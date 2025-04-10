Headlines for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Kansas Measles Outbreak Expands

UNDATED (KNS) – A measles outbreak in southwest and south central Kansas has grown significantly in the last week. State health officials recorded 8 more cases this week, bringing the total number this year to 32. Eight counties have recorded cases. Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows the majority of cases are among unvaccinated children, some of whom are too young to get vaccinated. One patient has been hospitalized. Measles is highly contagious and in serious cases, can lead to hospitalization or death. Other states, like Texas and New Mexico, have much larger outbreaks.

Governor Kelly Signs State Budget, Despite Long-Term Concerns

UNDATED (KNS) – Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly approved a state budget Wednesday, but she criticized lawmakers for creating a long-term deficit. The Kansas News Service reports that Kelly praised the budget for meeting requirements to fully fund Kansas public schools. But she said lawmakers should do more to invest in teacher training and special education. The governor says she’s happy to see investments in workforce development, water resources and higher education. But she warned that the Legislature’s speedy schedule will mean passing the budget before they have a complete financial picture of the months ahead. Lawmakers are back in Topeka for the veto session where they’ll wrap up the last of their business.

Republicans Override Kelly Veto of Income Tax Cut Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas could see future income tax cuts based on the state’s financial health. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican lawmakers voted to override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Most Kansans pay above 5% on their state income taxes. The new law could eventually reduce all income tax brackets in Kansas to the same rate of 4%. The cuts would trigger based on the balance in the state’s rainy day fund. The law also would provide potential cuts for banks and corporations.

Republican Senator Caryn Tyson believes the law will limit the size of the state government and return money to taxpayers. “I can’t understand why anybody would veto this or not support this effort and stop our government growth,” she said.

Democrats say the income tax cuts are too costly. They argue the cuts disproportionately benefit wealthy people.

SNAP Bill Veto Override Hinges on Kansas House Votes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas House will decide whether the state should ask the federal government to stop covering certain sugary foods with food stamps. The Kansas News Service reports that House Republicans need to flip nearly 20 votes to join the Senate and override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The federal government has previously rejected similar requests by other states to ban the purchase of candy and soda with food stamps. But some in President Donald Trump’s administration support the idea. Republican Senator Renee Erickson says the bill aims to promote healthy eating, adding that “...allowing the purchase of sugar-sweetened soda beverages and candy, with minimal nutritional value, with federal dollars, is harmful for low-income families.” Democrats argue the state should instead focus on improving access to healthy, fresh foods.

Republican Lawmakers Vote to Override Two Kelly Vetoes Pertaining to Fetus Tax Exemption and Fetal Development Education

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers have voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of bills that create tax exemptions for fetuses and mandate fetal development education in some public schools. The Kansas News Service reports that the legislation will take effect this summer. One of the bills provides tax exemptions for the parent of a fetus 20 weeks and older. It also allows pregnant women to ask fathers to pay child support during pregnancy. Republicans and anti-abortion groups say it’s an effort to support pregnant women, but reproductive rights groups say it’s an attempt to give fetuses the same legal rights as women. The other bill mandates showing high-definition fetal development videos in biology and sex education classes, starting as early as kindergarten. Democrats oppose the bills and have described both as efforts to advance an anti-abortion agenda.

Republicans Override Kelly Veto of Bill Concerning LGBTQ Foster Children

UNDATED (KNS) – LGBTQ foster children in Kansas may lose protections from being placed with families who hold religious beliefs that conflict with the child’s gender identity or sexuality. That’s after a bill constraining the Department for Children and Families passed despite a veto by the governor. The Kansas News Service reports that Republicans mustered two-thirds majorities to override the veto. Supporters say the bill also allows a child’s religion to factor into placement decisions. But Representative Mark Schreiber, the only Republican to vote against the bill, said it will do more harm than good. “I think foster children have a tough situation already and I think you'd want to place them in a home that would you know, nurture them and you know, love them for who they are,” he explained. The law will take effect as soon as next week.

Kansas Police: 2-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Apparent Meth Overdose, Woman Charged

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) - A 2-year-old Miami County girl has been hospitalized in critical condition after ingesting an unknown amount of methamphetamine. Police in Osawatomie responded to a residence (at 520 Pacific Avenue) late Tuesday night after receiving a report of a toddler in distress. Officers were told the girl was having a seizure because she had ingested meth. KMBC TV reports that police found the child in critical condition. The girl was rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital in Johnson County. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and meth paraphernalia were discovered inside the home. Police arrested 34-year-old Jacci Marie Hays, who now faces a variety of charges, including child endangerment and drug possession.

Police: Kansas 9-Year-Old Caught Driving Parents' Truck to School After Missing the Bus

MAIZE, Kan. (FOX News) - A 9-year-old Kansas boy missed the bus to school. So, he took matters into his own hands and drove his parents' truck to school. A concerned citizen in Maize called police Wednesday morning about a driver who appeared to be too young to be driving. Police later caught up with the white Chevy pickup truck and the child driver in the school parking lot. FOX News reports that the boy had driven the truck from his home to his elementary school, which was roughly a three-mile drive.

The boy told officers that he missed the bus and his dad was already at work and his mom was out of town so he took the truck to make sure he didn't miss school. Police say the child did a much better job parking than most people. They did not issue any citations but said the boy was likely in tons of trouble with his parents and that they would let his parents determine how to handle the situation.

New Course in Reading Instruction Required for Elementary School Teaching License Renewal

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Elementary school teachers in Kansas will soon have to take a course in reading instruction in order to renew their teaching license. The Kansas News Service reports that the graduate-level course is part of the state’s push to change the way educators teach reading. It’s being developed by literacy experts and will be offered free to licensed teachers. By July of 2028, most kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers and school leaders will be required to pass a test on reading strategies. Amy Bybee serves on a statewide reading task force. She says reading instruction is especially important for young students. “It is birth all the way up to third grade that we need to be addressing. How are we ensuring that our students are proficient readers by the end of third grade?” Bybee added. The new course is part of the Kansas Blueprint for Literacy, a bipartisan plan that lawmakers approved last year.

Some Kansas Educational Programs to Pause After Cut to Pandemic Relief Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas schools will have less money to make up for learning gaps after the Trump administration cut pandemic relief funds. The Kansas News Service reports that Congress approved the funds in 2020 to help students catch up after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools. Kansas was set to receive about $22 million through next March after the funds were extended. But now, the Trump administration has reversed course and ended the funding. Some Republicans argue federal COVID aid is wasteful and unregulated. But Democratic Representative Valdenia Winn says the funds are needed to support Kansas students. “One-third of the state’s children are reading below basic levels. This gap represents a major obstacle to workforce readiness and economic growth,” she argued. State education officials say they are pausing certain programs as they try to get the funds back.

Kansas Board of Education Rejects Federal Money to Promote Summer Meals Program

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas Board of Education on Tuesday rejected federal money to promote an annual summer meals program for children. The Kansas News Service reports that the board voted 5-5 on a plan to air public service announcements about the free-meals program. Without a majority, the proposal failed, so the state will not accept $20,000 in federal funding for the ads. Frank Harwood with the Kansas State Department of Education says radio and television messages help get the word out to needy families across the state. “Anybody 1 to 18 is eligible to participate. They don’t have to be enrolled. So if you have students that just stay for the summer, those kinds of things, (this) might be the only way they would find out about it," he added. The public service announcements have aired for 15 years. Opponents say the federal grant is not needed because schools can put up signs to promote the free meals.

Plans Moving Forward to Move the American Royal to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas is getting closer to approving a new and expanded plan for the American Royal to move to Kansas. KCUR Radio reports that the plan would use $155 million in sales tax and revenue bonds for a complex just northwest of the Kansas Speedway. When the Royal first decided to relocate from the West Bottoms to Wyandotte County, it asked for $80 million in STAR bonds. Construction has been on hold while the Unified Government and the Royal negotiated this new deal. The American Royal wants to expand the project beyond exhibition space for livestock shows to include an agricultural education center, a future outdoor concert space and RV parking. The agreement with the Unified Government claims the project will create 650 full time jobs. The Unified Government is expected to vote on this plan in two weeks.

Human Remains Found in 1973 Finally Identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Human remains discovered in Kansas 52 years ago have finally been identified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have positively identified human remains that were found near Garnett in 1973, finally providing answers to a waiting family. On April 18, 1973, the decomposing remains of an unidentified male were located three miles southeast of Garnett (off 1550 Road).

He was found wearing a brown corduroy jacket, a green long-sleeved buttoned shirt, jeans, a black leather belt with a large belt buckle, brown hiking boots, and a navy blue stocking cap. He was also wearing two gold rings with crosses, a ring with the number “78” and a silver chain with a large cross.

During the autopsy in 1973, the coroner ruled the man’s manner of death a homicide due to signs of trauma. It was determined the man was around 20-years-old and believed to have brown hair and a slender build. Over the years, many attempts were made to identify the remains and learn what happened to the man.

Earlier this year, through DNA testing the unidentified person was positively identified as Jimmy Allen Dollison. He had been living in Kansas City, Kansas when he went missing in October or November of 1972, when he was just 16-years-old. According to family members, he was reported missing by his parents, but the family never learned what happened to Jimmy. The KBI and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances.

650 Acres Burned in Riley County Wildfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) - A massive wildfire broke out in Riley County this week, scorching an estimated 650 acres of land. More than 65 people, 40 vehicles, two planes and 11 fire stations helped fight the flames. Firefighters from Pottawatomie, Nemaha and Marshall Counties responded, alongside the Dickinson County Wildland Task Force. KSNT reports that the brush fire erupted Monday afternoon near the intersection of Harmony Road and Dial Road. The fire reportedly started as a controlled burn but began spreading out of control. No one was injured in the fire and no livestock were lost.

