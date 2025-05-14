Headlines for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Kansas Universities Seek Board of Regents Approval for Tuition Increases

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas universities are asking the Board of Regents to approve proposed tuition and fee increases. Jeff DeWitt, chief financial officer for the University of Kansas, says that as a research college, they’re facing federal cuts from the Trump administration. “This is unprecedented in the uncertainty. It’s actually even more unprecedented than COVID, actually, cause it’s just coming every week,” he explained. KU proposed tuition increases that range from 3 to 5%. Kansas State University proposed an increase ranging from 2.5-3.5% for its Manhattan and Olathe campuses and Wichita State University proposed a 3.5% tuition increase. Pittsburg State University proposed a .5% tuition increase for graduate students and a 2.5% increase for undergraduate students.

More Measles Cases Confirmed in Kansas; Eight More Since Last Week

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas measles outbreak continues to grow. The Kansas News Service reports that health officials say there are now 56 confirmed cases across ten counties. 54 of the cases are connected to an outbreak in Southwest Kansas. Officials say two more — in Sedgwick and Reno counties — are associated with international travel. Measles is a serious and highly contagious respiratory virus that has led to three U.S. deaths so far this year. Officials are urging anyone who does not have immunity to get vaccinated. If you think you or your child may have measles, stay home and contact local health officials. Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, white spots inside the mouth and a blotchy rash.

Officials are warning about public exposure incidents in Wichita, Hutchinson and Cimarron between May 2 and 6. To find out more, visit kdhe.ks.gov.

Kansas Auditors Question COVID Relief Money Distribution Process

UNDATED (KNS) – Auditors say the Kansas commerce department’s process for awarding $99 million in federal COVID relief money was inconsistent and lacked transparency. the Kansas News Service reports that some lawmakers are raising concerns about the program’s integrity. The program was designed to fund infrastructure and economic development projects. Auditor Andy Brienzo says the commerce department did not always follow its internal process for scoring applicants, and Secretary David Toland did not document his final selection process. “We don’t know the projects the secretary considered, why he approved the projects he did, how the amount of funding was determined, and of course that limits the public transparency of the program,” Brienzo said. Some lawmakers say they’re concerned about the geographic distribution of funding. Around half of the money went to Johnson and Butler counties. A commerce representative says the program’s short timeline led to human errors, and Secretary Toland considered a variety of factors in his selection process. Toland is also the state’s lieutenant governor.

Kansas Commission Begins Work on SCOKAN Applicants

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital-Journal) - The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission met yesterday (TUES) to start the process of finding the next new justice for the Kansas Supreme Court. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 15 Kansans have applied for the spot on the court created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Evelyn Wilson. The Commission narrows that list down to just three finalists. Governor Kelly will choose between the three. In March, Justice Wilson announced her retirement with the news that she's been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Her retirement will take effect July 4th.

Material Released from Letters Written by Disgraced Former KCK Detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – In the days before his December federal trial, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski wrote letters to his loved ones and talked about suicide. KCUR reports that the letters were found in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s probe of Golubski’s death. A despondent Golubski spent the five days before his December second trial writing letters to his 41-year-old son and his roommate. He also told them that he didn’t think he had the strength to face his federal trial on charges that he raped and assaulted several Black women, denying them their civil rights. Golubski pleaded not guilty, but faced life in prison if convicted. Golubski killed himself on the day his trial was set to begin. (Read more.)

Bank Robbery Suspect Shoots Himself after Leading Officers on Multi-County Chase

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspect in a Topeka bank robbery is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several Kansas counties. KWCH TV reports that 47-year-old Anthony Marshall Jr. was accused of robbing the Equity Bank on Monday. Kansas Highway Patrol officers tried to stop Marshall in Marion County Tuesday, which led to a chase into McPherson and Saline counties. Authorities say Marshall drove over stop sticks, lost control of his vehicle, drove into a ditch, and then shot himself. He was later pronounced dead at the Salina Regional Health Center. Law enforcement officers from Saline County, McPherson County, Marion County and the towns of Hillsboro, Lindsborg and McPherson assisted. The FBI will investigate the case.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


