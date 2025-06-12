Headlines for Thursday, June 12, 2025

U.S. House Votes to Claw Back Already Approved Fund for Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to claw back already approved funding for public broadcasting. The Recissions Act of 2025 passed the House by a vote of 214-212. Four Republicans joined with Democrats to oppose the legislation. The rescission package aims to take back nearly $1.1 billion of already approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The bill will now move to the U.S. Senate, where it could be brought to a vote "as is" or with changes. The Senate could also take no action and allow the rescission request to expire. The deadline for action is currently in mid-July, though the timing could change. It is not yet clear whether there are enough votes to pass the bill in the Senate because several Republicans have expressed concerns.

Missouri Governor Activates National Guard Ahead of Anti-Trump Protests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — Governor Mike Kehoe has activated the Missouri National Guard. The Kansas City Star reports Kehoe activated the Guard Thursday, declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest. So far, no riots or other widespread violence has been reported across the state. The Republican governor singled out Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield and other communities where events were occurring - or “could occur” - that create hazards for people and property beyond the resources of local officials. The decision to call up the National Guard came ahead of anticipated widespread, national demonstrations on Saturday to protest the policies of President Trump. On that day, Trump plans to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C.

Kehoe called the Missouri activation precautionary. Thousands of people are expected to demonstrate across Missouri, Kansas and other states on Saturday in what organizers are calling “No Kings” marches and gatherings.

Kansas Troopers on Standby for Protests Ahead of Nationwide Anti-Trump Demonstrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) — State troopers in Kansas are on standby as demonstrations against federal immigration raids crop up around the country. A slate of more than 1,800 protests are scheduled across the nation Saturday. KAKE TV reports that more than a dozen of them are set to occur in Kansas communities, from Garden City to Hiawatha to Arkansas City to the Kansas City area.

According to the No Kings online tracker, protests are scheduled to take place in the following Kansas communities: Arkansas City, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Lenexa, Manhattan, Ottawa, Overland Park, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka and Wichita.

Topeka Preps for Weekend Protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka officials are preparing for protests that are expected to bring thousands of people to the Statehouse building on Saturday. Organizers of the so-called “No Kings” protest say they oppose the Trump administration’s policies. They also say they expect the protest to be 100% peaceful. Organizers have been working with capitol police to prepare for the event. Kansas GOP Chairwoman Danedri Herbert told KSNT the protest is “putting Kansas citizens in danger.” Similar protests are also scheduled in other cities.

Kansas Political Divide Intensifies as Leaders Support or Condemn President Trump

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — State leaders in Kansas are taking positions in support of - or in opposition to - President Trump’s controversial use of the National Guard in Los Angeles. Trump’s crackdown on protests and riots in Los Angeles is stirring political tension across the nation, including in Kansas. KSNT reports that lawmakers and politicians aligned with the Democratic or Republican parties are speaking out this week in a show of support or condemnation of Trump’s actions.

On Thursday, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly said she is joining leaders in 20 other states in a show of support for California’s request for a court order to block Trump’s use of the National Guard troops in California. Kelly and other Democratic leaders filed an amicus brief outlining what they argue is an unlawful use of California’s National Guard by the president. Meanwhile, the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, came out in favor of Trump’s actions in Los Angeles. Kobach said, "We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy.”

Protests in Los Angeles have led to numerous arrests as people in the city speak out against raids being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE).

Many protests are being planned across the nation Saturday in opposition to the Trump Administration, including one in Topeka.

City of Marion Must Pay for Violating Kansas Open Records Act Following Police Raid on Newspaper

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Marion will have to pay for violating the Kansas Open Records Act. Last year, a judge ruled that the city violated the law following the raid on the Marion County Record newspaper. On Thursday, both parties met in court to decide how much money, in legal fees, the city owes the newspaper. A judge ruled that the city has to pay the Marion County Record close to $80,000 in attorney fees.

Following the Marion Police Department’s raid on the newspaper in August 2023, the newspaper requested text messages from the former chief of police. The newspaper said the city took too long to fulfill that request. A judge agreed, ordering the city to pay the newspaper’s attorney fees.

KWCH TV reports that the situation surrounding the KORA violation is related to the federal case that accuses the city of a First Amendment violation in the raid. In the federal case, that trial has yet to begin.

Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody is charged with interfering with a judicial procedure, inducing a witness to withhold or delay information in a felony case. On the civil side, Cody is among several facing lawsuits in connection with the raids. Cody resigned from his post as Marion police chief in October 2023, a week after his suspension.

Kansas Board of Regents Approves Tuition Hikes for State Universities

UNDATED (KNS) — The price tag of a college education in Kansas is going up. The Board of Regents has approved tuition hikes at most state universities. The Kansas News Service reports that five of the six major state universities will charge more this year. Increases range from 2.5% at Pittsburg State to 4% at Fort Hays State. Emporia State University will keep tuition flat for a second straight year in response to steady enrollment declines. Kansas State and Wichita State will raise tuition by 3.5% this year. Tuition at the University of Kansas will go up 3%. College leaders say raising tuition will help offset inflation and make up for reduced federal funding.

Missouri House Passes Stadium Funding Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stadium-funding package to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri. Governor Mike Kehoe is expected to sign the measure. Under the bill, the state of Missouri would pay half the cost of updating Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs and building a new ballpark for the Royals. The state of Kansas has passed its own bill to lure the teams across the border into the Sunflower State. The Kansas offer would cover 70% of the cost of building new stadiums for both teams, but that offer expires at the end of this month. (Click here to read more.)

Three Dead in Butler County Crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) — Three people were killed when two vehicles collided in Butler County crash Wednesday night. Three people were also injured. The crash occurred just after ten o’clock at SE Flinthills Road and Highway 400. KSN reports at least one of the injured is in critical condition.

Kansas Board of Education Makes Reduced Requirements for Substitute Teachers Permanent

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas State Board of Education voted Wednesday to permanently loosen requirements for working as a substitute teacher. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas schools faced unprecedented staffing shortages. So leaders approved an emergency license to allow anyone 18 or older with a high school diploma to work as a sub. The Kansas News Service reports that now, state leaders have made those terms permanent. Humboldt superintendent Amanda Wheeler says the license lets schools hire subs who might not have college credits but have lots of experience in the classroom, like a preschool substitute named Chloe. “Miss Chloe is the best person to step into that classroom, because she’s been an aide for that teacher since she was in high school,” Wheeler said. About 700 Kansas substitutes have emergency licenses. They also require a background check and online training.

Kansas Democratic Party Investigates Alleged Online Comments from Party Official

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas Democratic Party is investigating a party official from Mound City who made offensive comments about the LGBTQ+ community online. The Kansas News Service reports that Lawrence Forbach is a city council member and co-chair of the Linn County Democrats. Forbach recently said on Facebook that he believes it’s unnatural to be gay, non-binary or transgender. Jae Moyer, a party leader for LGBTQ+ issues, says those comments do not reflect the attitude of the Kansas Democratic party overall. “Those are right-wing Republican propaganda talking points that are rooted in bigotry, homophobia, and transphobia,” Moyer said. The investigation could lead to Forbach’s censure, suspension or outright removal from his position in the party.

Johnson County Health Leaders Say Repercussions from CDC Vaccine Panel Changes Still Unknown

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCUR) — Johnson County, Kansas, health leaders say the impact of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to gut a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel is still unknown. The panel's main function is to make recommendations on things like who should get vaccines, what age groups should be prioritized and how often vaccines should be administered. Charlie Hunt heads the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. He told KCUR that they rely on these recommendations, “...so if a situation occurs where the recommendations from CDC end up differing substantially from other leading medical and scientific organizations, that puts us in a really difficult position in terms of what guidance we follow.” Hunt says the panel also impacts how they pay for vaccines and whether insurance will cover them for the public.

Transportation Planning a Major Issue as Kansas City Counts Down to World Cup Matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The World Cup games in Kansas City will take place in just a year. KCUR reports that transportation is a big focus of planning the event. Kansas City is preparing to receive more than 650,000 people for the World Cup. Getting those fans around the metro is no easy task. Pam Kramer is the CEO of KC 2026, the group that is planning Kansas City’s matches. She says they will transport visitors to the matches, official fan activities and the airport. "We will stand up a regional transit network for the World Cup that we hope will leave a blueprint for regional connectivity after the World Cup, one of the ways that we're weaving sustained and long term impact into everything we're doing," she explained. KC 2026 is including Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, and the Streetcar in its planning.

General Motors to Expand Kansas Plant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — General Motors says it’s expanding production at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas. The automaker announced Tuesday the Fairfax plant will begin building the gas-powered Chevy Equinox in mid 2027. That vehicle is currently produced in Mexico.

The Fairfax plant is also scheduled to start production of the 2027 Chevy Bolt EV by the end of this year. Overall, GM says it’s investing $4 billion in its U.S. factories over the next two years to expand production of both gas-powered and electric vehicles.

Set Off to See the Wizard and See the Farmhouse that Landed in Oz

WAMEGO, Kan. (KPR) — For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie is currently on display that's never been seen in public . And since it's on temporary loan from a private collection, who knows how long you'll have to see it in person. The prop is a model of the Gale family farmhouse, where Dorothy lived. Three of the models were built for the movie, but this is the only one that survived. Two others were destroyed during the filming of the tornado scene. (Learn more.)

Final Symphony in the Flint Hills Scheduled for This Weekend

UNDATED (KCUR) — A special outdoor symphony performance in the heart of the Flint Hills in Kansas will end a 20-year run on Saturday. The Symphony in the Flint Hills has drawn audiences from 48 states and seven countries. And attendees experienced the sweeping Kansas landscape through music, guided prairie walks and art exhibitions. Program manager Sandy Carlson says the concerts are ending, but their impact on the prairie won’t. “We've brought in thousands of people from across the United States and the world, folks who have never been able to walk out onto a tallgrass prairie,” she said. This year’s sold-out performance in Chase County will feature Kansas-born country star Logan Mize.

