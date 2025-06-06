Headlines for Friday, June 6, 2025

Kansas Sheriff Seizes Millions in Drugs in Traffic Stop

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Law enforcement officers in Geary County recently seized more than $4 million in drugs during a traffic stop on I-70. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that the vehicle was pulled over on June 2 for traffic violations.

Officers found 3,280 pounds of marijuana and 260 pounds of cocaine in a trailer the vehicle was hauling. Two people were arrested. KSNT reports the Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

==========

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested for Smuggling "Agroterrorism Weapon"

UNDATED (HPM) — The Department of Justice is charging two Chinese nationals with allegedly smuggling into the U.S. a fungus that can destroy wheat crops. According to Harvest Public Media, the FBI report calls the fungus “an agroterrorism weapon” and says the suspects intended to use it in a larger scheme. The two arrested are a University of Michigan student and her boyfriend. The FBI says the couple did not seek a necessary permit for bringing samples of the fungus into the country. Both have a history of researching the fungus.

The fungus can infect wheat. Many universities research it. Roger Innes, a biology professor at Indiana University, says the fungus is a top infector of wheat and many universities research it. “It's already really common outside the lab, so it's highly unlikely that an accidental escape of that strain that was being brought in by this couple would have any impact over what's already out there,” he explained. University of Michigan officials said in a written statement that they condemn any action threatening national security. (Read more.)

==========

Republican Lawmakers Argue for Holding Back Struggling Students

UNDATED (KNS) — Some Kansas lawmakers want students who are struggling to read to repeat a grade. The lawmakers made the suggestions when a task force met this week to discuss funding for preschool, bilingual education, transportation, and more. Some Republican lawmakers argued schools should hold students back if they do not meet state reading standards.

But Republican Kansas Board of Education member Jim Porter says that puts kids at a higher risk of dropping out. “I couldn’t read when I left third grade... there are ways to deal with that other than holding them back,” he said. Porter suggested funding summer literacy programs or boosting support for students who are behind.

==========

KU Gets $10 Million Gift to Build Entrepreneurship Hub

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas business school is using a ten-million-dollar gift from an anonymous donor to build a new “entrepreneurship hub” in Lawrence. It will be built at 1420 Crescent Road, formerly the site of McLain’s Bakery and Jayhawk Bookstore.

University officials say the hub will foster entrepreneurship and innovation and serve all KU students, regardless of their field of study. The anonymous donor previously gave the school fifty million dollars for business education and research. The total gift of $60 million is the largest in the history of KU’s business school.

==========

Number of Kansas Children in Foster Care Drops Since 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas officials say about 2,000 fewer children are currently in foster care compared to 2019. That’s about a 23% decrease. The Kansas Department of Children and Families shared the latest data with state lawmakers. Secretary Laura Howard indicated that the drop stems from federally funded programs that help families whose children may otherwise be taken into foster care. “You know, starting in 2020, each year, we’ve had more exits than entries,” she said. The programs offer mental health services, help with substance use disorders and lessons on parenting skills. About 5,600 children were in the Kansas foster care system as of this March. Howard says about 60% of children enter foster care as a result of abuse or neglect.

==========

Haskell Faculty Recommend Business Dean for Acting President

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Haskell University faculty have recommended the school’s dean of business to be its new acting president. The Lawrence Journal World reports Mackie Moore was recommended by faculty during an emergency meeting of the university’s faculty this week. Moore is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

Haskell is facing a crisis as the Trump administration has proposed a 90 percent reduction in funding for all the nation’s tribal colleges and universities.

==========

Missouri House to Meet Monday to Discuss Chiefs and Royals Stadium Funding Plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Missouri House will meet on Monday to discuss state funding for the Chiefs and Royals. KCUR reports that the Missouri Senate passed Governor Mike Kehoe’s stadium funding plan on Thursday. The funding plan would use tax money generated at the stadiums to pay for up to half of the construction costs of a new Royals stadium and renovation of Arrowhead for the Chiefs. The city where each stadium is ultimately located also must provide local funds. House Minority Leader Ashley Aune represents parts of the Northland. She says she hopes the House passes the plan, but there will be challenges. "I am nervous about how House Republicans are going to show up next week. In terms of the stadium bill, I do think that there are going to be a few votes peeled off on both sides of the aisle in the house," she said. The package is meant to counter a funding proposal from Kansas, which expires at the end of this month.

(–Earlier reporting–)

Missouri Lawmakers Hatch Plan to Keep Chiefs and Royals In State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals got a win at the Missouri Statehouse. In the early-morning hours Thursday, the state Senate approved a financing plan to renovate Arrowhead and build a replacement stadium for Kauffman. That action came during a special session called by Governor Mike Kehoe. The legislation now goes to the Missouri House of Representatives for more work.

According to Missourinet, the legislation aimed at the Chiefs and Royals is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Missouri would pay up to half the cost of total project costs for building a new stadium or renovating an old one, and would have a clawback provision if the teams leave the state.

Between the Royals planning to build a new stadium and the Chiefs considering upgrades to Arrowhead, the projects are estimated to cost about $3 billion. That means Missouri could kick in up to roughly $1.5 billion over 30 years.

The state of Kansas is offering to pay up to 70% of the costs to build stadiums for the teams. That offer expires at the end of this month.

The Chiefs have said the team plans to decide this month where its future home will be located. The Royals are considering multiple sites in Missouri and Kansas.

==========

Kansas Farm Bureau Pushes Back on MAHA Criticisms of Pesticide Use

UNDATED (KNS) – One of the largest Kansas farm groups is pushing back on a federal health report that criticizes herbicides. The Kansas News Service reports that it’s another instance of the Trump administration clashing with farmers. The report detailed factors associated with chronic disease in children, including chemicals used to grow food and ultra-processed food. But that rubbed farmers the wrong way. The Kansas Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups say the report paints farmers in a bad light. Greg Doering with the farm bureau says the report names chemicals needed in no-till farming to solve other environmental problems like erosion. “It would not exist without the herbicide programs that we use today,” he explained. Doering says the farm bureau wants to be more involved in federal discussions about food supply safety.

==========

KU Health Takes New Approach to Decrease Number of Gunshot Injuries in KC Area

UNDATED (KCUR) – The University of Kansas Health System is taking a more active approach to drive down the number of gunshot injuries in the Kansas City area. KCUR reports that the hospital is teaming with charities, faith-based organizations, and law enforcement for what’s called the “Thrive” initiative. Olivia Desmarais with KU Health System, says it’s focused on after-school programs, food insecurity, and arranging transportation and safe housing.

"If we are addressing their social determinants of health, they are going to feel more safe and secure in the community and they'll be less likely to either be re-victimized or retaliated against for their injury," she explained.

Desmarais says patients aged 12 to 24 who are victims of gun violence are immediately connected with a program case worker. Gunshot injuries represent about 12 to 15 percent of all patients at KU Health System.

==========

Grinnell Seeks Help Restocking Library Shelves

GRINNELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The small town of Grinnell in northwest Kansas is asking the state’s residents to help it restock the shelves of its school library, which was destroyed in a tornado last month. The town is calling on Kansans to donate gently used children’s picture books, chapter books, and young adult titles.

KSNW TV reports the donations will be used to rebuild the school’s library and classroom collections ahead of the fall semester, when students return to class in a temporary building. Organizers say donated books won’t just fill shelves, they’ll also help restore a sense of stability for children returning to school after the disaster.

Anyone interested in donating books can send them to:

Northwest Kansas Library System

2 Washington Square

Norton, KS 67654

==========

Pork Producers Hope to Recover from Recent Record Losses, but Tariffs Could Complicate Rebound

UNDATED (HPM) – Industry experts predict U.S. pork producers could be profitable this year as they dig out from record losses in 2023. Lee Schulz is a livestock economist with Ever.Ag, an agriculture analytics and tech firm. At the World Pork Expo in Iowa, Schulz told Harvest Public Media that producers’ costs are higher than they were in 2020. But with hog prices on pace with inflation, and forecasts for higher consumer demand this year, pork producers could come out ahead. “If this proves true, this will be the quickest turnaround in pork producer profitability ever. I pause because the reason is it says much more about how bad the situation was in 2023 and 2024, it didn't get that much better, than it says about 2025,” Schulz said. The pork industry faces a wild card with fluctuating tariffs and trade tensions, especially with China. (Read more.)

==========

Courthouse Arrests of Non-Citizens Spark Fear in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — A new federal tactic of arresting non-citizens at courthouses is sparking fear in Kansas City, Missouri. KCUR Radio reports that some migrants are showing up for court appearances only to learn that their cases are being dismissed – which in the past meant they were free to go. But now, their status triggers an arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for what’s called “expedited removal.”

Meanwhile, reports of deportations mean some non-citizens with court appointments are skipping them. Genevra Alberti, an immigration attorney in Kansas City, says “...you've got people who are basically thinking damned if you do, damned if you don't, because yeah, if you show up to court, they think they're all going to get detained and deported, but if you fail to appear for a hearing under the law, you get issued an in absentia order of removal.” Advocates and attorneys have been monitoring the immigration courts for the past two weeks.

==========

NIOSH Cuts Gut Farm Safety Research

UNDATED (HPM) — The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is one of many federal agencies that saw significant layoffs this spring. Harvest Public Media reports that the cuts have gutted farm safety research and education programs across the country. The Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health in Nebraska is one of a dozen centers funded by NIOSH.

The center studies long-term problems, such as how to reduce injuries on feedyards, and new issues like the emergence of avian flu on dairy farms. But all of that work will be halted this fall when their NIOSH grant ends. Center director Risto Rautiainen says it will cost farmers in the long run. "It's sort of like if you don't talk about it, people think it doesn't exist. But then it will affect you in increased injuries and ag-related illnesses," he explained. He hopes Congress will bring back farm research funding in the next budget. But he's also informally telling his staff to start looking for new jobs. (Read more.)

==========

