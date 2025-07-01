Headlines for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Head of Kansas Public Defender’s Office Resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The head of the Kansas public defender’s office is resigning, citing years of underfunding by state lawmakers. Heather Cessna told the Kansas Reflector the lack of funding for public defenders in the state is creating a constitutional crisis. Without funding, she says, criminal cases will be dismissed because no attorneys will be available to represent defendants who can’t afford to pay for a lawyer.

Cessna has led the Kansas Board of Indigents’ Defense Services since October 2019. She will now join the faculty at the Washburn University School of Law. A report released this year found that public defenders in Kansas handled an average of 170 cases per year.

UNDATED (KNS) – The leader of the Kansas public defender’s office has resigned from the position amid budget cuts and staff shortages. The Kansas News Service reports that Heather Cessna has been the executive director for the state’s Board of Indigents' Defense Services since 2019. She has warned lawmakers for years that the agency is underfunded and does not have enough attorneys to cover its caseload. That could lead to courts throwing out criminal cases. But lawmakers cut nearly $1 million from its budget this year. Cessna says it’s now time for a new voice to send that message, adding that “...we got some early investments, and that's kind of fallen off over the last couple of years. And so I think it's a good time for a new face to be over there.” The agency’s board is searching for a new leader. Cessna says she will join the faculty at Washburn University’s law school this fall.

KBI: Violent Crime and Property Crime Fell in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Violent crime in Kansas fell in 2024 as compared to the previous year. That’s according to the annual Kansas Crime Index Report released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Monday. The report found the number of violent crimes last year went down 6.7% compared to 2023. Property crimes fell 12.9%.

New State Child Care Regulations Take Effect in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – New child care regulations in Kansas went into effect Tuesday, including an increase to the number of children an unlicensed provider can care for. The Kansas News Service reports that the new law now allows those providers to serve up to four children for 35 hours a week each. The cut off was previously 20 hours a week total, and for just two children. Supporters of the new law argue it will make it easier for parents to find child care. But Emily Barnes of the advocacy group Kansas Action for Children says it could also decrease safety. “We want to ensure that we're reducing preventable risk and increasing the likelihood that the experiences are positive for everyone,” she added. The new law also loosened vaccine requirements at day cares.

USDA: Kansas Wheat Harvest Halfway Complete

UNDATED (KPR) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Kansas wheat harvest is just over halfway complete. According to the latest Kansas Wheat Harvest Report , some farmers are still dealing with the effects of the recent heavy rainfall, with delayed progress and muddy fields but are still making headway. This year’s harvest is running behind last year’s. Statewide, 53% of the wheat crop has been harvested. At this time last year, 76% was complete. But the USDA says this year’s pace is close to the five-year average of 56%.

Fire Claims Life of Teenager in Solomon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – A fatality fire in Solomon, Kansas will be investigated by the Kansas State Fire Marshal. Local authorities requested assistance from KSFM Special Agents/Certified Fire Investigators in connection with a residential structure fire that resulted in the death of a teenager. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office was notified of the fire just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire residence was engulfed in fire when firefighters and deputies arrived on the scene. Two adults and a juvenile were able to make it out of the building. They told firefighters and deputies that another person was still trapped, and deputies tried to enter through a doorway and a window. The state Fire Marshal's office said in a press release that the deputies were turned back by intense heat and smoke. The body of 17-year-old Elizabeth Lillian Ohl was located inside the structure after the fire was brought under control.

The incident is currently classified as being of an undetermined nature, with multiple potential causes that cannot yet be ruled out.

Kansas Highway Patrol Seizes Cash, Goes to Court to Keep it

WICHITA, Kan. (TCJ) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is going to court to keep $153,000 in cash that was seized during a traffic stop on I-70 in central Kansas last December. The money was found in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in Russell County. Two women in the car claimed the money came from prostitution. Police say the money came from drug smuggling. The Topeka Capital Journal reports the money is now part of a civil asset forfeiture case filed last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wichita.

New Law Gives A.G. More Power to Investigate Food Programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — A new law taking effect Tuesday gives Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach, a Republican, more power to investigate programs that help low-income Kansans. The inspector general in the attorney general’s office has long had the authority to investigate and prosecute fraud in the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs. The new law expands that to include cash and food assistance programs. It also gives investigators subpoena power and the authority to issue search warrants. Democrats opposed the bill, calling it a “power grab.” But Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, said more needs to be done to combat fraud. Federal audits show that most fraud in so-called welfare programs is committed by vendors and service providers, not people receiving assistance. The law adds nine new investigators to Kobach’s staff at a cost of about $1 million a year.

Topeka Food Bank to Distribute Tons of Free Food

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka food bank plans to distribute 15 tons of food at no cost to needy families this week. KSNT reports Harvesters Community Food Network is teaming up with a local church to distribute the food on Thursday at the Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka . The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:30 am.

Tornadoes in 2025 Hitting Frequently and Farther East

UNDATED (HPM) — The U.S. has seen the second-highest number of tornadoes for this time of year in the last fifteen years. As Harvest Public Media reports, scientists say tornadoes have been becoming more common out of what we traditionally think of as tornado alley, around Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. “That is, we think, tied to climate change related processes, particularly with the hydrological cycle,” Ohio State University associate geography professor Jana Houser told Harvest Public Media . “So the central U.S. has been having some drier years, some hot, dry years, that have decreased the tornado counts.” This year so far, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and nearby states have seen hundreds of tornadoes. Scientists say tornadoes are also increasingly happening in cooler months.

Proposed Budget Bill Would End Funding for Some Programs Aiding Those with Developmental Disabilities

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansans with developmental disabilities could have a harder time finding and keeping a job under President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget. The president’s proposed budget would end funding for a nationwide network of universities that help people with developmental disabilities find housing, employment and health care. One center at the University of Kansas works to find jobs and build careers for people with developmental disabilities. But Director Karrie Shogren told KCUR they can’t do that work without this funding, saying that “...we consistently hear stories from the work we’re doing all across Kansas of how meaningful it is to have us come in and set up planning teams to increase employment rates.” Shogren says pulling funding will also impact state developmental disability councils, which advocate for disability policies and programs.

KU Researchers Seek Revision of Seafood Consumption Guidelines for Pregnancy

UNDATED (KNS) — Since the early 2000s, doctors have recommended pregnant women eat less seafood. But the Kansas News Service reports that now, researchers at the University of Kansas want doctors to scrap that advisory. Fish can contain environmental toxins, like mercury, which is why doctors recommend pregnant people limit eating seafood. But John Colombo, a researcher at KU, says the recommendation generally leads pregnant women to give up seafood altogether. He says that’s not good because fish is one of the easiest ways to get nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for brain and eye development. “These are particularly important because for the most part we have to get them from our diet,” he explained. Colombo is one of dozens of scientists calling for changes to federal advisories against fish consumption during pregnancy.

AAA Predicts Heavy Fourth of July Traffic

UNDATED (WIBW-TV) — AAA is predicting plenty of traffic for the upcoming Independence Day holiday. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, more traffic than usual is expected. According to WIBW-TV , AAA says nearly 700,000 Kansans are expected to take trips of 50 miles or more from their homes for the Independence Day holiday travel period, an increase of 2% from last year. Of those traveling, AAA says 84.5% will drive to their holiday destination, a 1.2% increase from last year.

KCI to Offer Guest Passes for Passenger Areas Beyond Security Checkpoints

UNDATED (KCUR) — There’s a big change in KCI security planned this week. KCUR reports that people without tickets will be allowed past checkpoints. It’s called a guest pass and allows people to accompany loved ones to the gates or just shop or eat in the terminal. Here’s how it works, according to the KCI website: first, you have to apply online up to seven days in advance. TSA does its regular security check and then you’ll get a digital guest pass. You have to present the pass along with your ID at airport security. A dozen airports, including Orlando, Philadelphia and New Orleans already have guest passes. The first guest passes will be issued Thursday, ahead of what TSA expects to be a busy long July Fourth holiday weekend.

Topeka Zoo Welcomes Two Newborn Golden Lion Tamarins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Topeka Zoo is celebrating the birth of two endangered golden lion tamarins. The two babies were born to parents Esperta and Kris. They have an older brother named Zico at the zoo. WIBW-TV reports the gender of the babies is still unknown. Visitors will be able to see them in the tamarin family’s habitat attached to the Tropical Rainforest dome. The babies will be easier to locate in a few weeks as they grow and begin to explore on their own. Golden lion tamarins are a small primate that is known for its golden-orange fur and lion-like mane.

