Headlines for Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Judge Won’t Lift Block on Leavenworth Immigrant Detention Center

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A judge is keeping in place—for now—the restraining order that stops the private-prison company CoreCivic from housing immigration detainees at its vacant facility in Leavenworth. Leavenworth County district judge John Bryant said Monday he would take CoreCivic’s motion to reconsider the temporary restraining order “under advisement.” The Kansas Reflector reports the judge also ordered the city of Leavenworth and CoreCivic to finalize the wording for the restraining order.

The city says CoreCivic must go through the local development process to reopen the prison. The company disagrees and has asked the judge to reconsider the temporary restraining order. It has a contract with ICE that would pay $4.2 million per month to house immigrants in its vacant Leavenworth facility.

After Texas Tragedy, Kansas Camps Review Safety Plans

UNDATED (KWCH-TV) — Summer camps across Kansas are reviewing their safety response plans after recent flooding killed more than two dozen campers and counselors at an all-girls camp in Texas. KWCH-TV reports officials at Camp Quaker Haven near Arkansas City are re-evaluating safety procedures. Though the camp is located well above the water, officials at the camp say staff constantly monitor the 160-acre campground, especially during severe weather.

Kansas Wheat Harvest Nearing Completion

UNDATED (KPR) — The Kansas wheat harvest is nearing completion. In its weekly report, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says the harvest is 82% complete. That’s behind the 90% completion rate at the same time last year, but still ahead of the 77% average. The report says Kansas wheat farmers have been facing a challenging wheat harvest due to persistent rains on mature wheat. Still, the 2025 crop has shown stronger yields than the past three drought-stricken years.

Kansas Extends Stadium Deadline for Kansas City Teams

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have six more months to decide on potential new stadiums in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports state lawmakers decided Monday to extend the deadline for the teams to reach a decision on a proposed incentives package. Last year, a bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers approved tax incentives that would cover up to 70% of the cost for a new stadium. But the deadline for that deal just passed. A small group of legislative leaders voted to give the teams more time. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins says he does not want negotiations to go into January, when the 2026 legislative session begins. “We don’t need to be worrying about this during the session, it needs to be done. It needs to be finished,” Hawkins added. The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals say they have not yet decided where they will play once their stadium leases end in 2031.

Unified Government of KCK May Raise Taxes to Pay for World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will consider an increase in tourism taxes to help pay costs associated with next summer’s World Cup. The Kansas City Star reports staff will recommend a 1% to 2% increase to Unified Government commissioners. The tax is currently 8%. Arrowhead Stadium will host six World Cup soccer matches beginning June 16, 2026. The games are expected to attract more than 600,000 visitors, and Unified Government officials say it will take millions of dollars to prepare for them.

Haskell University Summer Students Scramble for Housing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Students taking summer classes at Haskell Indian Nations University are scrambling to find housing after the school notified them the dorms will be closed this summer due to staffing shortages. Classes end on July 26. Last week students were notified that they must vacate the dorms the next day. The Lawrence Times reports Haskell interim president Mackie Morre attributed the decision to staffing shortages in housing, janitorial, and dining services. Haskell has been hit hard by federal budget cuts. The Interior Department is seeking a 90% reduction in funding for Haskell and other tribal schools.

Kansas Scores Poorly on Maternal Mental Health

UNDATED (KNS) — A new report says Kansas has work to do to improve the mental health of pregnant and postpartum moms. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas scored a D rating in a 2025 report by the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, a national, non-profit think-tank. That’s a little lower than the national average, which is C-. Neighboring Missouri and Colorado scored D+ and B-. Caitlin Murphy, who collaborated on the report, says maternal mental health disorders can have a lasting impact on moms and their families. But Kansas does not require insurance companies to share maternal mental health screening data, “...so Kansas stakeholders could make an effort to require their insurers to report out these screening rates to be able to track them over time,” Murphy explained. Murphy says the state could also improve by creating a state-level maternal mental health task force.

High Threat of West Nile Virus in Central and Northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The risk of West Nile virus is high across much of Kansas, and mosquito bites can transmit the virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has designated all of central and northeast Kansas as a high-risk area. Regions that have received the most rainfall this summer have the highest risk of West Nile. Popular lakes where people celebrate July 4th also have an increased risk. KWCH TV reports that West Nile virus is not very common in Kansas. For instance, Wichita reported two cases last year and the state itself had just 23 cases.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include a stiff neck or disorientation. To protect yourself from mosquito bites, experts recommend applying sunscreen first, then using bug spray afterward. Bug spray can offer protection for up to eight hours, and it’s essential to choose one that contains DEET, with a concentration between 15% and 30%.

Kansas One of Two States to Update Measles Vaccine Recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — As of Wednesday, 83 cases of measles have been reported in Kansas, mostly in the southwest part of the state. “We have the 3rd most cases in the United States at this time associated with the outbreak,” said Dr. Dereck Totten, the Chief Medical Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In response, the CDC recommends accelerating the measles vaccine schedule for some people. As of now, Kansas and Texas are the only two states listed as adopting those recommendations.

WIBW TV reports that the accelerated vaccination schedule is recommended for people who live in outbreak areas, or who are traveling to those spots. The updated recommendations say infants get their first dose of MMR vaccine at 6 to 11 months, followed by a second dose at 12 to 15 months, instead of waiting until age 4 to 6, with a third dose at that time. Children over 12 months with only one dose should get their second early, as long as it’s been 28 days.

Animal Advocates in Kansas: Don’t Race Turtles

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas zoos and the Kansas Sierra Club want the public to think twice before catching box turtles for races held at summer fairs and festivals. The events are common in the Midwest. Often people catch ornate box turtles . Conservationists believe that species is in decline.

Dennis Dinwiddie of the Topeka Zoo says, ideally, these races should stop, but at the very least organizers should educate participants. “Make sure that people understand, keep the turtle only for a short period of time,” he said. “And when you take it back to the wild—this is the most important part—take it back exactly where you got it from.” Releasing them somewhere else puts them at risk. Ornate box turtles have home ranges where they know how to find water, food and a safe spot to survive the winter.

