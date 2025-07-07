Headlines for Monday, July 7, 2025

Kansas Weighs Extending Offer to Build Stadiums for Chiefs, Royals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The ongoing tug-of-war between Kansas and Missouri to be the home of the Chiefs and Royals enters a new phase on Monday. A committee of Kansas lawmakers will meet to consider the Chiefs’ request to extend the deadline on Kansas’s offer to build the teams new stadiums. Technically the offer expired June 30, but lawmakers are able to extend the deadline retroactively. Kansas has offered to pay up to 70% of the cost of building new stadiums. Missouri has offered 50% of the cost of new or renovated stadiums to keep the teams in the Show-Me State.

==========

Unified Government of KCK May Raise Taxes to Pay for Hosting World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will consider an increase in tourism taxes to help pay costs associated with next summer’s World Cup. The Kansas City Star reports staff will recommend a 1% to 2% increase to Unified Government commissioners. The tax is currently 8%. Arrowhead Stadium will host six World Cup soccer matches beginning June 16, 2026. The games are expected to attract more than 600,000 visitors, and Unified Government officials say it will take millions of dollars to prepare for them.

==========

Three Small Earthquakes Rumble Across Northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Three small earthquakes rumbled across northwest Kansas over the weekend. The U.S. Geological Survey reported three separate earthquakes that may have been felt around Graham County Saturday afternoon. KWCH TV reports that series of earthquakes occurred within a two hour time frame, but none reached an intensity higher than 2.7.

The first quake registered took place southwest of Bogue. The second took place south of Hill City and a few minutes later, another small quake was detected along the county line between Trego and Graham Counties, northeast of Collyer.

==========

Report: Kansas to Lose $3.9 Billion in Medicaid Funding

UNDATED (KPR) — A report from two charitable organizations says Kansas stands to lose $3.9 billion in Medicaid funding under the budget bill President Trump signed into law Friday. The United Methodist Health Ministry Fund and REACH Healthcare Foundation also predict 13,000 Kansans will lose access to Medicaid for health insurance. The new law includes a $50 billion rural hospital relief fund. Despite this, the charities say it still puts 26 rural hospitals in Kansas at immediate risk of closure.

==========

Haskell University Summer Students Scramble for Housing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Students taking summer classes at Haskell Indian Nations University are scrambling to find housing after the school notified them the dorms will be closed this summer due to staffing shortages. Classes end on July 26. Last week students were notified that they must vacate the dorms the next day. The Lawrence Times reports Haskell interim president Mackie Morre attributed the decision to staffing shortages in housing, janitorial, and dining services. Haskell has been hit hard by federal budget cuts. The Interior Department is seeking a 90% reduction in funding for Haskell and other tribal schools.

==========

KBI Investigates Inmate Death at Wyandotte County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at the Wyandotte County detention center after a confrontation with deputies. The 50-year-old inmate, Charles Adair, of Kansas City, Kansas, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night, just minutes after he had caused what the KBI describes as a “disturbance.”

Adair was being returned to his cell from a visit to the detention center’s infirmary, when, according to the KBI, he began “physically resisting.” Multiple deputies responded to return him to his cell and remove his handcuffs. Medical staff were called to evaluate Adair and found him unresponsive. An autopsy will be conducted.

Adair had been incarcerated since July 4 on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on multiple traffic violations.

==========

Accused Kansas City Serial Killer Deemed Mentally Fit to Resume Trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An accused Kansas City serial killer has been declared mentally fit to resume trial. WDAF TV reports that a court has determined the trial for Fredrick Scott can continue at the Jackson County Courthouse. Scott is charged with six murders, including three cases where victims’ remains were found near the Indian Creek trails in 2017.

In July of last year, Scott had a courtroom outburst, which led to the room being cleared and Scott being committed to a state mental health facility, delaying the case. Last month, a hearing was held and the judge determined the trial could proceed. This is the longest running criminal case in Jackson County, having been filed eight years ago in 2017.

==========

Man Who Shot Kansas Deputy Had Explosives, Guns in Home

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KPR) — Investigators say they found more than 33 pounds of explosives and over 20 firearms in the home of a man who shot and killed a Phillips County sheriff’s deputy on June 27. In a press release on Thursday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, also released more details about the confrontation that left both the deputy, Brandon Gaede, and suspect, Kolton Griffith, dead, after Gaede responded to a reports of explosions near 1st and E Streets in Phillipsburg:

"Determining that Griffith had violated state law regarding the criminal use of explosives—a felony in Kansas—Deputy Gaede attempted to arrest him. After securing one handcuff on Griffith’s left wrist, Griffith resisted, turned away, and drew a concealed revolver from his waistband. He fired five rounds, critically wounding Deputy Gaede. Despite his injuries, Deputy Gaede returned fire, discharging eight rounds and killing Griffith.

"A backup deputy arrived within seconds and began life-saving efforts. Deputy Gaede was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival."

Investigators later obtained a warrant to search Griffith’s home, where they found the guns and explosives. So far the investigation has not revealed that Griffith targeted Deputy Gaede.

==========

Kansans Warned of Scammers Posing as KDOT

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning Kansans of scam texts that claim to be from the “Kansas Division of Vehicles” and demand recipients make overdue toll or ticket payments. Recipients are told that, if they don’t make the payments, they will lose their driver’s license.

“Please remember—KDOT does not collect money for tickets or tolls, and the agency does not send unsolicited texts,” the agency said in a press release . “Do not click or open any links within these scam texts and never provide personal or financial details by clicking unknown links. Clicking on these links could expose your information to scammers.”

KDOT urges anyone who receives such texts to contact the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center .

==========

High Threat of West Nile Virus in Central and Northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The risk of West Nile virus is high across much of Kansas, and mosquito bites can transmit the virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has designated all of central and northeast Kansas as a high-risk area. Regions that have received the most rainfall this summer have the highest risk of West Nile. Popular lakes where people celebrate July 4th also have an increased risk. KWCH TV reports that West Nile virus is not very common in Kansas. For instance, Wichita reported two cases last year and the state itself had just 23 cases.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include a stiff neck or disorientation. To protect yourself from mosquito bites, experts recommend applying sunscreen first, then using bug spray afterward. Bug spray can offer protection for up to eight hours, and it’s essential to choose one that contains DEET, with a concentration between 15% and 30%.

==========

Kansas One of Two States to Update Measles Vaccine Recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — As of Wednesday, 83 cases of measles have been reported in Kansas, mostly in the southwest part of the state. “We have the 3rd most cases in the United States at this time associated with the outbreak,” said Dr. Dereck Totten, the Chief Medical Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In response, the CDC recommends accelerating the measles vaccine schedule for some people. As of now, Kansas and Texas are the only two states listed as adopting those recommendations.

WIBW TV reports that the accelerated vaccination schedule is recommended for people who live in outbreak areas, or who are traveling to those spots. The updated recommendations say infants get their first dose of MMR vaccine at 6 to 11 months, followed by a second dose at 12 to 15 months, instead of waiting until age 4 to 6, with a third dose at that time. Children over 12 months with only one dose should get their second early, as long as it’s been 28 days.

========

Animal Advocates in Kansas: Don’t Race Turtles

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas zoos and the Kansas Sierra Club want the public to think twice before catching box turtles for races held at summer fairs and festivals. The events are common in the Midwest. Often people catch ornate box turtles . Conservationists believe that species is in decline.

Dennis Dinwiddie of the Topeka Zoo says, ideally, these races should stop, but at the very least organizers should educate participants. “Make sure that people understand, keep the turtle only for a short period of time,” he said. “And when you take it back to the wild—this is the most important part—take it back exactly where you got it from.” Releasing them somewhere else puts them at risk. Ornate box turtles have home ranges where they know how to find water, food and a safe spot to survive the winter.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

