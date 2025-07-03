Headlines for Thursday, July 3, 2025

Kansas Members of Congress Vote Party Lines on Budget Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The budget bill that Congress is racing to pass could affect hundreds of thousands of people in Kansas and Missouri on Medicaid and food assistance. On a procedural vote moving the bill forward early Thursday, Kansas’s congressional delegation voted along party lines as expected , with Republican representatives Estes, Mann, and Schmidt voting yes and the delegation’s lone Democrat, Sharice Davids, voting no.

The bill would create a $50 billion emergency fund for rural hospitals, but on Thursday Rep. Davids warned that wouldn’t be enough to protect rural hospitals, which often rely on federally subsidized health care programs. “That’s a Band-Aid for a problem that’s being created by the consistent attempts to undercut Medicaid,” she said. Supporters of the budget say it eliminates wasteful spending on social welfare programs.

UPDATE: The U.S. House approved the Senate's version of the budget bill by a vote of 218-214, and now heads to President Trump for his signature. Republicans Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Derek Schmidt voted yes, and Democrat Sharice Davids voted no.

Intern for Kansas Congressman Killed in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — An intern for Kansas congressman Ron Estes was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C., this week. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was a 21-year-old Massachusetts native who joined Estes’s office just last month. Washington police said Wednesday that detectives believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target of the Monday night shooting. Tarpinian-Jachym would have been a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst this fall. In a statement , Estes said he would remember how the intern “always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile.” Estes represents Kansas’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Wichita.

Federal Education Funding Frozen; KS School Districts in Limbo

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas school districts are in limbo after the U.S. Department of Education froze funding for after-school programs, English language curriculum and more. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas expected to receive $45 million this year. But on the last day before the funding was set to be released, the administration said it was still reviewing the grants. G.A. Buie, executive director of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association, says that if the money never materializes, summer and after-school programs could close. “I don't think the current staff at the Department of Education have a true understanding of how these dollars are implemented in our schools and (...) the impact they will have on our communities,” he explained. President Donald Trump’s administration said it’s reviewing the grants to make sure schools will not use them to promote left-wing ideas.

High Threat of West Nile Virus in Central and Northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The risk of West Nile virus is high across much of Kansas, and mosquito bites can transmit the virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has designated all of central and northeast Kansas as a high-risk area. Regions that have received the most rainfall this summer have the highest risk of West Nile. Popular lakes where people celebrate July 4th also have an increased risk. KWCH TV reports that West Nile virus is not very common in Kansas. For instance, Wichita reported two cases last year and the state itself had just 23 cases.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include a stiff neck or disorientation. To protect yourself from mosquito bites, experts recommend applying sunscreen first, then using bug spray afterward. Bug spray can offer protection for up to eight hours, and it’s essential to choose one that contains DEET, with a concentration between 15% and 30%.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Confirms Divorce from Spouse of More than 40 Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she and her husband of more than 40 years have been granted a divorce. According to the Kansas Reflector, Kelly decided to speak publicly Thursday about the amicable end of her marriage because of inquiries about the status of her relationship with the retired physician, Ted Daughety. The 75-year-old Kelly said the pair remained on friendly terms before and after the divorce was finalized in October. They were married in 1983 and have two adult daughters.

The Democratic governor’s brief statement was the first official confirmation of a split. The governor resides at the Topeka residence for Kansas governors known as Cedar Crest. Her family home in the Potwin neighborhood of central Topeka has been sold.

Divorce among sitting U.S. governors hasn’t been common, but Democrat John Carlin ended two marriages while serving as governor of Kansas. Carlin took office in 1979 and received a divorce from Ramona Hawkinson in 1980. Carlin and his second wife, Karen Bigsby Hurley, were divorced in 1985 during his second term.

Douglas County Urged to Hire Full-Time Firefighters

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A new report urges officials in Douglas County to professionalize the largely volunteer fire department that serves much of the county. Like many rural areas of Kansas, residents of rural Douglas County rely on volunteers for firefighting. But the report presented to commissioners on Wednesday recommends hiring full-time firefighters to improve efficiency and response times. The report was prepared by Emergency Services Consulting International. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Douglas County’s Consolidated Fire District #1 currently has just four full-time employees.

Junction City Apartments Catch Fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City apartment building was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. WIBW TV reports that flames erupted from one of the buildings at Westridge Apartments (off Ash Street). The fire appeared to cause significant damage to the building, completely burning through multiple units. The Junction City Fire Department says no injuries were reported but five families were displaced. Investigators are still searching for the cause.

Kansas One of Two States to Update Measles Vaccine Recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Wednesday, 83 cases of measles have been reported in Kansas, mostly in the southwest part of the state. “We have the 3rd most cases in the United States at this time associated with the outbreak,” said Dr. Dereck Totten, the Chief Medical Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In response, the CDC recommends accelerating the measles vaccine schedule for some people. As of now, Kansas and Texas are the only two states listed as adopting those recommendations.

WIBW TV reports that the accelerated vaccination schedule is recommended for people who live in outbreak areas, or who are traveling to those spots. The updated recommendations say infants get their first dose of MMR vaccine at 6 to 11 months, followed by a second dose at 12 to 15 months, instead of waiting until age 4 to 6, with a third dose at that time. Children over 12 months with only one dose should get their second early, as long as it’s been 28 days.

“This is one of the oldest, safest vaccines we have the the United States and if there is any concerns or questions from individuals on the safety please talk with your primary care doctor,” Dr. Totten said.

(Earlier reporting...)

More Measles Cases Reported in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Health on Wednesday reported three new cases of measles over the past week in the state. So far this year there have been 83 cases reported in eleven counties. Two-thirds of those infected are children aged ten or younger. Most of the cases are connected with an outbreak in Gray and Haskell counties in southwestern Kansas.

State Denies Satanic Group Permit for Protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas officials have denied a self-described Satanic group’s request for a permit to hold another protest at the Kansas Statehouse. KSNT reports the Satanic Grotto requested a permit to hold a “Witching Hour” protest at the capitol on the night of Saturday, August 2. The group says the event would “gather all minority religions and cultures … under one umbrella for the night to network.” But the Kansas Secretary of Administration has denied the group’s request, citing safety concerns. Back in March, a Satanic Grotto protest at the Statehouse resulted in a melee and the group’s founder was arrested. The group says it will fight the permit denial.

The Merc Closing KCK Location

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) — The Merc Co+op is closing its store in Kansas City, Kansas, the company announced Tuesday. The store will close on December 30. The company cites long-term sustainability and financial performance for the closure. The Merc’s Lawrence store remains open and is unaffected by the decision. KMBC reports twelve workers will be affected by the closure of the Kansas City store. The Merc says it hopes to shift workers to its Lawrence location or assist them with job placement elsewhere.

It's Official: Kansas and Missouri Love Fireworks

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A new report shows that Missouri and Kansas rank first and second in the nation in per-capita spending to import fireworks. The Kansas News Service reports that the study shows Missouri imported more than $85 million worth of fireworks last year. That’s nearly $14 per resident. Kansas was second in the nation, importing about $9 per resident. Nebraska was third. Divya Sangameshwar is an insurance expert with ValuePenguin by Lending Tree, which published the report. She says top sales don’t necessarily mean that more people set off fireworks here or that there are more fireworks-related injuries. “A huge part of it could also be just folks coming from other states with stricter fireworks laws, and buying fireworks in Kansas and Missouri,” she added. The report says fireworks prices could be higher this year because of the ongoing tariff war with China, which produces most of the nation's fireworks.

Topeka Food Bank to Distribute Tons of Free Food

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka food bank plans to distribute 15 tons of food at no cost to needy families this week. KSNT reports Harvesters Community Food Network is teaming up with a local church to distribute the food on Thursday at the Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka . The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:30 am.

Pittsburg State's College of Education Earns National Accreditation

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KRPS) — Pittsburg State University’s College of Education is now one of 34 higher education institutions to earn national accreditation. Pitt State students scored well above the state average on education licensing exams, with a pass rate of 94 percent. Jean Dockers, director of teacher education, told KRPS Radio the high performance and accreditation make it easier for students to transition to full-time teaching, adding that "... part of the program is to ensure that our product, our students, our graduates, are eligible to get their licenses." During the past seven years, more than 2,500 students completed the teacher preparation program.

Kansas Highway Patrol Offers Tips for Independence Day and Summer Travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Many people will celebrate the July 4th holiday and into the weekend by hitting the road and traveling throughout the Sunflower State. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reminds motorists of the importance of traveling safely during Independence Day and throughout the rest of the summer.

The Highway Patrol urges all travelers to take precautions to stay safe on Kansas roadways. State troopers say drivers and passengers should always wear seatbelts, and children must be properly secured in the appropriate child safety seats. Those planning to consume alcohol over the weekend should designate a sober driver ahead of time. Additional troopers will be on patrol during the holiday and all weekend long.

Those needing help on a Kansas highway can call *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Addition Tips from the KHP:



It’s hot out there, so make sure your vehicle is in proper working order for the heat of summer – check fluids, tires, air conditioning, and cooling system.



When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.



As you travel, remember to move over for first responders, highway maintenance crews, and disabled vehicles with flashing hazard lights. If you are unable to move over, then please slow down.



Keep emergency supplies in your car, including bottles of water, a phone charger, and non-perishable food items to help you stay comfortable in case your vehicle breaks down.



If hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

AAA Predicts Heavy Fourth of July Traffic

UNDATED (WIBW-TV) — AAA is predicting plenty of traffic for the upcoming Independence Day holiday. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, more traffic than usual is expected. According to WIBW-TV , AAA says nearly 700,000 Kansans are expected to take trips of 50 miles or more from their homes for the Independence Day holiday travel period, an increase of 2% from last year. Of those traveling, AAA says 84.5% will drive to their holiday destination, a 1.2% increase from last year.

KCI to Offer Guest Passes for Areas Beyond TSA Checkpoints

UNDATED (KCUR) — There’s a big change in KCI security planned this week. KCUR reports that people without tickets will be allowed past checkpoints. It’s called a guest pass and allows people to accompany loved ones to the gates or just shop or eat in the terminal. Here’s how it works, according to the KCI website: first, you have to apply online up to seven days in advance. TSA does its regular security check and then you’ll get a digital guest pass. You have to present the pass along with your ID at airport security. A dozen airports, including Orlando, Philadelphia and New Orleans already have guest passes. The first guest passes will be issued Thursday, ahead of what TSA expects to be a busy long July Fourth holiday weekend.

Attention-Seeking Website Says Wichita Is Boring

UNDATED (KWCH/KPR) — A new survey says Wichita is the second-most boring city in America. The Air Capital of the World trails only Jacksonville, Florida, on the list , which was created by Finance Buzz, a personal-finance website clearly looking for attention. KWCH reports the rankings were based on factors like the makeup of the population, the culinary scene, nightlife, and access to recreational activities. Of Wichita, Finance Buzz said food and tourism are where the biggest city in Kansas falters. For the record, the rest of the top five were Corpus Christi, Sioux Falls, and Memphis.

