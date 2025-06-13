Headlines for Friday, June 13, 2025

Kansas, Missouri Prepare for Weekend Protests

UNDATED (KAKE / KC Star / KPR) — Thousands of people are expected to demonstrate across Kansas, Missouri, and other states on Saturday in what organizers are calling “No Kings” marches and gatherings.

State troopers in Kansas are on standby as more than a dozen demonstrations are set to take place in the state. KAKE TV reports rallies are scheduled for Garden City, Hiawatha, and Topeka, among other communities. Organizers of the Topeka march have been working with capitol police to prepare for the event, and they say they expect the protest to be 100% peaceful.

Meanwhile, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has activated the Missouri National Guard. The Kansas City Star reports Kehoe activated the Guard Thursday, declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest. So far, no riots or other widespread violence has been reported across the state.

The Republican governor singled out Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, and other communities where events were occurring – or “could occur” – that create hazards for people and property beyond the resources of local officials. Kehoe called the Missouri activation precautionary.

==========

U.S. House Votes to Claw Back Money for Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to claw back already approved funding for public broadcasting. The Recissions Act of 2025 passed the House by a vote of 214-212. Four Republicans joined with Democrats to oppose the legislation. The rescission package aims to take back nearly $1.1 billion of already approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The bill will now move to the U.S. Senate, where it could be brought to a vote "as is" or with changes. The Senate could also take no action and allow the rescission request to expire. The deadline for action is currently in mid-July, though the timing could change. It is not yet clear whether there are enough votes to pass the bill in the Senate because several Republicans have expressed concerns.

==========

Kansas Political Leaders Take Sides on Trump's Use of Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — State leaders in Kansas are taking positions in support of —or in opposition to—President Trump’s controversial use of the National Guard in Los Angeles. Trump’s crackdown on protests and riots in Los Angeles is stirring political tension across the nation, including in Kansas. KSNT reports that lawmakers and politicians aligned with the Democratic or Republican parties are speaking out this week in a show of support or condemnation of Trump’s actions.

On Thursday, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly said she is joining leaders in 20 other states in a show of support for California’s request for a court order to block Trump’s use of the National Guard troops in California. Kelly and other Democratic leaders filed an amicus brief outlining what they argue is an unlawful use of California’s National Guard by the president. Meanwhile, the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, came out in favor of Trump’s actions in Los Angeles. Kobach said, "We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy.”

Protests in Los Angeles have led to numerous arrests as people in the city speak out against raids being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE).

Many protests are being planned across the nation Saturday in opposition to the Trump Administration, including one in Topeka.

==========

KCC Will Hold Final Public Hearing on Evergy’s Rate Hike Request Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will hold its final public hearing on Evergy’s rate increase request on Monday. The hearing will be held at 6 pm at the Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka (5724 SW Huntoon Street). Evergy filed an application with the Commission in January seeking a $196.4 million (8.62%) rate increase. If approved, the new electric rates would take effect in September, resulting in an average monthly increase of $13 for residential customers. The Commission will issue an order on the application on or before September 29th.

==========

Set Off to See the Wizard and See the Farmhouse that Landed in Oz

WAMEGO, Kan. (KPR) — For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie is currently on display that's never been seen in public . And since it's on temporary loan from a private collection, who knows how long you'll have to see it in person. The prop is a model of the Gale family farmhouse, where Dorothy lived. Three of the models were built for the movie, but this is the only one that survived. Two others were destroyed during the filming of the tornado scene. (Learn more.)

==========

Baker University Moves to protect Wetlands South of Lawrence

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KNS) — A covenant will permanently protect the Baker University Wetlands, south of Lawrence. The covenant filed – with Douglas County and signed by Baker University’s interim president – makes clear that the wetlands cannot be developed. The nearly 1,000 acres – popular with birdwatchers and hikers – can only be used for conservation, education and research.

Andrew Rutter is the wetlands director. He says the site is in an area with significant urban and agricultural appeal, so protecting it is key. “Incredibly important in an area that, you know, is on the edge of sprawl and then also contains some really high-dollar farm ground," Rutter said. Last year, a developer sought to buy 16 acres for housing, but was rejected.

==========

Meals on Wheels Will Continue in 10 Southeast Kansas Counties After Agency Ends Contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Meals on Wheels program serving south-central and southeast Kansas was set to end, but now, the affected senior citizens will be getting their meals after all. They'll just be delivered by another agency. The South Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SCKAAA) terminated it contract with a non-profit based in Hutchinson, which had delivered the meals for five decades. KSNW TV reports that a new provider will now deliver the meals for seniors in Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Kingman, McPherson, Sumner, Reno and Rice counties. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services made an emergency grant of $100,000 to make sure the meals continue.

==========

City of Marion Must Pay Newspaper for Violating Open Records Act

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) — The City of Marion will have to pay for violating the Kansas Open Records Act. Last year, a judge ruled that the city violated the law following the raid on the Marion County Record newspaper. On Thursday, both parties met in court to decide how much money, in legal fees, the city owes the newspaper. A judge ruled that the city has to pay the Marion County Record close to $80,000 in attorney fees.

Following the Marion Police Department’s raid on the newspaper in August 2023, the newspaper requested text messages from the former chief of police. The newspaper said the city took too long to fulfill that request. A judge agreed, ordering the city to pay the newspaper’s attorney fees.

KWCH TV reports that the situation surrounding the KORA violation is related to the federal case that accuses the city of a First Amendment violation in the raid. In the federal case, that trial has yet to begin.

Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody is charged with interfering with a judicial procedure, inducing a witness to withhold or delay information in a felony case. On the civil side, Cody is among several facing lawsuits in connection with the raids. Cody resigned from his post as Marion police chief in October 2023, a week after his suspension.

==========

K-State Lowers Minimum GPA Requirement

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas State University is lowering the minimum GPA requirement for new students. Beginning in 2029, students admitted to K-State will need a minimum GPA of 3.0. Currently the minimum is 3.25. KSNT TV reports the Board of Regents voted to approve the change this week.

The board also recently changed admission requirements for the University of Kansas. KU’s 3.0 GPA requirement took effect in the Spring 2025 semester.

==========

Alex Gordon Enters Royals Hall of Fame Friday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Former outfielder Alex Gordon enters the Royals Hall of Fame Friday night. Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 Major League draft. He also became a three-time American League All-Star. Gordon will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame just before the Royals play the A’s at Kauffman Stadium (7:10 pm). The 41-year-old Gordon will be the 31st inductee into the Royals Hall of Fame. He'll be joining the likes of his former manager, Ned Yost, as well as other team legends, like George Brett and Bo Jackson. (Read more.)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).