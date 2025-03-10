Headlines for Monday, March 10, 2025

Red Flag Warning in Effect Monday Afternoon and Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service has placed a Red Flag Warning into effect Monday afternoon and evening. Strong winds, dry conditions, low humidity and warm temps will combine to create extreme fire conditions across eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

==========

Kansas House Legislators Advance Budget Extension Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas House legislators advanced a bill that would extend the current state budget if they fail to agree on a new one before the session ends. The Kansas News Service reports that opponents of the bill say it would remove incentives for Kansas lawmakers to agree to a new budget. They also say it would take power away from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and give Republicans more sway. But Republican Representative Kyle Hoffman says the bill would allow lawmakers to come to a better consensus. He says in the past they were rushed to approve the budget, explaining that “...we just end up passing something in order to make sure that the appropriations are done so that we won’t have furloughs, things like that.” The House amended the bill to prohibit the governor and Legislature from collecting a salary if they fail to agree on a budget in time.

==========

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Topeka Homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities say Robert Reyes was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Sunday on charges of first-degree murder. In a news release, police said the person killed early Saturday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Yancy Whitehead. Police were notified later that two other people had arrived at a local hospital after being injured in the same shooting incident. One of them had life-threatening injuries, while the other person did not. WIBW TV reports that this is the city's third homicide of the year.

==========

Johnson County Official Warns about Ending Affordable Housing Tax Credit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) - A Johnson County official says eliminating a state affordable housing tax credit could lead to higher property taxes. Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would cut the three-year-old tax incentive that is used to build affordable homes. They say the program costs too much money - about $750 million over the next 10 years. But supporters of the program argue it addresses a housing shortage that’s pushing up home prices. Mike Kelly, with the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, says that’s also driving up taxes on homes. “If we want a long-term sustainable way to lower property taxes, we need to broaden that tax base by building more housing," he said. Lawmakers have said lowering property taxes is a top priority this year.

==========

Evergy Customers React to Utility Company's Plans for Solar and Natural Gas Plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Utility company Evergy wants to add two natural gas plants in n Reno and Sumner counties in south-central Kansas. But some customers aren’t happy. Evergy says the new gas plants would be highly efficient. But that isn’t winning over customers like Gerry Snyder, of Manhattan, who spoke at a public hearing held by state regulators. “This is a boondoggle project," he said. "They’re not needed and they’re not necessary here for Kansas. It relies on dirty, fracking, fossil fuel energy.”

Evergy is also facing skepticism from customers over plans for a solar power plant near Lawrence. Joe Douglas, of Lawrence, was one of the commenters at a hearing held by state regulators. He’s worried climate change will hurt future generations. “Before we increase production of electricity, I would like to feel like there’s been a serious attempt at minimizing our need for electricity through increased energy efficiency," he said.

Evergy wants regulators to let it recover some of the cost later from customers for the two gas plants. And to let it recover the full cost of a solar facility planned for Lawrence. This means rates could rise about 9% five years from now.

==========

KU Hosting Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Possible Cuts to Research

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Employees at the University of Kansas are worried about possible spending cuts to grants and research programs by the Trump administration. KU officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Monday to discuss updates about KU research and the current higher education environment. This town hall meeting will be live streamed on the provost office website at 4 pm. KU officials say they will try to host these virtual town hall meetings every Monday afternoon.

==========

Wichita Environmental Justice Center Pausing Operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A federally funded environmental justice center at Wichita State is 'pausing operations' as President Trump attempts to roll back former president Biden's environmental efforts. The Heartland Environmental Justice Center opened in 2023 with $10 million in federal funding. The center was meant to help Midwest communities -- especially low-income and minority ones -- access federal grant dollars to improve the environment. In a statement, the center said it was pausing all activities immediately due to changes in external funding. A representative with Wichita State said the EPA terminated the $10 million federal award. Aujanae Bennett worked with the center to address environmental concerns, like a chemical spill, in her neighborhood. "It's frustrating," she said. "It's like we have no help. We had little help. Everything has been taken away." Trump has rescinded executive orders focusing on environmental justice as part of his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

==========

KC Chiefs Player Worthy Held, Released on Domestic Assault Accusation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Charges were filed and promptly dropped against Kansas City Chiefs player Xavier Worthy. WIBW TV reports that 21-year-old Worthy was arrested and booked into a Texas jail Friday on suspicion of assault of a family member. But the charges were dismissed by Saturday night. The local district attorney in Texas confirmed he would not be pressing charges. A statement from Worthy's attorney claimed that the accuser tried to extort money from Worthy before alleging the assault.

==========

Man Dies in KCK Construction Accident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) - Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a fatal accident at a construction site. The Kansas City Star reports that police and firefighters were called to the scene Saturday morning, where they found a man pinned under an overturned four-wheel drive vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation indicates the man was attempting to drive up a mound of dirt on the construction site when he lost control of the vehicle.

==========

Lawsuit Filed in 2024 Super Bowl Parade Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A Missouri man who was shot at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally last year has sued the Kansas City Sports Commission, saying the event was a "preventable mass shooting." James Lemons says he was shot and his family endangered by the commission’s failure to bar firearms and provide a safe environment at the rally at Union Station. The 40-year-old Lemons was shot in the thigh. The suit says the commission’s negligence exposed fans to a - quote -- “unacceptable and foreseeable risk of harm.” Twenty-four people were injured and one woman was killed during the shootings on February 14th, 2024. A commission spokesman said that they are aware of the lawsuit and disagree with its claims.

==========

Wolf Creek Marks 40th Anniversary

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The state's only nuclear power plant is marking its 40th anniversary this year. WIBW TV reports that Wolf Creek opened in Burlington in 1985; its initial operating license was for forty years, through 2025, but the Nuclear Regulatory Commission renewed the license through 2045. According to the Wolf Creek website, the plant employs about 900 people and is co-owned by Evergy and the Kansas Electric Power Cooperative. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called Wolf Creek a "reliable, safe, generous neighbor and an important part of the Kansas economy."

==========

Washburn to Host NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Regional Matches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – With an overall record of 26-3, the Washburn Ichabods will host an NCAA Division II men's basketball regional starting this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lee Arena. The Ichabods were ranked fourth in Division II before the MIAA tournament in Kansas City. But the Ichabods were upset in the opening round of the conference tournament by Central Oklahoma. In the upcoming regional, the Ichabods will open against Harding University of Arkansas. The Fort Hays State Tigers, who won the MIAA tournament on Sunday, are the No. 7 seed for the 8-team regional in Topeka. The regional winner...which will be determined on Tuesday, March 18, will advance to the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


