Headlines for Friday, May 23, 2025

Rainy Holiday Weekend for Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe thunderstorms may develop Friday night across much of eastern Kansas - including the cities of Manhattan, Junction City, Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, Holton, Osage City and Ottawa.

The following counties fall inside the area of concern for hazardous weather: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties.

The primary hazard Friday night will be hail the size of quarters and half dollars. The better chances for strong to severe storms will be south of I-70.

Strong to severe storms may also develop Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Periods of heavy rainfall along and southeast of I-35 may lead to minor flooding through the Memorial Day weekend.

Flood Watch in Effect All Weekend Long for Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - It's shaping up to be a rainy Memorial Day weekend across eastern Kansas. And in southeast Kansas - flooding could be a major concern.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of southeast Kansas through Monday evening. The Flood Watch covers the following counties: Linn, Allen, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette counties, including the cities of Chanute, Fredonia, Parsons, Coffeyville, Neodesha, Iola, Independence and Humboldt.

Excessive rainfall is possible across the area. Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Rainfall amounts earlier in the week of 1-3 inches - combined with anticipated precipitation of 2-4 inches (now through Tuesday) could lead to flooding.

==========

Salmonella Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Cucumber Recall

UNDATED (KPR/NPR) - A salmonelle outbreak is affecting Kansas. The Food and Drug Administration is recalling cucumbers across the country over a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people in multiple states, including Kansas.

The FDA says the recalled cucumbers were grown by South Florida-based Bedner Growers and distributed nationwide by Fresh Start Produce Sales, though it's unclear exactly where all the cucumbers may have ended up.

The cucumbers have been linked to what the FDA calls a "multistate outbreak" of Salmonella Montevideo, a bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. As of Tuesday, 26 people were sick, nine of whom required hospitalization.

Cases have been reported in 15 states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. (Read more.)

==========

Judge Rules in Favor of Private Prison over City of Leavenworth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A federal judge handed a court loss to the city of Leavenworth in the legal battle over a proposed immigrant detention center. U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse says the city of Leavenworth cannot ask him to block a private prison company from reopening its dormant facility. The company, CoreCivic, wants to use the 1,000-bed complex as an immigrant detention center. City officials wanted Judge Crouse to tell the company it needs a special use permit before it can follow through on those plans. But the judge dismissed their complaint for lack of jurisdiction. It’s unclear whether CoreCivic will reopen the facility as planned.

==========

Woman Killed in D.C. Shooting Grew up in Prairie Village

UNDATED (KCUR) – One of the victims of a fatal shooting in Washington D.C. Wednesday night grew up in Johnson County. KCUR reports that the victim worked for the Israeli embassy. Police say a gunman shot and killed two people outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday: Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky. Milgrim, who was 26, grew up in Prairie Village. Her father, Robert Milgrim, thinks education is important to stopping these acts of violence. “Many different people live in the US. There's no reason to hate one another. You know, this hate cannot divide us, we need to overcome it,” he said. Milgrim added that his daughter and Lischinsky were dating, and Lischinsky was planning to propose to her on an upcoming trip to Israel.

Sarah Milgrim was a 2021 graduate of the University of Kansas. Both KU Chancellor Douglas Girod and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued statements of condolence on Thursday.

===========

Some Kansas Lawmakers Question Police Search and Surveillance Powers

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Some Kansas lawmakers are worried the state hasn’t done enough to protect Kansans from unreasonable searches. They are considering legislation next year to limit certain surveillance powers. The Kansas City Beacon reports that police can put cameras on utility poles and they don’t need a warrant. Law enforcement can get permission from the utility company and install a camera that is recording 24/7. That’s concerning to Senator Kenny Titus, who said “...I just feel like it oversteps the protections we have to protect people from being constantly monitored.”

Titus is considering introducing a bill that limits when these cameras can be used if there's no warrant. But he isn’t sure what legislation could look like when lawmakers return in 2026. Police say utility pole surveillance is necessary because it’s used in drug cases and violent crime investigations.

==========

USDA Secretary Announces Proposal to Aid Family Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) – After a day of tours across Nebraska this week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced a ten-point proposal to support small family farmers. "There's been a lot of conversation around what and how we keep America strong, how we bring prosperity back to rural America. And at the base of all of that, the foundation is our small family farmer," Rollins said. The proposal, dubbed Farmers First, contains some technical actions, like digitizing paper forms through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and combining some loan programs. It also includes loftier goals, like reforming certain environmental regulations, and building a strong legal workforce through non-immigrant visas… which allow people to come to the U-S for a specific, time-limited purpose. According to a 2021 report from the USDA, 89 percent of the country’s farms are classified as small family farms.

==========

Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic Continue to Plague Kansas Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – It’s been five years since COVID-19 shut down schools in Kansas, and educators say they’re still seeing effects of the pandemic. The Kansas News Service reports that fifth-grade teacher Susie Kelley says many of her students...who were kindergartners when the pandemic began...are still behind academically. She’s also seeing more absences and behavior problems. “Those formative foundational skills and those years were lost. It’s going to take us time to get it back. And so, even though it was five years ago, we're still behind,” she said. Time on screens also spiked during the pandemic. Experts believe that affected kids’ attention spans and fine motor skills.

==========

Former Residents of Apartment Complex Suing Building Owners

UNDATED (KCUR) – Former residents of a Gardner, Kansas, apartment complex are suing the owners after the buildings were condemned by the city. Earlier this month, Gardner gave the Aspen Place tenants 48 hours to move out. The city deemed the apartments uninhabitable the day after a fire truck sank into the street outside the complex. KCUR reports that residents are alleging that they complained for years about leaky pipes, mold, and sewage drainage issues, but the landlords did nothing to fix the problems. The residents demand damages for back rent, property loss and emotional distress. They are also seeking class action status so other former tenants can join the lawsuit - with potentially more than 1,000 people eligible.

==========

KU Baseball Team Advances to Semifinals at Big 12 Tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (KPR) - The KU baseball team just keeps on winning. At the Big 12 tournament in Arlington, Texas, the second-seeded and 21st ranked Jayhawks have advanced to the semifinals after a 7-6 walk-off win over Oklahoma State Thursday night. KU takes on TCU at 7:30 pm Friday in the semifinals.

Jayhawks senior Mike Koszewski, of Oakbrook, Illinois, entered the game in the eighth as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. In his only at-bat, he blooped a single to the opposite field and drove in the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. "I just always try and stay ready," he said. "You never know when your name is going to get called. Whenever my name does get called, I just try to my best to help the team win." It was the 26th come-from-behind win for KU after the Jayhawks trailed, 6-2, entering the seventh. KU’s bullpen, meanwhile, pitched scoreless ball for the final five innings.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


