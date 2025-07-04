Headlines for Friday, July 4, 2025

KDHE Announces Measles Exposure in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that a measles exposure occurred at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita earlier this week.

KDHE said via press release that the exposure occurred at the fifth floor pediatric unit in building 4 of the Wesley Medical Center at 55 North Hillside Street in Wichita, from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1 through 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 3rd. The press release said there is no risk of measles exposure outside of the specific unit, dates and times listed. People who were not in the affected unit during that time, including those in other parts of the hospital or its departments, are not considered exposed.

The measles virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. Because the measles virus is highly contagious, anyone who was a patient, staff or visitor to the

fifth-floor pediatric unit in Building 4 at Wesley Medical Center on any of the dates and times listed above may have been exposed to measles and should monitor themselves

for 21 days following the exposure. Symptoms include fever and a new or unexplained skin rash. People are urged to contact a healthcare provider or local health department if symptoms develop.

If you were at the fifth-floor pediatric unit, Building 4, Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on:



July 1, 2025, monitor until the end of Tuesday, July 22.

July 2, 2025, monitor until the end of Wednesday, July 23.

July 3, 2025, monitor until the end of Thursday, July 24.

Anyone exposed and showing symptoms is urged to avoid high-risk settings. If you are not immune, consider staying home to prevent the spread of measles. If you cannot remain home, stay away from large gatherings and people that might be susceptible to measles, including those who are unvaccinated, pregnant women, infants, or people who are immunocompromised. If you need medical care, call your provider ahead of time and let them know you may have been exposed to measles so they can take any necessary steps to protect others from potential measles exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It spreads easily when an infected person talks, sneezes or coughs. People who are not vaccinated or lack immunity are especially at risk of becoming infected. Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a skin rash develops and usually starts on the face and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs.

==========

Man Who Shot Kansas Deputy Had Explosives, Guns in Home

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KPR) — Investigators say they found more than 33 pounds of explosives and over 20 firearms in the home of a man who shot and killed a Phillips County sheriff’s deputy on June 27. In a press release on Thursday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, also released more details about the confrontation that left both the deputy, Brandon Gaede, and suspect, Kolton Griffith, dead, after Gaede responded to a reports of explosions near 1st and E Streets in Phillipsburg:

"Determining that Griffith had violated state law regarding the criminal use of explosives—a felony in Kansas—Deputy Gaede attempted to arrest him. After securing one handcuff on Griffith’s left wrist, Griffith resisted, turned away, and drew a concealed revolver from his waistband. He fired five rounds, critically wounding Deputy Gaede. Despite his injuries, Deputy Gaede returned fire, discharging eight rounds and killing Griffith.

"A backup deputy arrived within seconds and began life-saving efforts. Deputy Gaede was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival."

Investigators later obtained a warrant to search Griffith’s home, where they found the guns and explosives. So far the investigation has not revealed that Griffith targeted Deputy Gaede.

==========

Police Seek Help Identifying Remains of Woman Found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead in Hutchinson early this year. Her remains were found on January 2 near railroad tracks in the 1600 block of East 1st Avenue. “Based on forensic analysis, the deceased — referred to as Jane Doe — is believed to be a Caucasian female, likely over 50 years of age, with wavy or slightly curly brown hair featuring gray streaks,” Hutchinson police said in a press release. “The condition of her remains suggests she had been deceased for approximately six months to a year prior to discovery.” The Wichita Eagle reports the cause of death remains undetermined, but there is no evidence of trauma prior to death. Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS.

==========

Kansans Warned of Scammers Posing as KDOT

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning Kansans of scam texts that claim to be from the “Kansas Division of Vehicles” and demand recipients make overdue toll or ticket payments. Recipients are told that, if they don’t make the payments, they will lose their driver’s license.

“Please remember—KDOT does not collect money for tickets or tolls, and the agency does not send unsolicited texts,” the agency said in a press release . “Do not click or open any links within these scam texts and never provide personal or financial details by clicking unknown links. Clicking on these links could expose your information to scammers.”

KDOT urges anyone who receives such texts to contact the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center .

==========

Federal Education Funding Frozen; KS School Districts in Limbo

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas school districts are in limbo after the U.S. Department of Education froze funding for after-school programs, English language curriculum and more. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas expected to receive $45 million this year. But on the last day before the funding was set to be released, the administration said it was still reviewing the grants. G.A. Buie, executive director of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association, says that if the money never materializes, summer and after-school programs could close. “I don't think the current staff at the Department of Education have a true understanding of how these dollars are implemented in our schools and (...) the impact they will have on our communities,” he explained. President Donald Trump’s administration said it’s reviewing the grants to make sure schools will not use them to promote left-wing ideas.

==========

High Threat of West Nile Virus in Central and Northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The risk of West Nile virus is high across much of Kansas, and mosquito bites can transmit the virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has designated all of central and northeast Kansas as a high-risk area. Regions that have received the most rainfall this summer have the highest risk of West Nile. Popular lakes where people celebrate July 4th also have an increased risk. KWCH TV reports that West Nile virus is not very common in Kansas. For instance, Wichita reported two cases last year and the state itself had just 23 cases.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include a stiff neck or disorientation. To protect yourself from mosquito bites, experts recommend applying sunscreen first, then using bug spray afterward. Bug spray can offer protection for up to eight hours, and it’s essential to choose one that contains DEET, with a concentration between 15% and 30%.

==========

Gov. Kelly Confirms Divorce from Spouse of More than 40 Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she and her husband of more than 40 years have been granted a divorce. According to the Kansas Reflector, Kelly decided to speak publicly Thursday about the amicable end of her marriage because of inquiries about the status of her relationship with the retired physician, Ted Daughety. The 75-year-old Kelly said the pair remained on friendly terms before and after the divorce was finalized in October. They were married in 1983 and have two adult daughters.

The Democratic governor’s brief statement was the first official confirmation of a split. The governor resides at the Topeka residence for Kansas governors known as Cedar Crest. Her family home in the Potwin neighborhood of central Topeka has been sold.

==========

Kansas One of Two States to Update Measles Vaccine Recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — As of Wednesday, 83 cases of measles have been reported in Kansas, mostly in the southwest part of the state. “We have the 3rd most cases in the United States at this time associated with the outbreak,” said Dr. Dereck Totten, the Chief Medical Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In response, the CDC recommends accelerating the measles vaccine schedule for some people. As of now, Kansas and Texas are the only two states listed as adopting those recommendations.

WIBW TV reports that the accelerated vaccination schedule is recommended for people who live in outbreak areas, or who are traveling to those spots. The updated recommendations say infants get their first dose of MMR vaccine at 6 to 11 months, followed by a second dose at 12 to 15 months, instead of waiting until age 4 to 6, with a third dose at that time. Children over 12 months with only one dose should get their second early, as long as it’s been 28 days.

========

Kansas Highway Patrol Offers Tips for Independence Day and Summer Travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Many people will celebrate the July 4th holiday and into the weekend by hitting the road and traveling throughout the Sunflower State. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reminds motorists of the importance of traveling safely during Independence Day and throughout the rest of the summer.

The Highway Patrol urges all travelers to take precautions to stay safe on Kansas roadways. State troopers say drivers and passengers should always wear seatbelts, and children must be properly secured in the appropriate child safety seats. Those planning to consume alcohol over the weekend should designate a sober driver ahead of time. Additional troopers will be on patrol during the holiday and all weekend long. Those needing help on a Kansas highway can call *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Additional Tips from the KHP:



It’s hot out there, so make sure your vehicle is in proper working order for the heat of summer – check fluids, tires, air conditioning, and cooling system.



When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.



As you travel, remember to move over for first responders, highway maintenance crews, and disabled vehicles with flashing hazard lights. If you are unable to move over, then please slow down.



Keep emergency supplies in your car, including bottles of water, a phone charger, and non-perishable food items to help you stay comfortable in case your vehicle breaks down.



If hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).