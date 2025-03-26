Headlines for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Washburn Men's Basketball Team Advances to NCAA D2 Final Four

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KPR) - The No. 4 Washburn Ichabods have advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament. For the first time since 2001, the Ichabods are headed to the national semifinals. Washburn led all the way Tuesday night and beat Lenoir Rhyne, 90-78. Six different Ichabods scored in double figures. Washburn will play its semifinal game Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana, against Nova Southeastern of Florida.

Kansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto of Mail-In Ballot Deadline Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers Tuesday voted to override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly on a bill targeting mail-in ballots. The Kansas News Service reports that current law gives mail-in ballots up to three days after an election to arrive, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The new law will instead require all mail-in ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Republicans successfully overrode the governor’s veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers. They say the change will make voters more confident in election results. But Democratic Representative Kirk Haskins says it will disenfranchise voters, especially seniors and members of the military who serve out of state. “Let me be clear: Senate Bill 4, no matter how you slice it, is voter suppression – just plain and simple,” he said. The law takes effect next year.

Kansas Lawmakers Propose Slight Boost to Special Education Funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers have proposed a slight boost in special education funding this year. But the measure still falls short of what’s needed. The Kansas News Service reports that last year, the Legislature added $75 million in new funding for special education. This year’s budget calls for $10 million in new money. But the total remains far less than what schools spend on special-education services. Democratic Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa says the shortage of funding for special education means school districts have to divert money from their general budgets to cover those costs. “For us not to put any money, in a Senate position, to fund special education is a disgrace,” she added. Kansas law requires the state to fund 92% of the extra costs for special education. The Legislature hasn’t met that requirement for more than a decade.

Leavenworth Approves Resolution On Private Prison Reopening

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KNS) - The Leavenworth city commission has voted unanimously for a resolution saying a private prison operator must get permission before reopening a facility in the city. The Kansas News Service reports that the resolution doesn’t carry any legal weight, but it’s the first formal move by the city to place a check on CoreCivic. The private company has said it wants to use the facility to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. Marcia Levering is a former CoreCivic employee. She says understaffing at the facility caused an assault in 2021 and that “...murders, assaults, poor living conditions, and some units almost half of their cell doors compromised” have all left her recovering from the experience. The facility has no inmates. Before it closed, CoreCivic said they allowed independent safety monitors inside. (Read more.)

Federal Judge Says School District "Overreacted" in Banning Parent from Facilities

UNDATED (Johnson County Post) – A federal judge says a Johnson County school district “overreacted” when it banned a mother from entering district facilities after she sent pictures of a teacher’s classroom to a prominent far-right social media account. The Johnson County Post reports that Carrie Schmidt, a parent of two students at Gardner Edgerton High School, can now come back on school property following an injunction. She sued the district after it barred her from district facilities when she sent pictures of a teacher’s classroom to Libs of TikTok…a social media account known for its posts making fun of liberals and mocking LGBTQ people. Schmidt took issue with signs on the teacher’s door, including a rainbow-colored sticker saying “Safe Space for All.” She said it violated President Trump’s executive order directing K-12 schools to end “radical indoctrination.” The judge ruled the district violated Schmidt’s rights by blocking her from district facilities, but he also warned that the school could reimpose restrictions on Schmidt if she engages in future “disruptive conduct.”

Seven Arrested in Butler County Human Trafficking Bust

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Butler County have busted a human trafficking operation and arrested seven men. KSNW TV reports that a joint operation was conducted earlier this month by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Andover and El Dorado police departments. A local advocacy group has been providing support to survivors, mostly minor children, who were being exploited. Authorities say one person has been identified as the sex trafficker. Six men were arrested for agreeing to purchase sexual relations with a minor child.

Olathe Police: Body Found in Miami County Is That of Missing Man

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) - A body found in a Miami County farm pond is that of a missing Johnson County man. KMBC TV reports that the body found Monday is that of Jordan Yust. The father from Olathe was last seen on March 3rd. Investigators say the cause of death remains under investigation but there were no signs of foul play.

More Measles Cases Emerge in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas health data shows the number of measles cases in the state has more than doubled. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas data now shows 23 people have tested positive for measles since the start of this year. And 21 of those cases are from this month. The outbreak has spread to six counties in southwest and south central Kansas. Measles is highly contagious and can lead to hospitalization or death. State health officials say the Kansas cases might be linked to outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. The state and local health departments are notifying people who might have been exposed. Health officials urge people to vaccinate.

Governor: State Continues to Monitor Measles Outbreak in Southwest Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says officials are closely monitoring the state’s measles outbreak. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Kelly spoke at a public health conference in Wichita. She said officials are doing everything they legally can to track measles cases and ensure infected people are isolated. She also urged Kansans to get a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. “They are safe and effective. You know, I have two kids. They were both vaccinated. They are alive and well,” she added. All confirmed cases in Kansas are in children who were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. Kelly also denounced potential federal cuts to state Medicaid funding, and called on Kansas lawmakers to expand Medicaid. The bill has little chance of advancing.

UPS Confirms Closure of Lawrence and Dodge City Facilities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Delivery company UPS is closing two of its facilities in Kansas this year, including one in Lawrence. KSNT reports that the U.S. media relations manager for UPS confirmed that the company will be closing facilities in Dodge City and Lawrence. The operation in Dodge City is scheduled to close in May. The Lawrence facility will shut down in June. The manager said the moves are part of a company-wide evaluation that was begun in January. It's not clear how many employees will be affected by the closures. UPS is encouraging those individuals to seek work in positions within the company at other UPS facilities in Kansas.

Another Amazon Facility and Jobs Headed to Wichita Area

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) - Amazon is adding a third facility to the Wichita area. The company will build a last-mile delivery station in Bel Aire. The facility is expected to speed up delivery times. City officials in bel Aire say Amazon bought 20 acres in Sunflower Commerce Park. KSNW TV reports that construction on the 176,000-square foot facility will begin soon. The facility is expected to create more than 100 direct and indirect jobs. Amazon has two other facilities in the Wichita area.

Kansas Community Colleges Seek Consolidation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (MCC) - A shake-up COULD be coming to the world of Kansas community colleges. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that two community colleges are now considering consolidation. Coffeyville Community College and nearby Independence Community College are exploring the framework of merging together. The two schools are located in the same county, about 18 miles apart. The proposed consolidation would need the approval of the Kansas Board of Regents, followed by a public vote in both communities. Trustees from both schools voted unanimously Monday night to pursue consolidation talks. They cite multiple reasons, including lower enrollments and the prospects of declining revenue from the state legislature, as well as competition from four-year schools that offer trade and technical programs that were once reserved for two-year schools.

Scientists Raise Alarm Due to Drop in Butterfly Population

UNDATED (KNS) - Butterfly populations are falling in the Midwest and across the Great Plains. The biggest analysis so far of butterfly population data from across the country finds that the insects are struggling. And this includes most species that live in the Midwest, and the northern Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. The number of commonly seen species in these regions has dropped. The study in the journal Science says butterflies are suffering because of pesticides and climate change. And it says restoring native plants wherever possible would help - even scattered patches of habitat in hedgerows, roadsides and backyards.

