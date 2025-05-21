Headlines for Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Grinnell Tornado Rated an EF-3

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR/KWCH) - The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit the small northwest Kansas town of Grinnell was rated EF-3. That's the third most powerful tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. KWCH TV reports that winds peaked at 140 miles per hour on Sunday, causing extensive and widespread damage in Grinnell.

==========

Evergy Restores Power to More than 90% of Customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Utility company Evergy says it has restored power to more than 90% of its customers following a series of severe storms that moved through Kansas this week. Most outages were in the Kansas City and Wichita areas. Nearly a thousand people remained without electricity Wednesday morning. Evergy expects to have service restored to everyone by Wednesday evening. At one point, as many as 88,000 Evergy customers lost power during this week's storms.

Check out Evergy's outage map for the latest.

=========

City of Leavenworth Faces Off in Federal Court Against Private Prison company CoreCivic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Private prison company CoreCivic is going head-to-head with the city of Leavenworth. The two parties faced off Tuesday in federal court. The company wants to reopen its former prison in Leavenworth as a detention center for President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. But the city wants a federal judge to block CoreCivic from holding migrants in the facility until it gets a special permit. The company argues that the public approval process is unnecessary. The Reverend Doctor Annie Ricker is chair of Kansas Interfaith Action, an advocacy group. She told protestors outside the Topeka courthouse that this case is about more than a local zoning dispute. “CoreCivic seeks to profit off the harm being done by this administration’s immigration policies," she said.

Rabbi Moti Rieber, with Kansas Interfaith Action, told protestors outside the courthouse that the stakes of the case go beyond a local zoning dispute. “So, we’re here to say no to detention, no to private prisons in Leavenworth, and stop the Trump crackdown on migrants," he said. U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse says he will issue a decision in the coming days.

==========

Body Found in Hutchinson Storage Unit Fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - A body has been recovered in Hutchinson following a fire at a self-storage business. Investigators believe the victim was living in one of the storage units. KSNT reports that firefighters had to fore their way into several storage units to battle the blaze. That is when the body was discovered. The Reno County coroner will work to identify the victim and the cause of death.

==========

Kansas Prisoner Review Board Revokes Parole for Man Who Killed Trooper

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Prisoner Review Board has rescinded its previous decision to grant parole to a man who was convicted of killing a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in the 1970s. After public outcry, the board announced Monday that 78-year-old Jimmie Nelms would not be released from prison after all. Nelms was sentenced to consecutive life terms plus nine years after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, kidnapping and first degree murder in the death of Highway Patrol Trooper Conroy O’Brien.

In May 1978, O’Brien was patrolling the Kansas Turnpike when he stopped a vehicle for speeding near Matfield Green. He was ambushed while issuing a ticket, forced from his vehicle at gunpoint, shot twice in the back of the head, and left to die in a ditch. Three men were involved in his death. Nelms and his accomplices were captured after a gun battle with state troopers. Nelms was convicted in 1979 and has been housed at the Winfield Correctional Facility.

He has been eligible for parole since 1993 and has appeared before the parole board nine times. He was initially granted parole after a hearing in March, but the board reversed its decision after the Highway Patrol, the Kansas State Troopers Association and others condemned the decision.

Nelly Goen, the daughter of the trooper who was killed in 1978, said that she forgave Nelms years ago. She was one of the few supporters of the decision to parole him.

(–Additional reporting–)

KPRB Revokes Parole Decision Following Objections

UNDATED (KNS) – After objections from state officials, the Kansas Prisoner Review Board has revoked its decision to parole a man who killed a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. The Kansas News Service reports that Jimmie Nelms, who is now 78, is serving a life sentence for unlawfully owning a gun, aggravated kidnapping, and the murder of trooper Conroy O’Brien during a 1978 traffic stop. O’Brien was 26. Nelms, who’s been eligible for parole since 1993, was granted release in March. Law enforcement groups opposed the decision. And Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, Republican Senate President Ty Masterson and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach also condemned Nelms's release.

==========

Hearing Delayed for Police Official Connected with Marion County Newspaper Raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – A preliminary hearing for a police official involved in the raid on a Marion County newspaper has been delayed. KMUW reports that Gideon Cody was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Marion County court. He faces a charge of felony obstruction of justice. Authorities allege he asked a potential witness to delete text messages. Cody led a raid on the Marion County Record in August of 2023. He said he had evidence that employees had committed identity theft or other computer crimes. No charges were filed against the newspaper. Cody’s hearing has been rescheduled for July 23rd.

==========

Report: Rise in Extreme Heat Increases Pregnancy Risks in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – An increase in extreme heat in Kansas is making pregnancy more risky, according to a new report from the nonprofit Climate Central. In the last five years, Kansas has averaged 25 days with extreme heat. The report says that’s 10 days per year more than in a world without climate change. Dr. Caitlin Linscheid, an OB-GYN at the University of Kansas Health System, says heat increases the risk of a variety of pregnancy complications. She told the Kansas News Service that “...in the first trimester of pregnancy, extreme heat can be associated with pregnancy loss. And then as we get into the second and third trimesters, the concern really becomes more preterm labor and maternal exhaustion and things like heat stroke.” Linscheid says it’s crucial for pregnant Kansans to have access to cool, air-conditioned spaces on hot days … and to stay hydrated. Preterm births in the state are rising, and are now around 10% of births.

==========

AAA: More than a Half-Million Kansans Expected to Travel for for Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – More than half a million Kansans are expected to travel during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. Triple-A predicts 505,000 residents will travel 50 miles or more between Thursday and Monday. That's an increase of 3.2% from last year. More than 85% of Kansans will drive to their destination. Currently, Kansas has some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation. The average cost for a gallon of gas is $2.86. That's about 30 cents cheaper than a year ago.

==========

KU Athletics Cuts Workforce by 30 People

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The athletics department at the University of Kansas has reduced its workforce by as much as 10%. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the department has reduced its staff size by 30 people in less than a year. Athletics Director Travis Goff says the reduction will save the department about $3 million.

==========

KU Baseball Coach Tapped as Big 12 Coach of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) – The Big 12 Conference has named Dan Fitzgerald, head baseball coach for the University of Kansas, as its Coach of the Year. Five Jayhawk baseball players also earned postseason honors. KU said in a news release that Fitzgerald is the first Big 12 Coach of the Year in program history.

Fitzgerald just wrapped up his third season as head coach at KU, leading the program to its best regular season in the history of the school with a 42-14 record and 20 conference wins. First baseman Brady Ballinger was voted to the All-Big 12 first team, while outfielder Jackson Hauge, pitcher Cooper Moore, and designated hitter Dariel Osoria were chosed for the All-Big 12 second team. Brady Counsell, who played both infield and outfield positions, was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

==========

