The route would be privately funded through its partnerships.

==========

July Tax Collections in Kansas Come in 3% Higher than Expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The State of Kansas ended the month of July with total tax collections of $670 million. That's about 3% above projections. The state took in $21 million more than anticipated last month, with individual income tax collections leading the way. Corporate income tax collections were substantially lower, about 47% below the estimate. While the overall economic news was good, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she remains concerned about the long-term fiscal health of the state. “We must stay vigilant and recommit to fiscally responsible budgeting in order to stay out of the red in the coming years," she said.

==========

Kansas Child Welfare Advocates Say Changes to State Notification Policies Could Help Parents

UNDATED (KNS) — A federal law lets parents at risk of losing their children to foster care ask for behavioral health services without notifying the state. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas only offers that help through the state’s child protective services. The federal law provides funding for states to offer services for those parents like mental health and substance use care. Some states also let parents self-report issues to community groups so they can receive the services without the state's involvement. Christine Calpin of Casey Family Programs told Kansas lawmakers it may be more effective. She says parents do not want to ask the state for help because they fear it would cause them to lose their children. “When you have an in-grown toenail, we don’t call the doctor who can cut your foot off,” she explained. Kansas has not yet established a self-referral program.

==========

Authorities: Dangerous North Dakota Fugitive Caught in Southwest Kansas

COLDWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities say a dangerous fugitive from North Dakota has been captured in southwest Kansas. KSNW reports that a Comanche County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a driver for speeding Monday afternoon. During the traffic stop, the deputy identified the driver as having an active warrant out of North Dakota. Authorities say the man is wanted for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Comanche County Jail, where he will be held pending an extradition hearing.

==========

Feds Stop Tracking the Cost of Weather Disasters

UNDATED (KNS) — Extreme weather is bringing more billion-dollar disasters to Kansas and Missouri, but a program tracking that data has ended. In Kansas and Missouri, severe storms and droughts are the most common causes of billion-dollar climate and weather-related disasters. The past five years brought more than twice as many costly weather disasters to the two states, compared to recent decades. But scientists say it won’t be easy to track whether this pattern continues. That’s because the Trump administration recently ended the 45-year-old federal effort to track the costliest disasters.

==========

FIFA World Cup Volunteers Sought in Kansas City Area

UNDATED (KCUR) — Planners for next year’s World Cup are recruiting thousands of volunteers to help host the largest sporting event in Kansas City history. KCUR reports that more than six thousand people are needed to assist at stadiums, training sites, the FIFA Fan Fest and more between June and July 2026. More than 10 thousand people have already shown interest – though organizers want to hear from even more, as they expect some to drop out. Lori Thomas, Director of Volunteer Operations for KC2026, says “...volunteers are the heartbeat, if you really think about it, we are the heartbeat of this event, because it could be a bad experience or a good experience based on volunteers.” Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and commit to eight eight-hour shifts during the month-long event.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).