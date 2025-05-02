Headlines for Friday, May 2, 2025

Governor Kelly Issues State of Emergency over Fuel Supply Chain Concerns

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of emergency to address supply chain concerns caused by a fuel shortage in the western Kansas. At fuel distribution terminals in Scott City and Great Bend, pipeline maintenance and high demand are the root causes of the shortage. The Kansas News Service reports that truckers are now driving twice as far to pick up fuel, mainly diesel, which farmers use during planting season. The state of emergency suspends some commercial transportation regulations. That allows truckers to work longer hours to make up for lost time sitting in long terminal lines. Brian Posler, is the executive director for Fuel True, a group that advocates for fuel distributors. He says this disruption could hurt the western Kansas economy. “If you're a busy gas station, you need very regular deliveries of new fuel, or you'll quickly run out,” Posler said. The regulations are suspended for two weeks.

Kansas Legislators Scale Back Affordable Housing Tax Credit

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are rolling back a program to help build affordable housing, which has advocates for people experiencing homelessness concerned. The Kansas News Service reports that the program gives developers tax incentives to build below-market housing units that would not otherwise turn a profit. The credit was intended to address the state’s housing shortage.

Christina Ashie Guidry, with United Community Services of Johnson County, says cutting back on the credits will have an adverse effect on the availability of affordable housing. “Unless we have enough housing supply, people who are experiencing homelessness now will take much longer on average to get housed and will be more likely again to fall back into homelessness," she said.

But Republican Representative Sean Tarwater says the program is too expensive and focused on all the wrong things. “I really wanted to focus some of those dollars more on home ownership, which is the American dream,” he explained. Kansas will stop granting the credits to affordable housing developers in 2028. (Read more.)

April Tax Collections in Kansas Come in Above Estimate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The state of Kansas announced Thursday total tax collections of $1.33 billion for the month of April. That's 1.3% above the estimate. It's a decline of 5.9% from April 2024. Individual income tax collections were $684.8 million -- about 1.5% above the estimate, and down 7.5% from April 2024. Corporate income tax collections were $316.5 million, or 0.4% above the estimate. That amount is a decline of 6.4% from April 2024. Combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts were $296.3 million, which is $5.5 million, or 1.9% above the estimate and up $1.2 million, or 0.4%, from April 2024.

Former Kansas Governor Hints He May Seek That Office Again

UNDATED (KNS) – Jeff Colyer, a former Republican governor of Kansas, is hinting that he might run for the same office in 2026. At an event in Overland Park, attendees snagged photos next to a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump. It was a celebration of Trump’s first 100 days back in the oval office. But the Kansas News Service reports that Colyer also joked about an upcoming announcement, saying guests could use the discount code "governor" at a nearby restaurant. Colyer also praised the president’s actions to reduce oil and gas regulations. “Kansas is one of the leading oil and gas states. If we're drilling, believe me, Kansas can be humming,” he added. If he runs in the primary, Colyer will face Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, former state Representative Charlotte O’Hara and Doug Billings, a conservative podcaster.

Weekend Art Auction to Benefit Haskell Indian Nations University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCUR) - An auction to benefit Haskell Indian Nations University kicks off Saturday (5:30 pm) in Lawrence. The Haskell Cultural Preservation Art Auction features donated work of some 50 local artists. It was organized in a response to the February firing of nearly a quarter of Haskell staff by the Trump administration. School staff members have since been reinstated. Artist Mona Cliff’s canvas depicting Native women in ribbon skirts will be for sale. She says she was inspired to rally around the school. “As an artist, that is one of the main things I can do is bring awareness to these issues," Cliff said. The event at the Lawrence DoubleTree hotel will raise funds for cultural programming at the University.

Massive Star Wars Memorabilia Collection Housed in Kansas City Suburb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Die-hard Star Wars fans are celebrating the fourth day of May this weekend, and Kansas City’s National Museum of Toys and Miniatures is highlighting action figures from the famous movie series in conjunction with the annual "May the Fourth Be With You" event. KCUR reports that one of the world’s most complete collections of Star Wars memorabilia is housed in a Kansas City suburb. Star Wars superfan Duncan Jenkins maintains a 5,000 square foot private museum of Star Wars items next to his home in the Northland. He began collecting Star Wars-related items in 1977, when the first film was released. Jenkins and his wife, Anne, built their museum in 2008. At the time, they were out of room in their original house, and the two wanted to find a way to display the collection. Jenkins estimates he has between 150,000 and 200,000 different items in his collection. (Read more.)

Topeka's Farmers Market Celebrates 95 Years

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The downtown Topeka Farmers Market is celebrating its 95th year in the capital city. This year's market features more than 100 vendors. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that the Farmers Market runs from 7:30 am to noon every Saturday, until the last weekend of October.

Black Hills Energy Proposes Rate-Hike, KCC Takes Public Comment

UNDATED (KNS) – Most of southern Kansas would pay more for natural gas under a rate-hike proposal from Black Hills Energy. The Kansas News Service reports that the company is asking state regulators to raise rates by 17.6% to pay for system upgrades, insurance and other costs. The average household would pay an extra $132 a year. During a public hearing in Wichita, Michael Brosch with AARP said the proposed hike unfairly shifts operational costs onto customers. “When winter storm Uri threatened the company, you guessed it: customers reimbursed these costs. The list goes on, with few risks actually retained by Black Hills investors,” he said. Black Hills provides natural gas service to about 120,000 Kansas customers. Residents have until June 20th to submit comments to the Kansas Corporation Commission, which will act on the request by August 29.

Kansas Sheriff Takes Drunk Kids Home Instead of Taking Them to Jail

ALMA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas sheriff made a surprising offer to teenagers who were busted at an underage drinking party. This week, Wabaunsee County Sheriff Eric Kirsch and his deputies broke up at party in a rural area west of Topeka. But instead of taking them to jail, he offered to take them home. KWCH TV reports that instead of arresting the teens, the deputies called their parents and waited around for them to show up and take their kids home. The sheriff and his deputies say they've worked a lot of horrific crimes and don't want one bad decision to lead to another.

Here's what the sheriff posted to the agency's Facebook page:

"If you're drunk (as hell) and under 21, you can call the sheriff and we'll get you home safe" - without giving you a ticket for being a minor in possession. Instead, "we'll let your parents straighten you out."

The Facebook page for the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Department says it has 34,000 followers. A mere 7,000 people live in the entire county.

