Headlines for Thursday, May 1, 2025

More Measles Cases Identified in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to rise. Forty-six people in Kansas have tested positive for measles since the start of the year. That’s nine additional cases from last week. The outbreak remains clustered in eight counties in southwest and south central Kansas. Most of the cases are affecting people who are not vaccinated, and 38 of the 46 cases are children. One measles patient is hospitalized. Officials say the Kansas cases are likely linked to outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. Experts say the best defense against measles is taking the MMR vaccine.

==========

Former Kansas Governor Hints He May Seek That Office in 2026

UNDATED (KNS) – Jeff Colyer, a former Republican governor of Kansas, is hinting that he might run for the same office in 2026. At an event in Overland Park, attendees snagged photos next to a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump. It was a celebration of Trump’s first 100 days back in the oval office. But the Kansas News Service reports that Colyer also joked about an upcoming announcement, saying guests could use the discount code "governor" at a nearby restaurant. Colyer also praised the president’s actions to reduce oil and gas regulations. “Kansas is one of the leading oil and gas states. If we're drilling, believe me, Kansas can be humming,” he added. If he runs in the primary, Colyer will face Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, former state Representative Charlotte O’Hara and Doug Billings, a conservative podcaster.

==========

Dogs Rescued, More Found Dead in North-Central Kansas

ESBON, Kan. (KCTV/KWCH) - Dozens of dogs have been rescued in north-central Kansas and dozens more were found dead on a property in rural Jewell County. Authorities say the dogs were found in "unimaginable conditions." KCTV reports that several animal welfare agencies responded Wednesday to help out. Groups from Hutchinson, Newton, Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City helped remove 49 dogs. Animal welfare workers say the small home where the dogs were located was filthy and dilapidated and no fresh water could be found. It's unclear whether any criminal charges have been filed yet. The sheriff says the case is still under investigation. KWCH TV reports that the Humane Society of Kansas City took 30 of the dogs and said some will be ready for adoption by the end of the week. The dogs were removed from a home in Esbon, a Jewell County town of less than 70 people.

==========

May Day Protests in Lawrence and Across America Target Trump

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Another nationwide protest will be held Thursday, taking aim at the Trump admnistration. In Lawrence, demonstrators will gather downtown around noon to advocate for workers' rights and social justice. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the political activist group 50-50-1, or 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement, is helping to coordinate the May Day rallies across the country.

==========

Concerns Surface About AI Software Approved for Gun Detection in Kansas Schools

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Kansas lawmakers set aside $10 million for an AI software that detects guns in schools, but some legislators are worried the software does not work. The Beacon reports that the AI software will use existing school cameras to spot guns. If the camera sees a gun, it will send a screenshot to a human to verify that the weapon is real. One company that offers this service is ZeroEyes. The Beacon asked the company how often there are false alarms, and the company says it doesn’t release that information. Representative Kristey Williams pushed for the funding and she isn’t concerned about the secrecy. She says AI looking for guns can keep kids safe. “In government, we’re usually behind in technology … this is us trying to be proactive and thinking forward,” she explained. “Evil has always existed in this world, and I don't think that putting $10 million is going to erase it, but what it is going to do is it's going to provide an extra layer of security," she said. No school has to spend money on the program. Lawmakers set aside the funds so schools could try out the software and see if it works.

==========

Black Hills Energy Proposes Rate-Hike, KCC Takes Public Comment

UNDATED (KNS) – Most of southern Kansas would pay more for natural gas under a rate-hike proposal from Black Hills Energy. The Kansas News Service reports that the company is asking state regulators to raise rates by 17.6% to pay for system upgrades, insurance and other costs. The average household would pay an extra $132 a year. During a public hearing in Wichita, Michael Brosch with AARP said the proposed hike unfairly shifts operational costs onto customers. “When winter storm Uri threatened the company, you guessed it: customers reimbursed these costs. The list goes on, with few risks actually retained by Black Hills investors,” he said. Black Hills provides natural gas service to about 120,000 Kansas customers. Residents have until June 20th to submit comments to the Kansas Corporation Commission, which will act on the request by August 29.

==========

Kansas Sheriff Takes Drunk Kids Home Instead of Taking them to Jail

ALMA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas sheriff made a surprising offer to teenagers who were busted at an underage drinking party. This week, Wabaunsee County Sheriff Eric Kirsch and his deputies broke up at party in a rural area west of Topeka. But instead of taking them to jail, he offered to take them home. KWCH TV reports that instead of arresting the teens, the deputies called their parents and waited around for them to show up and take their kids home. The sheriff and his deputies say they've worked a lot of horrific crimes and don't want one bad decision to lead to another.

Here's what the sheriff posted to the agency's Facebook page:

"If you're drunk (as hell) and under 21, you can call the sheriff and we'll get you home safe" - without giving you a ticket for being a minor in possession. Instead, "we'll let your parents straighten you out."

The Facebook page for the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Department says it has 34,000 followers. A mere 7,000 people live in the entire county.

==========

Kansas Fugitive Captured After 18 Years on the Run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A fugitive who was on the run for nearly two decades for crimes committed in Johnson County, Kansas, is now behind bars after being spotted in Kearney, Missouri, Sunday night. Police received a call about a suspicious man in a van who appeared to be scoping out houses. After a traffic stop, officers discovered the man had no driver's license no other form of ID. WDAF TV reports that a mobile fingerprint scanner was brought in. The results of the fingerprint scan found that the man was 38-year-old Luis Eduardo Olono-Ortega, a wanted fugitive who investigators say committed two violent felonies in Johnson County, Kansas, 18 years ago. He then failed to appear in court for his sentencing hearing in 2007. Since then, he's been wanted in Kansas for nearly two decades. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also contacted about the man. ICE reportedly said Olono-Ortega has been living in the country illegally for years.

==========

High Egg Prices Got You Down? Why Not Gather Your Own?

UNDATED (HPM) — Backyard chickens are really popular this year, in part due to the sky-high cost of eggs at the grocery store. Some people are even renting hens. Harvest Public Media takes a look at the new demand for backyard eggs.

==========

Alzheimer's Care Costs Increasing but New Program in Kansas Provides Financial Help

UNDATED (KNS) — Around 55 thousand Kansans over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association. The Kansas News Service reports that costs associated with the disease are growing. As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, patients often need round-the-clock care. That comes with steep costs for Kansas families. The report found that around 90 thousand Kansans serve as unpaid family caregivers for patients, and they provide around 127 million hours of care per year. Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Central and Western Kansas Alzheimer’s Association says the total value of that care is over two billion dollars, adding that “...this disease is very expensive, and it’s costing our Kansas families — not only in hours, but in just the total value of that unpaid care.” A new Kansas program offers up to $1,000 in relief care for caregivers per year. People can apply through their local Area Agency on Aging office.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

