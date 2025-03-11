Headlines for Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Kansas-Based Healthcare Provider: 220,000+ Affected by Cyberattack

UNDATED (Security Week) - A Kansas-based healthcare services provider says it has been hacked. Sunflower Medical Group, which operates multiple urgent care facilities, learned of the data breach in early January. Security Week, a company that tracks cybersecurity news, reports that Sunflower Medical Group and three other healthcare organizations fell victim to the cybersecurity attack. Security Week reports that more than 560,000 customers across all four companies have been affected.

In terms of the number of people affected, the Kansas-based Sunflower had the biggest breach. The company operates four locations in the KC metro - in Lenexa, Roeland Park and Kansas City, Kansas. The company says hackers had access to personal information, including names, social security numbers and medical information. Sunflower is offering complimentary identity theft protection services for those affected.

A ransomware group named Rhysida has taken credit for the attack, claiming to have stolen 3 terabytes of files, which they offered to sell. Last year, organizations informed the U.S. government about 720 healthcare data breaches, affecting a total of 186 million user records.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Making Tips Tax-Free

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A Kansas bill would eliminate state income taxes on tips for workers like food servers. It comes as President Trump’s administration has been pushing for the same idea at the federal level. But some in Topeka believe that cutting taxes on tips is not enough help for workers. “If the Legislature desires to put money in the pockets of tipped workers, the most effective way would be to raise the minimum wage," said one state lawmaker. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas House Legislators Advance Budget Extension Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas House legislators advanced a bill that would extend the current state budget if they fail to agree on a new one before the session ends. The Kansas News Service reports that opponents of the bill say it would remove incentives for Kansas lawmakers to agree to a new budget. They also say it would take power away from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and give Republicans more sway. But Republican Representative Kyle Hoffman says the bill would allow lawmakers to come to a better consensus. He says in the past they were rushed to approve the budget, explaining that “...we just end up passing something in order to make sure that the appropriations are done so that we won’t have furloughs, things like that.” The House amended the bill to prohibit the governor and Legislature from collecting a salary if they fail to agree on a budget in time.

==========

KU School of Medicine in Wichita to Offer Addiction Medicine Fellowship

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Recruiting is underway for a new addiction medicine fellowship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. The Kansas News Service reports that leaders hope it will expand access to addiction treatment in the area. The program is the first addiction medicine fellowship in Kansas. It will train primary care physicians in complex substance use disorder management. Dr. Ashley Haynes, the program’s director, says Sedgwick County in particular has a shortage of addiction treatment specialists. “So you're talking about maybe three to five people in our metropolitan area treating probably, you know, maybe up to 10% of the population. It’s just an overwhelming burden to put on so few people,” she explained. Data shows opioid-fueled drug overdose deaths in Kansas peaked two years ago. But Haynes says that even as deaths inch down, high rates of substance use disorders persist.

==========

Christian Groups Condemn Satanic "Black Mass" Scheduled at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Kansas-based Satanic organization plans to hold a "black mass" this month at the Kansas Statehouse. A "black mass" is an intentionally blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass. At some black masses, a stolen Eucharist or communion wafer is often desecrated and defiled in some way. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Satanic Grotto, which is hosting the March 28th event, says it will "dedicate the grounds and the Kansas Legislature to the glory of Satan."

The event has drawn criticism from religious groups, especially Christian and Catholic groups. Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, released a statement condemning the event, and saying it's exploring "spiritual and legal responses." Some lawmakers have also denounced the event.

The Department of Administration confirmed the application for the event has been approved. The department is prohibited from denying a group's application on the basis of religion.

Satanist groups have a history of advocacy. The Satanic Temple, of which the Satanic Grotto previously was a member, has famously tried to install occult statues when states erect statues of the Ten Commandments, has demanded Satanic rites be read at public meetings where there are prayers and has joined court cases challenging policies on abortion and public religious displays.

The Satanic Grotto itself has been involved in a handful of demonstrations in Topeka. In February, it held a counter-protest to an anti-abortion event and in January, members of the Satanist group heckled the March for Life Rally with chants of "hail Satan."

==========

Kansas City Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Fatal Shooting Witnessed by Six Children

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) — A judge in Jackson County, Missouri, has sentenced a Kansas City man to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of another man in 2023. KMBC TV reports that Derek Jones pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder, violating an order of protection, and endangering the welfare of a child. The judge sentenced Jones to the maximum authorized under a plea agreement. Kansas City police responded to a shooting call on March 12, 2023 (in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue), where officers found the victim inside the front door of a home. Six children witnessed the shooting. Prosecutors say Jones has a history of domestic violence.

==========

Former Kansas Trooper Guilty of Shoplifting from Topeka Walmart; Loses Job

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A former state trooper and chaplain for the Kansas National Guard has lost his certification after shoplifting doughnuts and other merchandise from local Walmart stores while on-duty and wearing his uniform. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Mark Leenerts, a former state trooper, had his certification revoked last month by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers. The move came after Leenerts pleaded guilty in Shawnee County District Court to two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of official misconduct. The convictions mean Leenerts no longer meets minimum requirements for certification as a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Leenerts was charged in October 2023 and pleaded guilty in August 2024. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, with an underlying sentence of a year in jail. He was also fined more than $300, which covered the value of the items he stole as well as court costs.

Leenerts was a full-time law enforcement officer with the Kansas Highway Patrol from 2018 to 2023. He resigned. A Facebook post from the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard at Forbes Field indicates that Leenerts had been wing's chaplain.

==========

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Visible in KC Early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Something strange is expected in the sky early Friday morning. Weather permitting, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over northeast Kansas and the KC Metro area in the early morning hours of Friday morning. As the moon passes behind Earth in relation to the sun overnight Thursday into Friday, it will appear as if the moon turn red. KMBC TV reports that this is due to the Earth's shadow being cast over the moon. In order to see it, you;ll have to stay up late Thursday, or get up extra early on Friday.

==========

Big 12 Tournament Gets Underway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City. The K-State Wildcats tip off at 6 pm against Arizona State. The Kansas Jayhawks will be in action Wednesday, playing in the last of four scheduled games. The Hawks will face either Utah or Central Florida.

==========

Washburn to Host NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Regional Matches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – With an overall record of 26-3, the Washburn Ichabods will host an NCAA Division II men's basketball regional starting this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lee Arena. The Ichabods were ranked fourth in Division II before the MIAA tournament in Kansas City. But the Ichabods were upset in the opening round of the conference tournament by Central Oklahoma. In the upcoming regional, the Ichabods will open against Harding University of Arkansas. The Fort Hays State Tigers, who won the MIAA tournament on Sunday, are the No. 7 seed for the 8-team regional in Topeka. The regional winner...which will be determined on Tuesday, March 18, will advance to the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

