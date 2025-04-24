Headlines for Thursday, April 24, 2025

Kansas Lawmakers Examine SNAP Benefits Paid in Error

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers studying government efficiency are raising concerns about errors in food aid programs. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food benefits to nearly 100,000 Kansas households. Officials say in recent years, the state has mistakenly overpaid SNAP recipients around 10 to 12% of the time. That’s a higher rate than neighboring states like Nebraska and Colorado. Those figures shocked Republican Representative Francis Awerkamp. "I know government's different than business. But typically a payment error is pretty critical," he said. Agency officials say they aim to bring the rate down to 3% in the near future.

==========

Rainfall Totals Exceed 3 Inches in Western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parts of western Kansas have received much needed rain, approaching or exceeding three inches as of 7 o'clock Thursday morning. KWCH TV reports that Scott City got slightly more than three inches. Leoti received nearly three. Ness City got more than two inches and Garden City got a little less than two inches. Other locations that received more than an inch of rainfall include Oakley, Wakeeney, Hays, Garden City and Jetmore. But not all of southwest and western Kansas saw heavy rainfall. Areas around Liberal and Goodland received just a tenth of an inch or less.

==========

Nelson Atkins to Undergo Upgrade; Design Winner Selected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, unveiled the winner of a global design competition Thursday. Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia announced the Weiss-Manfredi architecture firm will transform the museum’s Midtown campus into what he called, “a museum for all.” Zugazagoitia says the new wing just west of the museum will rebalance the campus. "The recentering back of our 1930s building brings an addition also that somehow will merge with a city in a beautiful way," he said. The design team will now spend a year working to finalize plans with the museum, which estimates a budget of $160 million for the project. The New York City firm is known for integrating architecture, art, infrastructure and landscape. Notable projects include Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle and the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.

==========

Survey: Antisemitic Incidents Hit 45-Year High in 2024

UNDATED (KCUR) – Antisemitic incidents hit a 45 year high last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. KCUR reports that the organization counted more than 9,000 acts of harassment, vandalism and assault against Jewish people in 2024. That's up 5% from the year before, and the highest figure recorded in the history of the survey. Anti-Jewish attacks increased in Kansas but eased slightly in Missouri. Jordan Kadosh with the Heartland Anti-Defamation League office says the intensity of those incidents rose in both states. "I think one of the most notable ones was a Jewish business that was vandalized with messages related to Gaza. But also, you know, by appropriating Nazism," he added. Kadosh says antisemitic attacks jumped at the start of the war in Gaza a year and a half ago and rose slightly last year, spiking 84% on college campuses. For the first time in the history of the survey, most of the incidents related to Israel or Zionism.

==========

Regional Climate Centers Reopen Following Public Outcry

UNDATED (HPM) – Multiple regional climate centers and their websites ceased operations last week, including the High Plains Regional Climate Center, which covers Kansas. But Harvest Public Media reports that all the regional climate centers are up and running once again. Many people were unhappy when the Southern Regional Climate Center shut down abruptly last week. That’s according to Alison Tarter, a researcher at the SRCC — which covers Texas and Oklahoma, among other states. Their center is responsible for providing free online weather tools.

Tarter says their social media accounts received over 30,000 engagements, along with an increased volume of emails, in support of their climate data services. “Yeah, to have something like that taken away for no reason. And then all of a sudden back to business as usual is great, but a little unsettling,” Tarter said.

The center now has stop-gap funds to keep it running until a new contract deadline, currently set for mid-June. The Department of Commerce is reportedly reviewing all federal contracts over $100,000.

==========

Study Shows Decline in Kansas Air Quality

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A new study shows many Kansans are breathing unhealthy levels of ozone smog and particle pollution. Experts say this has been fueled by rising temperatures and wildfires. The American Lung Association report looks at national data from 2021 to 2023. It shows days with high ozone pollution increased in the Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka metro areas. Wichita and Kansas City also had average year-round particle pollution levels that exceeded what officials consider to be safe, while Topeka did not collect complete data. Sarah Prem, a lobbyist with the American Lung Association, says the state’s air quality is particularly harmful for certain groups. “People with asthma, people with COPD, cardiovascular disease, women who are pregnant," she said. The report says people of color are more than twice as likely as white people to live in communities that fail federal pollution guidelines.

Prem says poor air quality can lead to serious health consequences: "Premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, premature births and impaired cognitive functioning later in life and then, of course, particle pollution can also cause lung cancer," she said.

Days with high ozone pollution increased in the Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka metro areas compared with last year’s report.

==========

KDHE: No New Measles Cases Found in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – No new measles cases have been identified in Kansas. For the first time since the outbreak began, Kansas health officials reported no new cases since last week. Thirty-seven people in the state have tested positive this year. The measles outbreak is clustered in eight counties in southwest and south-central Kansas. The new data comes after Governor Laura Kelly urged people to get vaccinated. Most of the cases are affecting people who are not vaccinated. The vaccination rate for measles is below 90% in Kansas, which is below what’s considered safe. The outbreak that began in West Texas has spread to at least 27 states.

==========

KC Police Will Pay $4.1 Million in Cameron Lamb Settlement, but Won’t Admit Fault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KS Star) - Kansas City police will pay $4.1 million to settle a federal lawsuit in the death of Cameron Lamb, who was fatally shot by former detective Eric DeValkenaere. Lamb's family initially sought more than $10 million in damages. The Kansas City Star reports that the settlement brings to a close a years-long saga that damaged the relationship between the city’s Black community and law enforcement. The settlement agreement approved Tuesday by a federal judge comes with no admission of fault or wrongdoing by either the former detective or the police department.

DeValkenaere was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting and served about one year of a six-year prison sentence before his sentence was communted in December by then-Missouri Governor Mike Parson. DeValkenaere was the first Kansas City officer ever convicted of killing a Black man.

==========

Black Hills Energy Wants $17.2 Million Rate Increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Hills Energy is proposing a $17.2 million hike for natural gas customers in Kansas. The company says the increase would support safe and reliable delivery of natural gas. If approved, the average residential bill would increase by 17.6%. KSNW TV reports that most customers would likely see an increase of approximately $11 per month. It would take effect in the second half of 2025. Black Hills provides natural gas service to approximately 120,000 Kansas customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will hold a public hearing next week to give customers an opportunity to learn more about the company’s request, ask questions and make comments. The hearing will be held in Wichita on Tuesday, April 29, at Lowe Auditorium at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex (5015 E. 29th Street) beginning at 6 pm.

Those unable to attend in person will have a virtual option available through Zoom. Zoom participants must register in advance on the KCC’s website by noon on April 28. The hearing will also be broadcast on the KCC’s YouTube channel for viewing only. The Commission is also accepting written comments until 5 pm on June 20, 2025. Comments may be submitted on the KCC’s website, by mail to the Commission’s Office:

KCC

1500 SW Arrowhead Rd

Topeka, KS 66604-4027

(-Related-)

Opponents Speak Out Against Evergy Adding Two Natural Gas Plants in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Disagreements on the future of Evergy’s proposal to build two new natural gas plants in Kansas surfaced this week during a hearing held by the Kansas Corporation Commission. According to the Kansas Reflector, Evergy announced last fall it would build two natural gas plants - one in Reno County and another in Sumner County. Evergy cited economic growth and an increase in demand. In March, the utility announced plans to build a third plant in Missouri. The company is also planning a new solar installation in Douglas County.

KCC regulates utilities in Kansas, and the three-person board will determine whether Evergy can move forward with its plans.

Significant opposition to the proposed Kansas natural gas plants is coming from retail customers, who believe the new plants will raise rates and are not necessary to ensure adequate electricity supply. Evergy officials and KCC staff are the two primary entities in favor of the plants.

In its long-range plan filed with regulators in 2022, Evergy planned to exclusively add wind and solar facilities over the coming decade. A year later, it scaled back those planned renewable energy facilities, forecasted plans to add natural gas plants and delayed the retirement of the Lawrence coal-fired power plant.

It is estimated each new natural gas plant will cost about $1 billion.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

