Headlines for Thursday, June 5, 2025

Trump Proposes Sharp Funding Cuts for Tribal Colleges

UNDATED (ProPublica) — The Trump administration wants to cut funding for Haskell Indian Nations University and the nation’s other tribal colleges by 90%. Critics say the cuts could force Haskell and the other schools to close. ProPublica reports the proposal is included in the budget request from the Department of the Interior to Congress, which was released this week. Under the proposal, funding for the nation’s 37 tribal colleges and universities would drop from more than $182 million this year to just over $22 million in 2026. A 1978 law requires the federal government to fund the tribal college system.

==========

Missouri Lawmakers Hatch Plan to Keep Chiefs and Royals In State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals got a win at the Missouri Statehouse. In the early-morning hours Thursday, the state Senate approved a financing plan to renovate Arrowhead and build a replacement stadium for Kauffman. That action came during a special session called by Governor Mike Kehoe. The legislation now goes to the Missouri House of Representatives for more work.

According to Missourinet, the legislation aimed at the Chiefs and Royals is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Missouri would pay up to half the cost of total project costs for building a new stadium or renovating an old one, and would have a clawback provision if the teams leave the state.

Between the Royals planning to build a new stadium and the Chiefs considering upgrades to Arrowhead, the projects are estimated to cost about $3 billion. That means Missouri could kick in up to roughly $1.5 billion over 30 years.

The state of Kansas is offering to pay up to 70% of the costs to build stadiums for the teams. That offer expires at the end of this month.

The Chiefs have said the team plans to decide this month where its future home will be located. The Royals are considering multiple sites in Missouri and Kansas.

==========

Seven New Measles Cases Reported in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Seven new measles cases were reported in Kansas last week. State health officials say Kansas has recorded 71 cases, most of them since early March. All but two are associated with a measles outbreak in several southwest Kansas counties. More than a third of the cases are in Gray County, which is just west of Dodge City. Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid catching and spreading the measles. Most of the reported cases are in unvaccinated children under the age of 10. (Click here to see the Kansas Department of Health and Environment measles data page.)

==========

Kansas Court Temporarily Halts Planned Leavenworth Immigration Detention Center

UNDATED (KNS) — A Kansas court on Wednesday halted a planned immigration detention center in Leavenworth, for now. A Leavenworth County District judge temporarily blocked private prison company CoreCivic from holding up to 1,000 migrants at a former private prison with a troubled history. Some local groups have loudly opposed the facility reopening on human rights grounds. But Leavenworth City Manager Scott Peterson says the legal battle is about local authority. “Maybe the reason we’ve seen some success here today is because this is not about immigration. This is not about private prisons. This is about land use,” Peterson explained. A CoreCivic spokesperson says the company is considering its options to challenge the ruling in court. (Read more.)

==========

Evidence of Possible Grade Tampering Surfaces at Wichita Southeast High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Leaders of the state’s largest school district have found evidence of grade tampering at a high school, possibly to inflate the school’s graduation rate. The Kansas News Service reports that district officials say the records of some Wichita Southeast High School students were changed. And the school's principal was replaced last month. A spokesperson says the district corrected fewer than 10 records and reported the information to state officials. The investigation follows record-high graduation rates for Wichita high schools. Assistant superintendent Lauren Hatfield announced the data during a school board meeting last fall, saying that “...it is by far the highest graduation rate Wichita Public Schools has ever had.” Southeast's graduation rate jumped 12.5% from 2023 to 2024. Some teachers reported concerns that the school was manipulating grades so more students could graduate. (Read more.)

==========

Downtown Topeka Innovation Lab Breaks Ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in Topeka Wednesday for a new “innovation lab.” It will be located in the old AT&T building at 6th and Monroe. Local officials hope the lab will attract start-ups to the city and help revitalize downtown. Start-ups will be able to lease space in the lab, which is expected to open next January. WIBW TV reports office space will be available to lease for $17/square foot per month.

==========

USDA Backs Off Demand for SNAP Recipients’ Info

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The Department of Agriculture is backing off its demand that Kansas and other states turn over private information about the people who receive food assistance in their states.

The USDA put its demand on hold after a coalition of groups filed a lawsuit alleging it violated federal privacy laws.

The department told the states they were required to turn over the data of people who had applied for or received aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, over the past five years, including their names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and addresses.

Several states, including Kansas, have resisted the federal government’s attempt to obtain that information.

==========

NIOSH Cuts Gut Farm Safety Research

UNDATED (HPM) – The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is one of many federal agencies that saw significant layoffs this spring. Harvest Public Media reports that the cuts have gutted farm safety research and education programs across the country. The Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health in Nebraska is one of a dozen centers funded by NIOSH. The center studies long-term problems, such as how to reduce injuries on feedyards, and new issues like the emergence of avian flu on dairy farms. But all of that work will be halted this fall when their NIOSH grant ends. Center director Risto Rautiainen says it will cost farmers in the long run. "It's sort of like if you don't talk about it, people think it doesn't exist. But then it will affect you in increased injuries and ag-related illnesses," he explained. He hopes Congress will bring back farm research funding in the next budget. But he's also informally telling his staff to start looking for new jobs. (Read more.)

==========

Report: Maternal Care Deserts Growing in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — Nearly 60% of Kansans do not have local access to labor and delivery care, according to a report from the University of Kansas School of Nursing. The Kansas News Service reports that this reflects growing gaps in access to maternal care. The number of Kansans who have to travel 60 or more miles for prenatal and postpartum care is rising, according to the report. That’s especially true in Southwest and Central Kansas. Karen Weis is a professor at KU School of Nursing-Salina. She says the problem is not limited to hospital closures. Some remaining rural hospitals are limiting OB-GYN services due to a lack of doctors and nurses. “Those facilities are becoming less and less capable of maintaining that access to care too, because of workforce issues,” Weis explained. She says the growing care gaps come as Kansas sees an increase in high-risk pregnancies due to issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.

==========

FBI Arrests Two Chinese Nationals for Smuggling "Agroterrorism Weapon"

UNDATED (HPM) – The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with allegedly smuggling a fungus into the U.S. According to Harvest Public Media, the FBI report calls the fungus “an agroterrorism weapon” and says the couple intended to use it in a larger scheme. FBI agents say a University of Michigan student and her boyfriend didn’t seek a necessary permit for bringing samples of the fungus into the country. They both have a history of researching this pathogen. Roger Innes, a biology professor at Indiana University, says the fungus is a top infector of wheat and many universities research it. “It's already really common outside the lab, so it's highly unlikely that an accidental escape of that strain that was being brought in by this couple would have any impact over what's already out there,” he explained. University of Michigan officials said in a written statement that they condemn any action threatening national security.

==========

Bill Would Allow Farmers to Kill Black Vultures

UNDATED (HPM) — A group of Republican senators have introduced legislation that seeks to give farmers more control to kill or capture black vultures threatening their livestock. Because black vultures are a protected species, farmers currently need a permit to kill them. The bill would remove that requirement. Black vulture populations have increased in recent years, and their range has expanded as far north as central Illinois.

Teresa Steckler, a livestock specialist with the University of Illinois Extension, says black vultures are extremely cunning and cause problems for farmers every season. “Once they find your farm and they know when you calve," she said, "they will actually come back year after year about the same time that you're supposed to calve.” Steckler says farmers can board up old barn windows, remove dead trees and bury dead livestock to help keep the vultures away.

==========

Trump Administration Move to Pause Chinese Student Visas Could Have Major Effect on Kansas Universities

UNDATED (KNS) — A move by the Trump administration to pause Chinese student visas could significantly impact Kansas universities. The Kansas News Service reports that more than 8,000 international students attend college in Kansas, and a large portion of those are from China. University leaders worry that visa suspensions will lead to enrollment declines and more budget challenges.

Gamal Weheba, president of the Kansas chapter of the American Association of University Professors, says students all over the world are deciding where to attend school this fall, and some will likely avoid the U.S. “Canada, Europe, China… They’re all celebrating the fact that international students now are looking for alternatives,” he added. Nationwide, more than half of international students are from India and China. They contributed more than $50 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023.

==========

