Headlines for Monday, June 9, 2025

Report: Detained Immigrants Living in “Unhealthy” Conditions

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (The Reflector) — Immigrants detained in the federal prison in Leavenworth say they are being held in “unsanitary and unhealthy” conditions—and even those who have won their immigration cases are being deprived of basic needs.

This according to a report in the Kansas Reflector .

The news outlet interviewed detainees and their attorneys and found many immigrants at Leavenworth face “unsanitary and crowded living quarters, extended lockdowns, delayed and costly medical treatment, restricted contact with their families, and no access to religious services.”

Attorneys and advocates also claim that a “significant number” of people remain imprisoned at Leavenworth despite having won their immigration cases. Some cannot return to their countries of origin because they could face torture or violence upon their return.

==========

Teen Killed in Eastern Kansas UTV Crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) — A teenager from eastern Kansas was killed in a crash late Saturday night near Garnett. KAKE TV reports that a Polaris Ranger UTV, driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Whitham of Kincaid, was traveling southbound on NW Marshall Road about two miles west of Garnett when it struck an embankment and overturned on the driver's side. Whitham was pronounced dead at the scene. One other passenger had minor injuries, while another passenger was not injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Whitham and the other two passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

==========

Lawrence School Board Considers Raising Student Meal Prices

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The Lawrence school board will vote Monday on whether to raise the price of student meals for the third consecutive year. The board will vote on a measure that would increase prices by ten cents. Currently, lunch prices for elementary, middle, and high school students paying full price are $3, $3.20 and $3.25, respectively. The increase would not apply to free and reduced price lunches. Federal law requires local school districts to annually adjust their meal prices to align with USDA standards.

==========

Missouri House Considers Stadium Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Missouri House meets on Monday to discuss state funding for new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals. The Senate passed Governor Mike Kehoe’s stadium funding bill last week. If approved, the plan would use tax money generated at the stadiums, along with local funding, to pay for up to half of cost of building new homes for the teams. The funding package is meant to counter an offer from Kansas to pay for up to 70% of new stadium costs for the teams. That offer expires at the end of this month.

==========

Number of Kansas Children in Foster Care Drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas officials say about 2,000 fewer children are currently in foster care compared to 2019. That’s about a 23% decrease. The Kansas Department of Children and Families shared the latest data with state lawmakers. Secretary Laura Howard indicated that the drop stems from federally funded programs that help families whose children may otherwise be taken into foster care. “You know, starting in 2020, each year, we’ve had more exits than entries,” she said. The programs offer mental health services, help with substance use disorders and lessons on parenting skills. About 5,600 children were in the Kansas foster care system as of this March. Howard says about 60% of children enter foster care as a result of abuse or neglect.

==========

Pork Producers Hope to Recover from Recent Record Losses

UNDATED (HPM/KPR) — Industry experts predict U.S. pork producers could be profitable this year as they dig out from record losses in 2023. Lee Schulz, an economist with the agriculture analytics and tech firm Ever.Ag, says producers’ costs are higher than they were in 2020. But with hog prices on pace with inflation and forecasts for higher consumer demand this year, pork producers could come out ahead. “If this proves true, this will be the quickest turnaround in pork producer profitability ever." Schulz says. "I pause because the reason is it says much more about how bad the situation was in 2023 and, 2024, it didn't get that much better, than it says about 2025.” The pork industry faces a wild card with fluctuating tariffs and trade tensions, especially with China.

==========

Kansas Farmers Object to Report Criticizing Herbicides

UNDATED (KNS/KPR) — In another instance of the Trump administration clashing with farmers, one of the largest Kansas farm groups is pushing back on a federal health report that criticizes herbicides.

The report detailed factors associated with chronic disease in children, including chemicals used to grow food and ultra-processed food. But that rubbed farmers the wrong way. The Kansas Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups say the report paints farmers in a bad light.

Greg Doering of the Farm Bureau says the report names chemicals needed in no-till farming to solve other environmental problems like erosion. Doering says the Farm Bureau wants to be more involved in federal discussions about food supply safety.

==========

KU Health Takes New Approach to Decrease Number of Gunshot Injuries in KC Area

UNDATED (KCUR) — The University of Kansas Health System is taking a more active approach to drive down the number of gunshot injuries in the Kansas City area. KCUR reports that the hospital is teaming with charities, faith-based organizations, and law enforcement for what’s called the “Thrive” initiative.

Olivia Desmarais with KU Health System, says it’s focused on after-school programs, food insecurity, and arranging transportation and safe housing. "If we are addressing their social determinants of health, they are going to feel more safe and secure in the community and they'll be less likely to either be re-victimized or retaliated against for their injury," she explained.

Desmarais says patients aged 12 to 24 who are victims of gun violence are immediately connected with a program case worker. Gunshot injuries represent about 12 to 15% of all patients at KU Health System.

==========

Flint Hills Trail Now Fully Accessible to Cyclists

UNDATED (KNS/KPR) — Cyclists can now ride nearly 100 miles of uninterrupted trail in eastern Kansas. The 93-mile Flint Hills Trail runs from Osawatomie to Council Grove. A new bridge near Ottawa now allows cyclists to safely cross train tracks that previously forced them to take a detour on county roads. Jeff Bender of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says many locals are regular users of the trail, and it attracts travelers on longer journeys. “Actually walking across the country or riding a bicycle across the whole country or across the state," Bender said. "It’s amazing the variety of folks that you run into.” Next, officials hope to work on another 27 miles westward to Herington.

==========

A New Miss Kansas Crowned for 2025

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — There's a new Miss Kansas. KWCH TV reports that Emily Rugg was crowned over the weekend during the 2025 Miss Kansas pageant at Pratt Community College. Twenty-one women competed in various categories. Katelyn Andrist was named first runner-up, followed by Kristen Stokes as second runner-up. Victoria Grace Pedruzzi placed third, and Alyna Chavez rounded out the top five as fourth runner-up.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.